Protesters battle police in Kiev
People listen to police officers from Lviv, who have joined anti-government protesters, as they speak from more
People listen to police officers from Lviv, who have joined anti-government protesters, as they speak from a stage during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich
A police officer who has joined anti-government protesters gets emotional as he is escorted during a rally more
A police officer who has joined anti-government protesters gets emotional as he is escorted during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Ukrainian deputies fight during a session of parliament in Kiev, February 21, 2014. Fighting broke out betwmore
Ukrainian deputies fight during a session of parliament in Kiev, February 21, 2014. Fighting broke out between deputies in Ukraine's parliament when the speaker declared a pause, delaying a debate on a possible resolution calling for President Viktor Yanukovich's powers to be reduced. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
An anti-government protester rests at a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An anti-government protester rests at a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Flowers are placed at the spot where an anti-government protester was killed during clashes with riot policmore
Flowers are placed at the spot where an anti-government protester was killed during clashes with riot police, in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters sleep in the Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monamore
Anti-government protesters sleep in the Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery) in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich
Anti-government protesters look out from a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakismore
Anti-government protesters look out from a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anti-government protester cheers during a rally in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvilimore
An anti-government protester cheers during a rally in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A gas mask is seen hung on a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A gas mask is seen hung on a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A priest sits holding a gas mask in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A priest sits holding a gas mask in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Police officers from Lviv who have arrived to join anti-government protesters appear on a stage in Independmore
Police officers from Lviv who have arrived to join anti-government protesters appear on a stage in Independence Square in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An anti-government protester looks through a riot shield at a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERSmore
An anti-government protester looks through a riot shield at a barricade in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Anti-government protesters man barricades in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters man barricades in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-government protester poses for a portrait in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvilimore
An anti-government protester poses for a portrait in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man holds the hand of his dead son during the transfer of over a dozen of corpses from a hotel lobby to amore
A man holds the hand of his dead son during the transfer of over a dozen of corpses from a hotel lobby to a local hospital following clashes with riot police at Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after clashes with riot police in Independenmore
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clamore
An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government stand on a grass bank during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, Februmore
Anti-government stand on a grass bank during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Interior Ministry members in plain-clothes who were detained by anti-government protesters during clashes, more
Interior Ministry members in plain-clothes who were detained by anti-government protesters during clashes, are escorted out after they were granted freedom in central Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich
Priests stand on a bus as it prepares to leave with Interior Ministry members who were detained during clasmore
Priests stand on a bus as it prepares to leave with Interior Ministry members who were detained during clashes, as they were set free by anti-government protesters in central Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich
An anti-government protester shoots an improvised device during clashes with riot police in Independence Sqmore
An anti-government protester shoots an improvised device during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People pray near the bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev Femore
People pray near the bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A priest stands in the lobby of the hotel Ukraine near bodies of anti-government protesters killed during cmore
A priest stands in the lobby of the hotel Ukraine near bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters carry bags filled with stones to build barricades around the Independence Squaremore
Anti-government protesters carry bags filled with stones to build barricades around the Independence Square during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An injured man reacts as he is attended by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in thmore
An injured man reacts as he is attended by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman reacts as anti-government protesters place a dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in themore
A woman reacts as anti-government protesters place a dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-government protester aims a rifle during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, Fmore
An anti-government protester aims a rifle during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
An anti-government protester reacts following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, Febrmore
An anti-government protester reacts following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Sqmore
A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An injured man reacts as he is attended to by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police inmore
An injured man reacts as he is attended to by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
The helmet of a dead anti-government protester lies on bloody sheets in the lobby of the hotel Ukraine in Kmore
The helmet of a dead anti-government protester lies on bloody sheets in the lobby of the hotel Ukraine in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters prepare petrol bombs during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kmore
Anti-government protesters prepare petrol bombs during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters stand behind burning barricades in Kiev's Independence Square, February 19, 2014more
Anti-government protesters stand behind burning barricades in Kiev's Independence Square, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters use a sling as they fire objects towards Interior Ministry members and riot polimore
Anti-government protesters use a sling as they fire objects towards Interior Ministry members and riot police in central Kiev, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Fireworks explode near anti-government protester during clashes with riot police at the Independence Squaremore
Fireworks explode near anti-government protester during clashes with riot police at the Independence Square in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters throw missiles during clashes with riot police at the Independence Square in Kiemore
Anti-government protesters throw missiles during clashes with riot police at the Independence Square in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An injured man is helped by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in Independence Squamore
An injured man is helped by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A protester aims with a pistol during clashes with riot police in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantmore
A protester aims with a pistol during clashes with riot police in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Riot police officers and a woman take cover behind shields during clashes between anti-government protestermore
Riot police officers and a woman take cover behind shields during clashes between anti-government protesters with police in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Interior Ministry members are on fire, caused by petrol bombs hurled by anti-government protesters, as theymore
Interior Ministry members are on fire, caused by petrol bombs hurled by anti-government protesters, as they stand guard during clashes in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Somore
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Somore
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel
Riot police attack anti-government protesters during clashes in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levinmore
Riot police attack anti-government protesters during clashes in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Ukranian riot police take cover behind their shields during clashes with anti-government protesters near Inmore
Ukranian riot police take cover behind their shields during clashes with anti-government protesters near Independence Square in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Wounded people lie on the ground after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Wounded people lie on the ground after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
Building the barricades in Kiev
Protesters build and repair the barricades in Independence Square.
Casualties in Kiev
Ukraine suffers its bloodiest day since Soviet times.
Best of Sochi - Day 13
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
In the business of death
The murder rate in Caracas is rising - and so is demand for undertakers, tomb-chisellers, flower-sellers and others purveying to death.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.