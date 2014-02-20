Casualties in Kiev
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A man holds the hand of his dead son during the transfer of over a dozen of corpsmore
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A man holds the hand of his dead son during the transfer of over a dozen of corpses from a hotel lobby to a local hospital following clashes with riot police at Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People pray near the bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev Femore
People pray near the bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clamore
An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Smore
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after clashes with riot police in the Indepemore
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman reacts in front of dead bodies of anti-government protesters dead body on a stretcher after violencmore
A woman reacts in front of dead bodies of anti-government protesters dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An injured man reacts as he is attended by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in thmore
An injured man reacts as he is attended by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An anti-government protester reacts in front of dead bodies covered with blankets after violence erupted inmore
An anti-government protester reacts in front of dead bodies covered with blankets after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A priest talks on a telephone in the hotel Ukraine near bodies of anti-government protesters killed during more
A priest talks on a telephone in the hotel Ukraine near bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters attend an injured man during clashes with riot police in the Independence Squaremore
Anti-government protesters attend an injured man during clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Blood and stretchers are seen on the pavement during clashes with riot police near Independence Square in Kmore
Blood and stretchers are seen on the pavement during clashes with riot police near Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A woman reacts as dead bodies are seen on the ground following violence in Independence Square in Kiev Febrmore
A woman reacts as dead bodies are seen on the ground following violence in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Smore
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Dead bodies are seen on the ground after clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police in the more
Dead bodies are seen on the ground after clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Petro Zadorozhnyy
Medical personnel prepare an improvised field hospital in the lobby of hotel Ukraine during clashes betweenmore
Medical personnel prepare an improvised field hospital in the lobby of hotel Ukraine during clashes between anti-government demonstrators and riot police in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man covers a dead body in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man covers a dead body in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An injured man reacts as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riotmore
An injured man reacts as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Sqmore
A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20,more
Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman reacts as anti-government protesters place a dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in themore
A woman reacts as anti-government protesters place a dead body on a stretcher after violence erupted in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Injured men receive medical assistance in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Femore
Injured men receive medical assistance in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodmore
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel
Riot policemen detain wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot policemen detain wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A wounded person lies on the ground after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A wounded person lies on the ground after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police stand near wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel<more
Riot police stand near wounded people after clashes in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodmore
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel
-Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20,more
-Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An injured man is helped by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in Independence Squamore
An injured man is helped by anti-government protesters during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Sqmore
A priest assists an injured anti-government protester following clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodmore
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel
下一个
Best of Sochi - Day 13
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
In the business of death
The murder rate in Caracas is rising - and so is demand for undertakers, tomb-chisellers, flower-sellers and others purveying to death.
Smooching in Sochi
Displays of affection during the 2014 Winter Olympics.
The Syrian front
Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.