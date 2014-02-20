版本:
中国
2014年 2月 21日

In the business of death

<p>Police officers inspect the body of a dead gunshot victim on a street in Caracas December 5, 2012. A perpetually edgy city, Caracas' murder rate has shot up in recent years to become one of the world's worst. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Police officers inspect the body of a dead gunshot victim on a street in Caracas December 5, 2012. A perpetually edgy city, Caracas' murder rate has shot up in recent years to become one of the world's worst. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>A man kisses his dead relative, the victim of a gunshot, at an undertaker's morgue in Caracas November 22, 2012. Both Venezuela's official national rate of 39 deaths a year per 100,000 people and an NGO tally of double that make the country an international leader in homicides, vying with gang-plagued nations such as Honduras and El Salvador. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A man kisses his dead relative, the victim of a gunshot, at an undertaker's morgue in Caracas November 22, 2012. Both Venezuela's official national rate of 39 deaths a year per 100,000 people and an NGO tally of double that make the country an international leader in homicides, vying with gang-plagued nations such as Honduras and El Salvador. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Oswaldo Rivas (L) and Jhonny Aguilar prepare the corpse of a male gunshot victim at an undertaker's morgue prior to the victim's funeral in Caracas November 23, 2012. Some 100 undertakers' businesses, legal and illegal, have sprung up around Caracas in recent years. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Oswaldo Rivas (L) and Jhonny Aguilar prepare the corpse of a male gunshot victim at an undertaker's morgue prior to the victim's funeral in Caracas November 23, 2012. Some 100 undertakers' businesses, legal and illegal, have sprung up around Caracas in recent years. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Embalming instruments are seen on a tray at an undertaker's morgue in Caracas December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Embalming instruments are seen on a tray at an undertaker's morgue in Caracas December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Workers carry a coffin in a caskets factory in Caracas November 29, 2012. Nor is there a lack of demand for tomb-chisellers, flower-sellers, permit-handlers and a plethora of other mini-businesses purveying to death. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Workers carry a coffin in a caskets factory in Caracas November 29, 2012. Nor is there a lack of demand for tomb-chisellers, flower-sellers, permit-handlers and a plethora of other mini-businesses purveying to death. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>A worker takes a picture of a fellow worker inside a coffin at a caskets factory in Caracas November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A worker takes a picture of a fellow worker inside a coffin at a caskets factory in Caracas November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Atilio Gonzalez (L), a priest of the Southern Cemetery for the last 24 years, talks with the relative of a crime victim before the victim's burial at the Southern Cementery in Caracas January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Atilio Gonzalez (L), a priest of the Southern Cemetery for the last 24 years, talks with the relative of a crime victim before the victim's burial at the Southern Cementery in Caracas January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Ponciano Capote makes a flower arrangement in the flower shop of an undertaker in Caracas January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Ponciano Capote makes a flower arrangement in the flower shop of an undertaker in Caracas January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Laudelino Morales chisels a tombstone at his factory near the Southern Cemetery in Caracas December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Laudelino Morales chisels a tombstone at his factory near the Southern Cemetery in Caracas December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>A picture of a male crime victim, printed on ceramic, is seen at a tombstone factory near the Southern Cemetery in Caracas December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A picture of a male crime victim, printed on ceramic, is seen at a tombstone factory near the Southern Cemetery in Caracas December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>A worker digs a grave in the East Cemetery in Caracas December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A worker digs a grave in the East Cemetery in Caracas December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Atilio Gonzalez (C), a priest of the Southern Cemetery for the last 24 years, prays during a burial ceremony at the Southern Cemetery in Caracas January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Atilio Gonzalez (C), a priest of the Southern Cemetery for the last 24 years, prays during a burial ceremony at the Southern Cemetery in Caracas January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Relatives of a male gunshot victim ride on motorcycles as they follow the hearse, after forcing it to detour to their neighborhood as a tribute prior to burying their relative, in Caracas November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Relatives of a male gunshot victim ride on motorcycles as they follow the hearse, after forcing it to detour to their neighborhood as a tribute prior to burying their relative, in Caracas November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Relatives of a crime victim carry his coffin during his funeral ceremony in Caracas November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Relatives of a crime victim carry his coffin during his funeral ceremony in Caracas November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Relatives of a crime victim cry over his coffin and smoke marijuana after forcing the hearse to detour to their neighborhood, as a tribute prior to the victim's burial, in Caracas November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Relatives of a crime victim cry over his coffin and smoke marijuana after forcing the hearse to detour to their neighborhood, as a tribute prior to the victim's burial, in Caracas November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Relatives of a gunshot victim cry over his coffin and smoke marijuana, after forcing the hearse to detour to their neighborhood as a tribute prior to the victim's burial in Caracas November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Relatives of a gunshot victim cry over his coffin and smoke marijuana, after forcing the hearse to detour to their neighborhood as a tribute prior to the victim's burial in Caracas November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Relatives of a gunshot victim cry over his coffin during his funeral ceremony in Caracas November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Relatives of a gunshot victim cry over his coffin during his funeral ceremony in Caracas November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Police officers fire their weapons as a tribute during the burial of a their comrade, who was a gunshot victim, at the Southern Cemetery in Caracas January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Police officers fire their weapons as a tribute during the burial of a their comrade, who was a gunshot victim, at the Southern Cemetery in Caracas January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>A worker closes the oven during the cremation process of a man at a crematorium near Caracas July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A worker closes the oven during the cremation process of a man at a crematorium near Caracas July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>A worker grinds the remains of a person following the cremation at a crematorium near Caracas July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A worker grinds the remains of a person following the cremation at a crematorium near Caracas July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>A worker carries the remains of a person following the cremation at a crematorium near Caracas July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A worker carries the remains of a person following the cremation at a crematorium near Caracas July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

