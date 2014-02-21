版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 21日 星期五 22:50 BJT

Protesters battle police in Kiev

<p>People listen to police officers from Lviv, who have joined anti-government protesters, as they speak from a stage during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich</p>

People listen to police officers from Lviv, who have joined anti-government protesters, as they speak from more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

People listen to police officers from Lviv, who have joined anti-government protesters, as they speak from a stage during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich

Close
1 / 45
<p>A police officer who has joined anti-government protesters gets emotional as he is escorted during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A police officer who has joined anti-government protesters gets emotional as he is escorted during a rally more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A police officer who has joined anti-government protesters gets emotional as he is escorted during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
2 / 45
<p>Ukrainian deputies fight during a session of parliament in Kiev, February 21, 2014. Fighting broke out between deputies in Ukraine's parliament when the speaker declared a pause, delaying a debate on a possible resolution calling for President Viktor Yanukovich's powers to be reduced. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

Ukrainian deputies fight during a session of parliament in Kiev, February 21, 2014. Fighting broke out betwmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Ukrainian deputies fight during a session of parliament in Kiev, February 21, 2014. Fighting broke out between deputies in Ukraine's parliament when the speaker declared a pause, delaying a debate on a possible resolution calling for President Viktor Yanukovich's powers to be reduced. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Close
3 / 45
<p>An anti-government protester rests at a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An anti-government protester rests at a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An anti-government protester rests at a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 45
<p>Flowers are placed at the spot where an anti-government protester was killed during clashes with riot police, in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Flowers are placed at the spot where an anti-government protester was killed during clashes with riot policmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Flowers are placed at the spot where an anti-government protester was killed during clashes with riot police, in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
5 / 45
<p>Anti-government protesters sleep in the Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery) in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich</p>

Anti-government protesters sleep in the Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monamore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Anti-government protesters sleep in the Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery) in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich

Close
6 / 45
<p>Anti-government protesters look out from a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Anti-government protesters look out from a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakismore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Anti-government protesters look out from a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
7 / 45
<p>An anti-government protester cheers during a rally in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

An anti-government protester cheers during a rally in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvilimore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An anti-government protester cheers during a rally in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
8 / 45
<p>A gas mask is seen hung on a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A gas mask is seen hung on a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A gas mask is seen hung on a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 45
<p>A priest sits holding a gas mask in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A priest sits holding a gas mask in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A priest sits holding a gas mask in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
10 / 45
<p>Police officers from Lviv who have arrived to join anti-government protesters appear on a stage in Independence Square in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Police officers from Lviv who have arrived to join anti-government protesters appear on a stage in Independmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Police officers from Lviv who have arrived to join anti-government protesters appear on a stage in Independence Square in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
11 / 45
<p>An anti-government protester looks through a riot shield at a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An anti-government protester looks through a riot shield at a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An anti-government protester looks through a riot shield at a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
12 / 45
<p>Anti-government protesters man barricades in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Anti-government protesters man barricades in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Anti-government protesters man barricades in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
13 / 45
<p>An anti-government protester poses for a portrait in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

An anti-government protester poses for a portrait in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvilimore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An anti-government protester poses for a portrait in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
14 / 45
<p>A man holds the hand of his dead son during the transfer of over a dozen of corpses from a hotel lobby to a local hospital following clashes with riot police at Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A man holds the hand of his dead son during the transfer of over a dozen of corpses from a hotel lobby to amore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A man holds the hand of his dead son during the transfer of over a dozen of corpses from a hotel lobby to a local hospital following clashes with riot police at Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
15 / 45
<p>Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after clashes with riot police in Independenmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
16 / 45
<p>An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clamore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
17 / 45
<p>Anti-government stand on a grass bank during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

Anti-government stand on a grass bank during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, Februmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Anti-government stand on a grass bank during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Close
18 / 45
<p>Interior Ministry members in plain-clothes who were detained by anti-government protesters during clashes, are escorted out after they were granted freedom in central Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich</p>

Interior Ministry members in plain-clothes who were detained by anti-government protesters during clashes, more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Interior Ministry members in plain-clothes who were detained by anti-government protesters during clashes, are escorted out after they were granted freedom in central Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich

Close
19 / 45
<p>Priests stand on a bus as it prepares to leave with Interior Ministry members who were detained during clashes, as they were set free by anti-government protesters in central Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich</p>

Priests stand on a bus as it prepares to leave with Interior Ministry members who were detained during clasmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Priests stand on a bus as it prepares to leave with Interior Ministry members who were detained during clashes, as they were set free by anti-government protesters in central Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich

Close
20 / 45
<p>An anti-government protester shoots an improvised device during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An anti-government protester shoots an improvised device during clashes with riot police in Independence Sqmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An anti-government protester shoots an improvised device during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 45
<p>People pray near the bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People pray near the bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev Femore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

People pray near the bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 45
<p>A priest stands in the lobby of the hotel Ukraine near bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A priest stands in the lobby of the hotel Ukraine near bodies of anti-government protesters killed during cmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A priest stands in the lobby of the hotel Ukraine near bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
23 / 45
<p>Anti-government protesters carry bags filled with stones to build barricades around the Independence Square during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Anti-government protesters carry bags filled with stones to build barricades around the Independence Squaremore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Anti-government protesters carry bags filled with stones to build barricades around the Independence Square during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
24 / 45
<p>An injured man reacts as he is attended by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured man reacts as he is attended by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in thmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An injured man reacts as he is attended by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
25 / 45
<p>A woman reacts as anti-government protesters place a dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A woman reacts as anti-government protesters place a dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in themore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A woman reacts as anti-government protesters place a dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
26 / 45
<p>An anti-government protester aims a rifle during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

An anti-government protester aims a rifle during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, Fmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An anti-government protester aims a rifle during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Close
27 / 45
<p>An anti-government protester reacts following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

An anti-government protester reacts following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, Febrmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An anti-government protester reacts following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
28 / 45
<p>A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Sqmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
29 / 45
<p>An injured man reacts as he is attended to by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured man reacts as he is attended to by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police inmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An injured man reacts as he is attended to by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
30 / 45
<p>The helmet of a dead anti-government protester lies on bloody sheets in the lobby of the hotel Ukraine in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

The helmet of a dead anti-government protester lies on bloody sheets in the lobby of the hotel Ukraine in Kmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

The helmet of a dead anti-government protester lies on bloody sheets in the lobby of the hotel Ukraine in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
31 / 45
<p>Anti-government protesters prepare petrol bombs during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Anti-government protesters prepare petrol bombs during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Anti-government protesters prepare petrol bombs during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
32 / 45
<p>Anti-government protesters stand behind burning barricades in Kiev's Independence Square, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Anti-government protesters stand behind burning barricades in Kiev's Independence Square, February 19, 2014more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Anti-government protesters stand behind burning barricades in Kiev's Independence Square, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
33 / 45
<p>Anti-government protesters use a sling as they fire objects towards Interior Ministry members and riot police in central Kiev, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Anti-government protesters use a sling as they fire objects towards Interior Ministry members and riot polimore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Anti-government protesters use a sling as they fire objects towards Interior Ministry members and riot police in central Kiev, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
34 / 45
<p>Fireworks explode near anti-government protester during clashes with riot police at the Independence Square in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Fireworks explode near anti-government protester during clashes with riot police at the Independence Squaremore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Fireworks explode near anti-government protester during clashes with riot police at the Independence Square in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
35 / 45
<p>Anti-government protesters throw missiles during clashes with riot police at the Independence Square in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Anti-government protesters throw missiles during clashes with riot police at the Independence Square in Kiemore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Anti-government protesters throw missiles during clashes with riot police at the Independence Square in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
36 / 45
<p>An injured man is helped by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

An injured man is helped by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in Independence Squamore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An injured man is helped by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
37 / 45
<p>A protester aims with a pistol during clashes with riot police in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

A protester aims with a pistol during clashes with riot police in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A protester aims with a pistol during clashes with riot police in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
38 / 45
<p>Riot police officers and a woman take cover behind shields during clashes between anti-government protesters with police in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

Riot police officers and a woman take cover behind shields during clashes between anti-government protestermore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Riot police officers and a woman take cover behind shields during clashes between anti-government protesters with police in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Close
39 / 45
<p>Interior Ministry members are on fire, caused by petrol bombs hurled by anti-government protesters, as they stand guard during clashes in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool</p>

Interior Ministry members are on fire, caused by petrol bombs hurled by anti-government protesters, as theymore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Interior Ministry members are on fire, caused by petrol bombs hurled by anti-government protesters, as they stand guard during clashes in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Close
40 / 45
<p>Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel</p>

Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Somore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel

Close
41 / 45
<p>Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel</p>

Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Somore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel

Close
42 / 45
<p>Riot police attack anti-government protesters during clashes in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

Riot police attack anti-government protesters during clashes in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levinmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Riot police attack anti-government protesters during clashes in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Close
43 / 45
<p>Ukranian riot police take cover behind their shields during clashes with anti-government protesters near Independence Square in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

Ukranian riot police take cover behind their shields during clashes with anti-government protesters near Inmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Ukranian riot police take cover behind their shields during clashes with anti-government protesters near Independence Square in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
44 / 45
<p>Wounded people lie on the ground after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wounded people lie on the ground after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Wounded people lie on the ground after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
45 / 45
重播
下一图片集
Building the barricades in Kiev

Building the barricades in Kiev

下一个

Building the barricades in Kiev

Building the barricades in Kiev

Protesters build and repair the barricades in Independence Square.

2014年 2月 21日
Casualties in Kiev

Casualties in Kiev

Ukraine suffers its bloodiest day since Soviet times.

2014年 2月 21日
Best of Sochi - Day 13

Best of Sochi - Day 13

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 21日
In the business of death

In the business of death

The murder rate in Caracas is rising - and so is demand for undertakers, tomb-chisellers, flower-sellers and others purveying to death.

2014年 2月 21日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐