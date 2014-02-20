版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 20日 星期四 10:25 BJT

Smooching in Sochi

<p>Second-placed Finland's Kerttu Niskanen kisses teammate Aino-Kaisa Saarinen on the cheek after the women's cross-country team sprint classic final during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Second-placed Finland's Kerttu Niskanen kisses teammate Aino-Kaisa Saarinen on the cheek after the women's more

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Second-placed Finland's Kerttu Niskanen kisses teammate Aino-Kaisa Saarinen on the cheek after the women's cross-country team sprint classic final during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 22
<p>Maxim Trankov kisses the hand ofTatiana Volosozhar of Russia at the end of their performance during the Team Pairs Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Maxim Trankov kisses the hand ofTatiana Volosozhar of Russia at the end of their performance during the Teamore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Maxim Trankov kisses the hand ofTatiana Volosozhar of Russia at the end of their performance during the Team Pairs Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
2 / 22
<p>Winner Canada's Alex Bilodeau kisses his girlfriend Sabrina after the men's freestyle skiing moguls finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Winner Canada's Alex Bilodeau kisses his girlfriend Sabrina after the men's freestyle skiing moguls finals more

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Winner Canada's Alex Bilodeau kisses his girlfriend Sabrina after the men's freestyle skiing moguls finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
3 / 22
<p>Canada's Gabrielle Daleman blows kisses in the "kiss and cry" area after her figure skating women's short program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Canada's Gabrielle Daleman blows kisses in the "kiss and cry" area after her figure skating women's short pmore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Canada's Gabrielle Daleman blows kisses in the "kiss and cry" area after her figure skating women's short program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 22
<p>Winner Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the podium during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Winner Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the podium during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing gimore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Winner Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the podium during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
5 / 22
<p>France's Nathalie Pechalat is kissed by partner Fabian Bourzat in the "kiss and cry" area after their figure skating ice dance short dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

France's Nathalie Pechalat is kissed by partner Fabian Bourzat in the "kiss and cry" area after their figurmore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

France's Nathalie Pechalat is kissed by partner Fabian Bourzat in the "kiss and cry" area after their figure skating ice dance short dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 22
<p>Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the snow after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the snow after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Wintemore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the snow after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
7 / 22
<p>Russia's Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev blow kisses in the "kiss and cry" area after their figure skating ice dance short dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Russia's Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev blow kisses in the "kiss and cry" area after their figure skmore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Russia's Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev blow kisses in the "kiss and cry" area after their figure skating ice dance short dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 22
<p>Silver medalist Germany's Tatjana Huefner poses during the medal ceremony for the women's singles luge event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Silver medalist Germany's Tatjana Huefner poses during the medal ceremony for the women's singles luge evenmore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Silver medalist Germany's Tatjana Huefner poses during the medal ceremony for the women's singles luge event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
9 / 22
<p>Italy's Luca Lanotte kisses partner Anna Cappellini in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Italy's Luca Lanotte kisses partner Anna Cappellini in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Icmore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Italy's Luca Lanotte kisses partner Anna Cappellini in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 22
<p>Bode Miller of the U.S. and his wife Morgan Beck kiss in the mixed zone after finishing in the men's alpine skiing Super-G competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Cente February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Bode Miller of the U.S. and his wife Morgan Beck kiss in the mixed zone after finishing in the men's alpinemore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Bode Miller of the U.S. and his wife Morgan Beck kiss in the mixed zone after finishing in the men's alpine skiing Super-G competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Cente February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
11 / 22
<p>Britain's Elizabeth Yarnold kisses her friend James after winning the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Britain's Elizabeth Yarnold kisses her friend James after winning the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Somore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Britain's Elizabeth Yarnold kisses her friend James after winning the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
12 / 22
<p>Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar kisses Maxim Trankov in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Pairs Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar kisses Maxim Trankov in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Pairsmore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar kisses Maxim Trankov in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Pairs Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 22
<p>Germany's Maylin Wende smiles as Daniel Wende gives her a kiss, at the "kiss and cry" area after their figure skating pairs short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Germany's Maylin Wende smiles as Daniel Wende gives her a kiss, at the "kiss and cry" area after their figumore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Germany's Maylin Wende smiles as Daniel Wende gives her a kiss, at the "kiss and cry" area after their figure skating pairs short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 22
<p>Norway's Ola Vigen Hattestad kisses his ski as he celebrates winning the men's cross-country sprint free final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Norway's Ola Vigen Hattestad kisses his ski as he celebrates winning the men's cross-country sprint free fimore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Norway's Ola Vigen Hattestad kisses his ski as he celebrates winning the men's cross-country sprint free final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
15 / 22
<p>Gold medalist Irene Wust of the Netherlands kisses her medal during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Gold medalist Irene Wust of the Netherlands kisses her medal during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000more

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Gold medalist Irene Wust of the Netherlands kisses her medal during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
16 / 22
<p>Canada's Charles Hamelin kisses his girlfriend and compatriot speed skater Marianne St-Gelais after winning the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Canada's Charles Hamelin kisses his girlfriend and compatriot speed skater Marianne St-Gelais after winningmore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Canada's Charles Hamelin kisses his girlfriend and compatriot speed skater Marianne St-Gelais after winning the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
17 / 22
<p>Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada blows a kiss during the medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada blows a kiss during the medal ceremony for the women's freemore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada blows a kiss during the medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
18 / 22
<p>Germany's Maylin Wende and Daniel Wende enjoy a kiss at the end of their program during the Figure Skating Pairs Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Germany's Maylin Wende and Daniel Wende enjoy a kiss at the end of their program during the Figure Skating more

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Germany's Maylin Wende and Daniel Wende enjoy a kiss at the end of their program during the Figure Skating Pairs Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
19 / 22
<p>Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands receives a kiss after winning the men's 1,000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands receives a kiss after winning the men's 1,000 meters speed skating racemore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands receives a kiss after winning the men's 1,000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
20 / 22
<p>Austria's Anna Fenninger blows a kiss to a television camera in the finish area after competing in the first run of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austria's Anna Fenninger blows a kiss to a television camera in the finish area after competing in the firsmore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Austria's Anna Fenninger blows a kiss to a television camera in the finish area after competing in the first run of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
21 / 22
<p>Charlie White and Meryl Davis of the United States react in the "kiss and cry" area during the Team Ice Dance Short Dance at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darron Cummings/Pool</p>

Charlie White and Meryl Davis of the United States react in the "kiss and cry" area during the Team Ice Danmore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Charlie White and Meryl Davis of the United States react in the "kiss and cry" area during the Team Ice Dance Short Dance at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darron Cummings/Pool

Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
The Syrian front

The Syrian front

下一个

The Syrian front

The Syrian front

Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.

2014年 2月 20日
Best of Sochi - Day 12

Best of Sochi - Day 12

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 20日
Best of Sochi - Day 11

Best of Sochi - Day 11

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 19日
Deadly clashes in Bangkok

Deadly clashes in Bangkok

Gun battles erupt between police and anti-government protesters in Thailand.

2014年 2月 18日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐