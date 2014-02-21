版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 22日 星期六 04:20 BJT

Mugabe turns 90

<p>Princess Diana talks to Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe during a courtesy visit to Harare's state house, July 10, 1993. REUTERS/Howard Burditt</p>

Princess Diana talks to Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe during a courtesy visit to Harare's state house,more

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Princess Diana talks to Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe during a courtesy visit to Harare's state house, July 10, 1993. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Close
1 / 21
<p>Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets the crowd at his final election rally April 7, 1995. REUTERS/Howard Burditt</p>

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets the crowd at his final election rally April 7, 1995. REUTERS/Howmore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets the crowd at his final election rally April 7, 1995. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Close
2 / 21
<p>President Robert Mugabe and his new wife Grace leave the Kutama Catholic Church August 17, 1996 after exchanging their wedding vows. REUTERS/Howard Burditt</p>

President Robert Mugabe and his new wife Grace leave the Kutama Catholic Church August 17, 1996 after exchamore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

President Robert Mugabe and his new wife Grace leave the Kutama Catholic Church August 17, 1996 after exchanging their wedding vows. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Close
3 / 21
<p>Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe talks with civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson July 25, 1997 at the last plenary session of the African-American Summit. REUTERS/Howard Burditt</p>

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe talks with civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson July 25, 1997 at the lasmore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe talks with civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson July 25, 1997 at the last plenary session of the African-American Summit. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Close
4 / 21
<p>Cuban President Fidel Castro and Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe stand at attention during an arrival ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba September 18, 1999. REUTERS/Rafael Perez</p>

Cuban President Fidel Castro and Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe stand at attention during an arrival cemore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Cuban President Fidel Castro and Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe stand at attention during an arrival ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba September 18, 1999. REUTERS/Rafael Perez

Close
5 / 21
<p>Motorists line up at a fuel station to get a ration of gasoline March 9, 2000. Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe said the southern African country, grappling with an acute three-month old fuel crisis. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Motorists line up at a fuel station to get a ration of gasoline March 9, 2000. Zimbabwe President Robert Mumore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Motorists line up at a fuel station to get a ration of gasoline March 9, 2000. Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe said the southern African country, grappling with an acute three-month old fuel crisis. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 21
<p>Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe speaks at an election rally in Bindura, April 7, 2000. REUTERS/Howard Burditt</p>

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe speaks at an election rally in Bindura, April 7, 2000. REUTERS/Howard Bmore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe speaks at an election rally in Bindura, April 7, 2000. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Close
7 / 21
<p>Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe arrives in a helicopter at a rally held in Chitumgwiza stadium June 23, 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya</p>

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe arrives in a helicopter at a rally held in Chitumgwiza stadium June 23, more

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe arrives in a helicopter at a rally held in Chitumgwiza stadium June 23, 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Close
8 / 21
<p>Zimbabweans line up at Sadza village south of Harare June 24, 2000 to cast their vote in elections that pose the first threat to the unbroken rule of President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party since independence in 1980. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya</p>

Zimbabweans line up at Sadza village south of Harare June 24, 2000 to cast their vote in elections that posmore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Zimbabweans line up at Sadza village south of Harare June 24, 2000 to cast their vote in elections that pose the first threat to the unbroken rule of President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party since independence in 1980. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Close
9 / 21
<p>Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, followed by Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri, inspects troops outside Parliament July 23, 2002. REUTERS/Howard Burditt</p>

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, followed by Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri, inspects troops outsidmore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, followed by Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri, inspects troops outside Parliament July 23, 2002. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Close
10 / 21
<p>Renowned wildlife artist Larry Norton (L), his wife Sara and their 6 month old daughter Madeline look at their home for the last time before vacating their farm, August 8, 2002. Robert Mugabe's government ordered almost 3,000 white farmers to vacate their farms by midnight August 8, 2002 in order to make way for landless peasants. REUTERS/Paul Cadenhead</p>

Renowned wildlife artist Larry Norton (L), his wife Sara and their 6 month old daughter Madeline look at thmore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Renowned wildlife artist Larry Norton (L), his wife Sara and their 6 month old daughter Madeline look at their home for the last time before vacating their farm, August 8, 2002. Robert Mugabe's government ordered almost 3,000 white farmers to vacate their farms by midnight August 8, 2002 in order to make way for landless peasants. REUTERS/Paul Cadenhead

Close
11 / 21
<p>A Zimbabwean woman holds a loaf of white bread and its cost of Z$45,000 ($ 0.45) in the capital Harare February 16, 2006. REUTERS/Howard Burditt</p>

A Zimbabwean woman holds a loaf of white bread and its cost of Z$45,000 ($ 0.45) in the capital Harare Febrmore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

A Zimbabwean woman holds a loaf of white bread and its cost of Z$45,000 ($ 0.45) in the capital Harare February 16, 2006. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Close
12 / 21
<p>Customers walk towards empty shelves inside a supermarket in Harare, July 2, 2007. Zimbabwe's government threatened to close businesses defying its order to halve prices, accusing them of working to topple President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Emmanuel Chitate</p>

Customers walk towards empty shelves inside a supermarket in Harare, July 2, 2007. Zimbabwe's government thmore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Customers walk towards empty shelves inside a supermarket in Harare, July 2, 2007. Zimbabwe's government threatened to close businesses defying its order to halve prices, accusing them of working to topple President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Emmanuel Chitate

Close
13 / 21
<p>Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe sits before their EU-Africa summit in Lisbon, December 8, 2007. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe sits before their EU-Africa summit in Lisbon, December 8, 2007. REUTERS/more

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe sits before their EU-Africa summit in Lisbon, December 8, 2007. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Close
14 / 21
<p>A woman walks past election graffiti in Harare, March 28, 2008. "Bob" refers to Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

A woman walks past election graffiti in Harare, March 28, 2008. "Bob" refers to Zimbabwe's President Robermore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

A woman walks past election graffiti in Harare, March 28, 2008. "Bob" refers to Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
15 / 21
<p>Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe watches a video presentation during the summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Johannesburg, August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe watches a video presentation during the summit of the Southern African Dmore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe watches a video presentation during the summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Johannesburg, August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
16 / 21
<p>A woman suffering from the symptoms of cholera is taken in a wheelbarrow to a clinic in Harare December 12, 2008. Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe announced his government had stopped a cholera outbreak that has killed nearly 800 people, but the United Nations said the death toll was rising. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

A woman suffering from the symptoms of cholera is taken in a wheelbarrow to a clinic in Harare December 12,more

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

A woman suffering from the symptoms of cholera is taken in a wheelbarrow to a clinic in Harare December 12, 2008. Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe announced his government had stopped a cholera outbreak that has killed nearly 800 people, but the United Nations said the death toll was rising. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
17 / 21
<p>Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe lights the independence flame during the 29th Independence Celebrations at the National Stadium in Harare, April 18, 2009. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe lights the independence flame during the 29th Independence Celebrations atmore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe lights the independence flame during the 29th Independence Celebrations at the National Stadium in Harare, April 18, 2009. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
18 / 21
<p>Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe sleeps during the speech of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at the start of the third European Union-Africa summit in Tripoli November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe sleeps during the speech of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at the start more

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe sleeps during the speech of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at the start of the third European Union-Africa summit in Tripoli November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
19 / 21
<p>The crowd cheers as Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses during Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

The crowd cheers as Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses during Heroes Day commemorations in Hararemore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

The crowd cheers as Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses during Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
20 / 21
<p>Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe speaks to his wife Grace during the funeral of his sister, Bridget, in the village of Zvimba, 90 km (55 miles) west of Harare January 21 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe speaks to his wife Grace during the funeral of his sister, Bridget, in themore

2014年 2月 22日 星期六

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe speaks to his wife Grace during the funeral of his sister, Bridget, in the village of Zvimba, 90 km (55 miles) west of Harare January 21 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
21 / 21
重播
下一图片集
Portraits from a protest

Portraits from a protest

下一个

Portraits from a protest

Portraits from a protest

The faces of the protesters in Kiev.

2014年 2月 22日
Protesters battle police in Kiev

Protesters battle police in Kiev

Our latest photos from the street battle in Ukraine.

2014年 2月 21日
Building the barricades in Kiev

Building the barricades in Kiev

Protesters build and repair the barricades in Independence Square.

2014年 2月 21日
Casualties in Kiev

Casualties in Kiev

Ukraine suffers its bloodiest day since Soviet times.

2014年 2月 21日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐