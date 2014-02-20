Smooching in Sochi
Second-placed Finland's Kerttu Niskanen kisses teammate Aino-Kaisa Saarinen on the cheek after the women's more
Second-placed Finland's Kerttu Niskanen kisses teammate Aino-Kaisa Saarinen on the cheek after the women's cross-country team sprint classic final during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Maxim Trankov kisses the hand ofTatiana Volosozhar of Russia at the end of their performance during the Teamore
Maxim Trankov kisses the hand ofTatiana Volosozhar of Russia at the end of their performance during the Team Pairs Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Winner Canada's Alex Bilodeau kisses his girlfriend Sabrina after the men's freestyle skiing moguls finals more
Winner Canada's Alex Bilodeau kisses his girlfriend Sabrina after the men's freestyle skiing moguls finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Canada's Gabrielle Daleman blows kisses in the "kiss and cry" area after her figure skating women's short pmore
Canada's Gabrielle Daleman blows kisses in the "kiss and cry" area after her figure skating women's short program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Winner Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the podium during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing gimore
Winner Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the podium during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
France's Nathalie Pechalat is kissed by partner Fabian Bourzat in the "kiss and cry" area after their figurmore
France's Nathalie Pechalat is kissed by partner Fabian Bourzat in the "kiss and cry" area after their figure skating ice dance short dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the snow after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Wintemore
Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the snow after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Russia's Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev blow kisses in the "kiss and cry" area after their figure skmore
Russia's Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev blow kisses in the "kiss and cry" area after their figure skating ice dance short dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Silver medalist Germany's Tatjana Huefner poses during the medal ceremony for the women's singles luge evenmore
Silver medalist Germany's Tatjana Huefner poses during the medal ceremony for the women's singles luge event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Italy's Luca Lanotte kisses partner Anna Cappellini in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Icmore
Italy's Luca Lanotte kisses partner Anna Cappellini in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bode Miller of the U.S. and his wife Morgan Beck kiss in the mixed zone after finishing in the men's alpinemore
Bode Miller of the U.S. and his wife Morgan Beck kiss in the mixed zone after finishing in the men's alpine skiing Super-G competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Cente February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Britain's Elizabeth Yarnold kisses her friend James after winning the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Somore
Britain's Elizabeth Yarnold kisses her friend James after winning the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar kisses Maxim Trankov in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Pairsmore
Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar kisses Maxim Trankov in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Pairs Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Germany's Maylin Wende smiles as Daniel Wende gives her a kiss, at the "kiss and cry" area after their figumore
Germany's Maylin Wende smiles as Daniel Wende gives her a kiss, at the "kiss and cry" area after their figure skating pairs short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Norway's Ola Vigen Hattestad kisses his ski as he celebrates winning the men's cross-country sprint free fimore
Norway's Ola Vigen Hattestad kisses his ski as he celebrates winning the men's cross-country sprint free final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gold medalist Irene Wust of the Netherlands kisses her medal during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000more
Gold medalist Irene Wust of the Netherlands kisses her medal during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Canada's Charles Hamelin kisses his girlfriend and compatriot speed skater Marianne St-Gelais after winningmore
Canada's Charles Hamelin kisses his girlfriend and compatriot speed skater Marianne St-Gelais after winning the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada blows a kiss during the medal ceremony for the women's freemore
Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada blows a kiss during the medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Germany's Maylin Wende and Daniel Wende enjoy a kiss at the end of their program during the Figure Skating more
Germany's Maylin Wende and Daniel Wende enjoy a kiss at the end of their program during the Figure Skating Pairs Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands receives a kiss after winning the men's 1,000 meters speed skating racemore
Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands receives a kiss after winning the men's 1,000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Austria's Anna Fenninger blows a kiss to a television camera in the finish area after competing in the firsmore
Austria's Anna Fenninger blows a kiss to a television camera in the finish area after competing in the first run of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Charlie White and Meryl Davis of the United States react in the "kiss and cry" area during the Team Ice Danmore
Charlie White and Meryl Davis of the United States react in the "kiss and cry" area during the Team Ice Dance Short Dance at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darron Cummings/Pool
下一个
The Syrian front
Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.
Best of Sochi - Day 12
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
Best of Sochi - Day 11
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
Deadly clashes in Bangkok
Gun battles erupt between police and anti-government protesters in Thailand.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.