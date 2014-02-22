版本:
Best of Sochi - Day 15

<p>Switzerland's Justin Murisier skis during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>Slovenia's Zan Kosir competes during the men's parallel slalom snowboard finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Norway's Havard Bokko leads his team in the final to decide 5th and 6th place in the men's speed skating team pursuit race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Austria's Julia Dujmovits celebrates winning the women's parallel slalom snowboard finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Team USA's Zach Parise skates away as Finland celebrates their win in their men's ice hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Winner Norway's Marit Bjoergen celebrates next to her compatriots, second placed Therese Johaug (L) and third placed Kristin Stoermer Steira during a flower ceremony for the women's cross-country 30 km mass start free event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Norway's Therese Johaug, Kristin Stoermer Steira and Marit Bjoergen (R-L) lead during the women's cross-country 30 km mass start free event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Austria's Benjamin Karl celebrates coming third in the men's parallel slalom snowboard finals, as his compatriot Julia Dujmovits, who won the women's competition, reacts at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Dylan Moscovitch perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Chile's Eugenio Claro clears a gate during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure on the camera. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Austria's Julia Dujmovits, winner of the women's parallel slalom snowboard final, runs towards her compatriot Benjamin Karl, who finished third in the men's competition, after the men's parallel slalom snowboard finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Canada's men's ice hockey team players Patrice Bergeron (L) and Jamie Benn walk back to the Bolshoy Arena after a team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Skiers compete during the women's cross-country 30 km mass start free event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Japan's Tomoka Takeuchi (L) and Switzerland's Julie Zogg compete during the women's parallel slalom snowboarding competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Czech Repbulic's Petra Novakova lies on the ground after competing in the women's cross-country 30 km mass start free event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Sweden men's ice hockey players Jimmie Ericsson (L) and Niklas Kronwall talk during a team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014, ahead of their gold medal game against Canada on February 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Austria's Marcel Hirscher clears a gate during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

<p>Team USA's Paul Stastny and Finland's Ossi Vaananen fight for the puck during the first period of their men's ice hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Italy's Dominik Windisch shoots during the men's biathlon 4 x 7.5 km relay at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Finland's goalie Tuukka Rask stops Team USA's Patrick Kane on a penalty shot during the first period of their men's ice hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>The team from the Netherlands, (L-R) Jorien Ter Mors, Irene Wust and Marrit Leenstra celebrate after competing in the women's speed skating team pursuit Gold-medal final during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Spain's Javier Fernandez performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

编辑推荐