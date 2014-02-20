版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 21日 星期五 05:30 BJT

Casualties in Kiev

<p>WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A man holds the hand of his dead son during the transfer of over a dozen of corpses from a hotel lobby to a local hospital following clashes with riot police at Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A man holds the hand of his dead son during the transfer of over a dozen of corpsmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A man holds the hand of his dead son during the transfer of over a dozen of corpses from a hotel lobby to a local hospital following clashes with riot police at Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
1 / 30
<p>People pray near the bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People pray near the bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev Femore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

People pray near the bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 30
<p>An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clamore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
3 / 30
<p>Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Smore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
4 / 30
<p>Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after clashes with riot police in the Indepemore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
5 / 30
<p>A woman reacts in front of dead bodies of anti-government protesters dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A woman reacts in front of dead bodies of anti-government protesters dead body on a stretcher after violencmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A woman reacts in front of dead bodies of anti-government protesters dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
6 / 30
<p>An injured man reacts as he is attended by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured man reacts as he is attended by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in thmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An injured man reacts as he is attended by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 30
<p>An anti-government protester reacts in front of dead bodies covered with blankets after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

An anti-government protester reacts in front of dead bodies covered with blankets after violence erupted inmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An anti-government protester reacts in front of dead bodies covered with blankets after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
8 / 30
<p>A priest talks on a telephone in the hotel Ukraine near bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A priest talks on a telephone in the hotel Ukraine near bodies of anti-government protesters killed during more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A priest talks on a telephone in the hotel Ukraine near bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
9 / 30
<p>Anti-government protesters attend an injured man during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

Anti-government protesters attend an injured man during clashes with riot police in the Independence Squaremore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Anti-government protesters attend an injured man during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
10 / 30
<p>Blood and stretchers are seen on the pavement during clashes with riot police near Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

Blood and stretchers are seen on the pavement during clashes with riot police near Independence Square in Kmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Blood and stretchers are seen on the pavement during clashes with riot police near Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Close
11 / 30
<p>A woman reacts as dead bodies are seen on the ground following violence in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

A woman reacts as dead bodies are seen on the ground following violence in Independence Square in Kiev Febrmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A woman reacts as dead bodies are seen on the ground following violence in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
12 / 30
<p>Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Smore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
13 / 30
<p>Dead bodies are seen on the ground after clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Petro Zadorozhnyy</p>

Dead bodies are seen on the ground after clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police in the more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Dead bodies are seen on the ground after clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Petro Zadorozhnyy

Close
14 / 30
<p>Medical personnel prepare an improvised field hospital in the lobby of hotel Ukraine during clashes between anti-government demonstrators and riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Medical personnel prepare an improvised field hospital in the lobby of hotel Ukraine during clashes betweenmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Medical personnel prepare an improvised field hospital in the lobby of hotel Ukraine during clashes between anti-government demonstrators and riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
15 / 30
<p>A man covers a dead body in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A man covers a dead body in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A man covers a dead body in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
16 / 30
<p>An injured man reacts as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An injured man reacts as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riotmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An injured man reacts as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
17 / 30
<p>A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Sqmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
18 / 30
<p> Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20,more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
19 / 30
<p>A woman reacts as anti-government protesters place a dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A woman reacts as anti-government protesters place a dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in themore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A woman reacts as anti-government protesters place a dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
20 / 30
<p>Injured men receive medical assistance in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Injured men receive medical assistance in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Femore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Injured men receive medical assistance in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
21 / 30
<p>Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel</p>

Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel

Close
22 / 30
<p>Riot policemen detain wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Riot policemen detain wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Riot policemen detain wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
23 / 30
<p>A wounded person lies on the ground after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A wounded person lies on the ground after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A wounded person lies on the ground after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
24 / 30
<p>Riot police stand near wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel</p>

Riot police stand near wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel<more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Riot police stand near wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel

Close
25 / 30
<p>Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel</p>

Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel

Close
26 / 30
<p>-Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

-Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20,more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

-Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
27 / 30
<p>An injured man is helped by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

An injured man is helped by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in Independence Squamore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An injured man is helped by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
28 / 30
<p>A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Sqmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
29 / 30
<p>Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel</p>

Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Best of Sochi - Day 13

Best of Sochi - Day 13

下一个

Best of Sochi - Day 13

Best of Sochi - Day 13

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 21日
In the business of death

In the business of death

The murder rate in Caracas is rising - and so is demand for undertakers, tomb-chisellers, flower-sellers and others purveying to death.

2014年 2月 21日
Smooching in Sochi

Smooching in Sochi

Displays of affection during the 2014 Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 20日
The Syrian front

The Syrian front

Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.

2014年 2月 20日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐