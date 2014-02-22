版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 22日 星期六 08:15 BJT

Photos of the Week

<p>Interior Ministry members are on fire, caused by molotov cocktails hurled by anti-government protesters, as they stand guard during clashes in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool</p>

Interior Ministry members are on fire, caused by molotov cocktails hurled by anti-government protesters, asmore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Interior Ministry members are on fire, caused by molotov cocktails hurled by anti-government protesters, as they stand guard during clashes in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Close
1 / 20
<p>Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and Switzerland's Fanny Smith (yellow bib) competes during the women's freestyle skiing skicross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 21, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and more

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and Switzerland's Fanny Smith (yellow bib) competes during the women's freestyle skiing skicross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 21, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 20
<p>A woman sits on a bench on a flooded Thames riverside path in Staines, southern England, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A woman sits on a bench on a flooded Thames riverside path in Staines, southern England, February 17, 2014.more

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

A woman sits on a bench on a flooded Thames riverside path in Staines, southern England, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
3 / 20
<p>Anti-government protesters throw missiles during clashes with riot police at the Independence Square in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Anti-government protesters throw missiles during clashes with riot police at the Independence Square in Kiemore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Anti-government protesters throw missiles during clashes with riot police at the Independence Square in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
4 / 20
<p>Rebel fighters walk in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Rebel fighters walk in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran more

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Rebel fighters walk in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 20
<p>Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela, February 18, 2014. The 22-year-old student died after being shot in the head during an anti-government demonstration, her family said. Carmona was studying tourism and was also a local beauty queen. REUTERS/Mauricio Centeno-Notitarde</p>

Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a promore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela, February 18, 2014. The 22-year-old student died after being shot in the head during an anti-government demonstration, her family said. Carmona was studying tourism and was also a local beauty queen. REUTERS/Mauricio Centeno-Notitarde

Close
6 / 20
<p>Mike Rundle, from Janesville, Wisconsin, looks at ice formations in a sea cave at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

Mike Rundle, from Janesville, Wisconsin, looks at ice formations in a sea cave at the Apostle Islands Natiomore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Mike Rundle, from Janesville, Wisconsin, looks at ice formations in a sea cave at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
7 / 20
<p>Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel</p>

Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Somore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel

Close
8 / 20
<p>Britain's Prince Charles, wearing a traditional Saudi attire, attends the traditional Saudi dance, known as 'Arda', which was performed during Janadriya culture festival at Der'iya in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/ Fayez Nureldine</p>

Britain's Prince Charles, wearing a traditional Saudi attire, attends the traditional Saudi dance, known asmore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Britain's Prince Charles, wearing a traditional Saudi attire, attends the traditional Saudi dance, known as 'Arda', which was performed during Janadriya culture festival at Der'iya in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/ Fayez Nureldine

Close
9 / 20
<p>People pray near the bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People pray near the bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev, Fmore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

People pray near the bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 20
<p>A civilian, wounded by the impact of a rocket, sits on his bed at "Hopital de l'Amitie" in Bangui, Central African Republic, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A civilian, wounded by the impact of a rocket, sits on his bed at "Hopital de l'Amitie" in Bangui, Central more

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

A civilian, wounded by the impact of a rocket, sits on his bed at "Hopital de l'Amitie" in Bangui, Central African Republic, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
11 / 20
<p>Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2more

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
12 / 20
<p>Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez gets into a National Guard armored vehicle in Caracas, February 18, 2014. Lopez, wanted on charges of fomenting deadly violence, handed himself over to security forces. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez gets into a National Guard armored vehicle in Caracas, Februarymore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez gets into a National Guard armored vehicle in Caracas, February 18, 2014. Lopez, wanted on charges of fomenting deadly violence, handed himself over to security forces. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
13 / 20
<p>Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mmore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 20
<p>A female Bengali white tiger drags a man by his shirt after the man climbed into the enclosure, at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, February 16, 2014. The man was slightly injured and was taken away by police after zoo staff tranquilized two female Bengali white tigers. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A female Bengali white tiger drags a man by his shirt after the man climbed into the enclosure, at a zoo inmore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

A female Bengali white tiger drags a man by his shirt after the man climbed into the enclosure, at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, February 16, 2014. The man was slightly injured and was taken away by police after zoo staff tranquilized two female Bengali white tigers. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
15 / 20
<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel watches a dance performance by Liana Wolf during a reception of German carnival societies at the Chancellery in Berlin, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel watches a dance performance by Liana Wolf during a reception of German carnmore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

German Chancellor Angela Merkel watches a dance performance by Liana Wolf during a reception of German carnival societies at the Chancellery in Berlin, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
16 / 20
<p>Anti-government protesters clash with riot police at Independence Square in Kiev, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Anti-government protesters clash with riot police at Independence Square in Kiev, February 19, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Anti-government protesters clash with riot police at Independence Square in Kiev, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
17 / 20
<p>A model removes her shoes as she presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model removes her shoes as she presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during more

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

A model removes her shoes as she presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
18 / 20
<p>Director Martin Scorsese arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Director Martin Scorsese arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Roymore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Director Martin Scorsese arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
19 / 20
<p>A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games imore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Best of Sochi - Day 14

Best of Sochi - Day 14

下一个

Best of Sochi - Day 14

Best of Sochi - Day 14

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 22日
Crashes and falls at Sochi

Crashes and falls at Sochi

Athletes crashing as they compete in the Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 22日
Mugabe turns 90

Mugabe turns 90

Robert Mugabe has been Zimbabwe's ruler since 1980, making his tenure as head of state one of the longest in the world.

2014年 2月 22日
Portraits from a protest

Portraits from a protest

The faces of the protesters in Kiev.

2014年 2月 22日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐