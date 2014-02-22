版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 23日 星期日 03:55 BJT

Day of change in Ukraine

<p>Anti-government protesters hold shields as they guard the Ukrainian Parliament building in Kiev February 22, 2014. The heads of four Ukrainian security bodies, including the police's Berkut anti-riot units, appeared in parliament on Saturday and declared they would not take part in any conflict with the people. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>Ukrainian opposition leader and head of the UDAR (Punch) party Vitaly Klitschko (L) greets a supporter as he meets with anti-government protesters outside the Ukrainian Parliament building in Kiev February 22, 2014. Protesters seized the Kiev office of President Viktor Yanukovich and the opposition demanded a new election be held by May, as the pro-Russian leader's grip on power rapidly eroded following bloodshed in the capital REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>People attend the funeral service for two anti-governent protesters who were killed after days of violence in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>A priest holds a cross and a combat helmet during a funeral service for two anti-governent protesters who were killed after days of violence in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>Flowers are seen on a wall in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>A woman makes the sign of the cross in front of a flower covered wall in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>Anti-government protesters rest at a barricade in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>An anti-government protester wears a mask as he attends a rally in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>Anti-government protesters attack a deputy of the Party of Regions Vitaly Grushevsky outside the Ukrainian Parliament building in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>Anti-government protesters attack a deputy of the Party of Regions Vitaly Grushevsky who attempts to take cover outside the Ukrainian Parliament building in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>Anti-governent protesters stand behind a barricade after days of violence that killed 77 people in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>Anti-government protesters walk by damaged traffic lights and signs in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>Molotov cocktails prepared by anti-government protesters are placed inside a tire in Kiev February 22, 2014.REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>An anti-government protester puts armor on his comrade at a barricade in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>An anti-government protester covers himself with a blanket as he gets a warm near a fire at a barricade in Kiev February 22, 2014.REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>Anti-government protesters guard a street leading to the presidential administration building in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>An effigy of an anti-government protester stands at a barricade near Kiev's Independence square February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>Members of Berkut anti-riot unit prepare to leave their barracks in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>Anti-goverment protesters argue with riot policemen outside the Berkut anti-riot units barracks in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>Anti-government protesters guard the Ukrainian Parliament building in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

<p>Anti-government protesters are seen in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2014年 2月 23日 星期日

