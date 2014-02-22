Photos of the Week
Interior Ministry members are on fire, caused by molotov cocktails hurled by anti-government protesters, as they stand guard during clashes in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and Switzerland's Fanny Smith (yellow bib) competes during the women's freestyle skiing skicross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 21, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman sits on a bench on a flooded Thames riverside path in Staines, southern England, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Anti-government protesters throw missiles during clashes with riot police at the Independence Square in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Rebel fighters walk in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela, February 18, 2014. The 22-year-old student died after being shot in the head during an anti-government demonstration, her family said. Carmona was studying tourism and was also a local beauty queen. REUTERS/Mauricio Centeno-Notitarde
Mike Rundle, from Janesville, Wisconsin, looks at ice formations in a sea cave at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Wounded people are seen after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS//Vlad Sodel
Britain's Prince Charles, wearing a traditional Saudi attire, attends the traditional Saudi dance, known as 'Arda', which was performed during Janadriya culture festival at Der'iya in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/ Fayez Nureldine
People pray near the bodies of anti-government protesters killed during clashes with riot police in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A civilian, wounded by the impact of a rocket, sits on his bed at "Hopital de l'Amitie" in Bangui, Central African Republic, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez gets into a National Guard armored vehicle in Caracas, February 18, 2014. Lopez, wanted on charges of fomenting deadly violence, handed himself over to security forces. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A female Bengali white tiger drags a man by his shirt after the man climbed into the enclosure, at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, February 16, 2014. The man was slightly injured and was taken away by police after zoo staff tranquilized two female Bengali white tigers. REUTERS/China Daily
German Chancellor Angela Merkel watches a dance performance by Liana Wolf during a reception of German carnival societies at the Chancellery in Berlin, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police at Independence Square in Kiev, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A model removes her shoes as she presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Director Martin Scorsese arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
