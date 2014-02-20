版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 21日 星期五 04:40 BJT

Best of Sochi - Day 13

<p>Canada's goalie Shannon Szabados (R) celebrates as Team USA's goalie Jessie Vetter looks away after Canada won the gold in the women's ice hockey final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Canada's goalie Shannon Szabados (R) celebrates as Team USA's goalie Jessie Vetter looks away after Canada more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Canada's goalie Shannon Szabados (R) celebrates as Team USA's goalie Jessie Vetter looks away after Canada won the gold in the women's ice hockey final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
1 / 25
<p>First-placed Russia's Adelina Sotnikova (C) shakes hands with second-placed South Korea's Kim Yuna (L) as third-placed Italy's Carolina Kostner looks on, on the podium after the figure skating women's free skating program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

First-placed Russia's Adelina Sotnikova (C) shakes hands with second-placed South Korea's Kim Yuna (L) as tmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

First-placed Russia's Adelina Sotnikova (C) shakes hands with second-placed South Korea's Kim Yuna (L) as third-placed Italy's Carolina Kostner looks on, on the podium after the figure skating women's free skating program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
2 / 25
<p>Japan's Mao Asada reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's free skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Japan's Mao Asada reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's free skating Program amore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Japan's Mao Asada reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's free skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 25
<p>Team USA's captain Meghan Duggan (C) reacts with some of her teammates after they were defeated by Canada in overtime in the women's gold medal ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Team USA's captain Meghan Duggan (C) reacts with some of her teammates after they were defeated by Canada imore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Team USA's captain Meghan Duggan (C) reacts with some of her teammates after they were defeated by Canada in overtime in the women's gold medal ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
4 / 25
<p>Angeli Vanlaanen of the U.S.reacts after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Angeli Vanlaanen of the U.S.reacts after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at thmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Angeli Vanlaanen of the U.S.reacts after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
5 / 25
<p>Canadian players celebrate after defeating Team USA as Team USA's Anne Schleper (R) reacts at the conclusion of the women's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Canadian players celebrate after defeating Team USA as Team USA's Anne Schleper (R) reacts at the conclusiomore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Canadian players celebrate after defeating Team USA as Team USA's Anne Schleper (R) reacts at the conclusion of the women's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
6 / 25
<p>Maddie Bowman of the U.S.competes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Maddie Bowman of the U.S.competes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Maddie Bowman of the U.S.competes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
7 / 25
<p>Canada's winning curling team steps onto the podium during the flower ceremony for the women's curling event at the Ice Cube Curling Center during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Canada's winning curling team steps onto the podium during the flower ceremony for the women's curling evenmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Canada's winning curling team steps onto the podium during the flower ceremony for the women's curling event at the Ice Cube Curling Center during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
8 / 25
<p>Switzerland's women's ice hockey team poses for a picture after their win over Sweden in their women's hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Switzerland's women's ice hockey team poses for a picture after their win over Sweden in their women's hockmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Switzerland's women's ice hockey team poses for a picture after their win over Sweden in their women's hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
9 / 25
<p>Russia's Elizavetta Chesnokova jokes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Russia's Elizavetta Chesnokova jokes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at thmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Russia's Elizavetta Chesnokova jokes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 25
<p>Sweden's Lina Backlin (R), Cecilia Ostberg (L) and Erica Uden Johansson leave the ice after being defeated by Switzerland in their women's hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Sweden's Lina Backlin (R), Cecilia Ostberg (L) and Erica Uden Johansson leave the ice after being defeated more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Sweden's Lina Backlin (R), Cecilia Ostberg (L) and Erica Uden Johansson leave the ice after being defeated by Switzerland in their women's hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
11 / 25
<p>Winner Maddie Bowman of the U.S. and her compatriot gold medalist in the men's freestyle halfpipe skiing David Wise pose after the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Winner Maddie Bowman of the U.S. and her compatriot gold medalist in the men's freestyle halfpipe skiing Damore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Winner Maddie Bowman of the U.S. and her compatriot gold medalist in the men's freestyle halfpipe skiing David Wise pose after the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
12 / 25
<p>Pilot Jan Vrba of Czech Republic (front) and his teammates start during a four-man bobsleigh training event at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Pilot Jan Vrba of Czech Republic (front) and his teammates start during a four-man bobsleigh training eventmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Pilot Jan Vrba of Czech Republic (front) and his teammates start during a four-man bobsleigh training event at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
13 / 25
<p>(From R) Norway's winning team members Haavard Klemetsen, Magnus Krog, Joergen Graabak and Magnus Hovdal Moan celebrate by sliding after the flower ceremony for the Nordic Combined team Gundersen event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

(From R) Norway's winning team members Haavard Klemetsen, Magnus Krog, Joergen Graabak and Magnus Hovdal Momore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

(From R) Norway's winning team members Haavard Klemetsen, Magnus Krog, Joergen Graabak and Magnus Hovdal Moan celebrate by sliding after the flower ceremony for the Nordic Combined team Gundersen event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
14 / 25
<p>A skier takes a run on a slope on the south face of Rosa Khutor during a day off between alpine skiing competitions at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A skier takes a run on a slope on the south face of Rosa Khutor during a day off between alpine skiing compmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A skier takes a run on a slope on the south face of Rosa Khutor during a day off between alpine skiing competitions at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 25
<p>Britain's second Vicki Adams (R) delivers a stone as vice Anna Sloan (L) and lead Claire Hamilton prepare to sweep ahead of it during their women's curling bronze medal game against Switzerland at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Britain's second Vicki Adams (R) delivers a stone as vice Anna Sloan (L) and lead Claire Hamilton prepare tmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Britain's second Vicki Adams (R) delivers a stone as vice Anna Sloan (L) and lead Claire Hamilton prepare to sweep ahead of it during their women's curling bronze medal game against Switzerland at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
16 / 25
<p>Germany's Fabian Riessle reacts after crossing the finish line in the men's relay 4x5km cross-country race of the Nordic Combined team Gundersen event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Germany's Fabian Riessle reacts after crossing the finish line in the men's relay 4x5km cross-country race more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Germany's Fabian Riessle reacts after crossing the finish line in the men's relay 4x5km cross-country race of the Nordic Combined team Gundersen event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
17 / 25
<p>South Korea's pilot Kim Dong-hyun (front) and his teammates speed down the track during a four-man bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

South Korea's pilot Kim Dong-hyun (front) and his teammates speed down the track during a four-man bobsleigmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

South Korea's pilot Kim Dong-hyun (front) and his teammates speed down the track during a four-man bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
18 / 25
<p>Canada's ice hockey players Ryan Getzlaf (L) and Sidney Crosby walk to the Bolshoy arena following a men's team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Canada's ice hockey players Ryan Getzlaf (L) and Sidney Crosby walk to the Bolshoy arena following a men's more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Canada's ice hockey players Ryan Getzlaf (L) and Sidney Crosby walk to the Bolshoy arena following a men's team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
19 / 25
<p>From L-R: Germany's Thomas Fischer, France's Arnaud Bovolenta, Canada's Brady Leman and Sweden's John Eklund compete during the men's freestyle skiing skicross quarterfinals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

From L-R: Germany's Thomas Fischer, France's Arnaud Bovolenta, Canada's Brady Leman and Sweden's John Eklunmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

From L-R: Germany's Thomas Fischer, France's Arnaud Bovolenta, Canada's Brady Leman and Sweden's John Eklund compete during the men's freestyle skiing skicross quarterfinals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
20 / 25
<p>Members of the media are reflected in the visor of Sweden's Daniel Alfredsson as he answers their questions following a ice hockey team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Members of the media are reflected in the visor of Sweden's Daniel Alfredsson as he answers their questionsmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Members of the media are reflected in the visor of Sweden's Daniel Alfredsson as he answers their questions following a ice hockey team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
21 / 25
<p>Britain's curling team celebrates after winning in their women's bronze medal curling game against Switzerland at the Ice Cube Curling Center during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Britain's curling team celebrates after winning in their women's bronze medal curling game against Switzerlmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Britain's curling team celebrates after winning in their women's bronze medal curling game against Switzerland at the Ice Cube Curling Center during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
22 / 25
<p>Slovenia's Filip Flisar reacts during the men's freestyle skiing skicross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Slovenia's Filip Flisar reacts during the men's freestyle skiing skicross qualification round at the 2014 Smore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Slovenia's Filip Flisar reacts during the men's freestyle skiing skicross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
23 / 25
<p>Finland's goalie Tuukka Rask looks on during a men's ice hockey team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Finland's goalie Tuukka Rask looks on during a men's ice hockey team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olymmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Finland's goalie Tuukka Rask looks on during a men's ice hockey team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
24 / 25
<p>Great Britain's pilot Lamin Deen (R) and his teammates get ready to start during a four-man bobsleigh training event at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Great Britain's pilot Lamin Deen (R) and his teammates get ready to start during a four-man bobsleigh trainmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Great Britain's pilot Lamin Deen (R) and his teammates get ready to start during a four-man bobsleigh training event at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
In the business of death

In the business of death

下一个

In the business of death

In the business of death

The murder rate in Caracas is rising - and so is demand for undertakers, tomb-chisellers, flower-sellers and others purveying to death.

2014年 2月 21日
Smooching in Sochi

Smooching in Sochi

Displays of affection during the 2014 Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 20日
The Syrian front

The Syrian front

Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.

2014年 2月 20日
Best of Sochi - Day 12

Best of Sochi - Day 12

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 20日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐