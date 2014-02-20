Best of Sochi - Day 13
Canada's goalie Shannon Szabados (R) celebrates as Team USA's goalie Jessie Vetter looks away after Canada more
Canada's goalie Shannon Szabados (R) celebrates as Team USA's goalie Jessie Vetter looks away after Canada won the gold in the women's ice hockey final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
First-placed Russia's Adelina Sotnikova (C) shakes hands with second-placed South Korea's Kim Yuna (L) as tmore
First-placed Russia's Adelina Sotnikova (C) shakes hands with second-placed South Korea's Kim Yuna (L) as third-placed Italy's Carolina Kostner looks on, on the podium after the figure skating women's free skating program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's Mao Asada reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's free skating Program amore
Japan's Mao Asada reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's free skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Team USA's captain Meghan Duggan (C) reacts with some of her teammates after they were defeated by Canada imore
Team USA's captain Meghan Duggan (C) reacts with some of her teammates after they were defeated by Canada in overtime in the women's gold medal ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Angeli Vanlaanen of the U.S.reacts after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at thmore
Angeli Vanlaanen of the U.S.reacts after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Canadian players celebrate after defeating Team USA as Team USA's Anne Schleper (R) reacts at the conclusiomore
Canadian players celebrate after defeating Team USA as Team USA's Anne Schleper (R) reacts at the conclusion of the women's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Maddie Bowman of the U.S.competes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2more
Maddie Bowman of the U.S.competes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Canada's winning curling team steps onto the podium during the flower ceremony for the women's curling evenmore
Canada's winning curling team steps onto the podium during the flower ceremony for the women's curling event at the Ice Cube Curling Center during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Switzerland's women's ice hockey team poses for a picture after their win over Sweden in their women's hockmore
Switzerland's women's ice hockey team poses for a picture after their win over Sweden in their women's hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Russia's Elizavetta Chesnokova jokes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at thmore
Russia's Elizavetta Chesnokova jokes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sweden's Lina Backlin (R), Cecilia Ostberg (L) and Erica Uden Johansson leave the ice after being defeated more
Sweden's Lina Backlin (R), Cecilia Ostberg (L) and Erica Uden Johansson leave the ice after being defeated by Switzerland in their women's hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Winner Maddie Bowman of the U.S. and her compatriot gold medalist in the men's freestyle halfpipe skiing Damore
Winner Maddie Bowman of the U.S. and her compatriot gold medalist in the men's freestyle halfpipe skiing David Wise pose after the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pilot Jan Vrba of Czech Republic (front) and his teammates start during a four-man bobsleigh training eventmore
Pilot Jan Vrba of Czech Republic (front) and his teammates start during a four-man bobsleigh training event at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
(From R) Norway's winning team members Haavard Klemetsen, Magnus Krog, Joergen Graabak and Magnus Hovdal Momore
(From R) Norway's winning team members Haavard Klemetsen, Magnus Krog, Joergen Graabak and Magnus Hovdal Moan celebrate by sliding after the flower ceremony for the Nordic Combined team Gundersen event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A skier takes a run on a slope on the south face of Rosa Khutor during a day off between alpine skiing compmore
A skier takes a run on a slope on the south face of Rosa Khutor during a day off between alpine skiing competitions at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's second Vicki Adams (R) delivers a stone as vice Anna Sloan (L) and lead Claire Hamilton prepare tmore
Britain's second Vicki Adams (R) delivers a stone as vice Anna Sloan (L) and lead Claire Hamilton prepare to sweep ahead of it during their women's curling bronze medal game against Switzerland at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Germany's Fabian Riessle reacts after crossing the finish line in the men's relay 4x5km cross-country race more
Germany's Fabian Riessle reacts after crossing the finish line in the men's relay 4x5km cross-country race of the Nordic Combined team Gundersen event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
South Korea's pilot Kim Dong-hyun (front) and his teammates speed down the track during a four-man bobsleigmore
South Korea's pilot Kim Dong-hyun (front) and his teammates speed down the track during a four-man bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Canada's ice hockey players Ryan Getzlaf (L) and Sidney Crosby walk to the Bolshoy arena following a men's more
Canada's ice hockey players Ryan Getzlaf (L) and Sidney Crosby walk to the Bolshoy arena following a men's team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
From L-R: Germany's Thomas Fischer, France's Arnaud Bovolenta, Canada's Brady Leman and Sweden's John Eklunmore
From L-R: Germany's Thomas Fischer, France's Arnaud Bovolenta, Canada's Brady Leman and Sweden's John Eklund compete during the men's freestyle skiing skicross quarterfinals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Members of the media are reflected in the visor of Sweden's Daniel Alfredsson as he answers their questionsmore
Members of the media are reflected in the visor of Sweden's Daniel Alfredsson as he answers their questions following a ice hockey team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Britain's curling team celebrates after winning in their women's bronze medal curling game against Switzerlmore
Britain's curling team celebrates after winning in their women's bronze medal curling game against Switzerland at the Ice Cube Curling Center during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Slovenia's Filip Flisar reacts during the men's freestyle skiing skicross qualification round at the 2014 Smore
Slovenia's Filip Flisar reacts during the men's freestyle skiing skicross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Finland's goalie Tuukka Rask looks on during a men's ice hockey team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olymmore
Finland's goalie Tuukka Rask looks on during a men's ice hockey team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Great Britain's pilot Lamin Deen (R) and his teammates get ready to start during a four-man bobsleigh trainmore
Great Britain's pilot Lamin Deen (R) and his teammates get ready to start during a four-man bobsleigh training event at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
