Best of Sochi - Day 12
Canada's skip Jennifer Jones (C) celebrates with teammates Jill Officer (L) and lead Dawn McEwen after winning their women's curling semifinal game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Slovakia's Matej Kazar holds the barrel of his broken rifle at the shooting range during the mixed biathlon relay at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Russia's Alexander Ovechkin (L) and Anton Belov react after their loss to Finland during their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Winner Ted Ligety of the U.S. holds up his national flag during the flower ceremony for the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Korea's Yuna Kim reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Finland's Lauri Korpikoski and Russia's Alexei Yemelin collide during the second period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, Emil Hegle Svendsen, Tiril Eckhoff and Tora Berger (L-R) celebrate after crossing the finish line to win the mixed biathlon relay at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Finland's Leo Komarov (71) looks on as teammate Finland's Ossi Vaananen (4) falls on Russia's Alexander Radulov (bottom, 47) after Radulov crashed into the Finland goal during the third period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Julio Cortez/Pool
France's Alexis Pinturault clears a gate during the second run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 19, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A volunteer's nails are seen beside the Olympic rings during the women's 5,000 meters speed skating race at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Russia's Ilya Kovalchuk celebrates his goal against Finland during the first period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L) and Marit Bjoergen jump in the air after winning the women's cross-country team sprint classic final during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Germany's Alexander Bergmann is seen reflected in the visor of Canada's Matthew Morison during the men's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany's Bente Kraus skates during the women's 5,000 meters speed skating race at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's skip Eve Muirhead reacts during their women's curling semifinal game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Andorra's Joan Verdu Sanchez crashes during the first run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Finland's Sami Jauhojaervi and his team mate Finland's Iivo Niskanen (upper) celebrate after crossing the finish line in the men's cross-country team sprint classic final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of Japan's Shoko Fujimura holds up a banner before the women's 5,000 meters speed skating race at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. The banner reads, "Cheer up Japanese skater Shoko Fujimura". REUTERS/Issei Kato
Finland's Teemu Selanne (obscured) and his linemates celebrate a goal against Russia during the first period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Russian fan (C) wearing a large inflatable hand gestures during the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Russia and Finland at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bode Miller of the U.S. lunges towards the finish line during the first run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sweden's Maria Wennerstroem (R) embraces her teammate Christina Bertrup as they celebrate after winning their women's curling semifinal game against Switzerland at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Poland's pilot Dawid Kupczyk (R) and his teammates link hands ahead of a run during a four-man bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Switzerland's Ladina Jenny competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
