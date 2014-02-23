版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 24日 星期一 07:05 BJT

Closing ceremony in Sochi

<p>Performers surround mechanized Olympic mascots under a large vessel suspended in the air during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Performers surround mechanized Olympic mascots under a large vessel suspended in the air during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Members of the U.S. team celebrate during the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Members of the U.S. team celebrate during the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Flagbearers arrive holding their national flags in the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Flagbearers arrive holding their national flags in the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Fireworks explode over the Fisht Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Fireworks explode over the Fisht Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Performers of a circus take part in the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Performers of a circus take part in the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Performers form the Olympic rings during a show at the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Performers form the Olympic rings during a show at the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Performers suspended in the air take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Performers suspended in the air take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Pictures of Russian writers and poets are seen as performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Pictures of Russian writers and poets are seen as performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>A performer suspended in mid-air takes part in the closing ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A performer suspended in mid-air takes part in the closing ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Russian gold medalist Alexander Legkov celebrates with silver medalist Maxim Vylegzhanin and bronze medalist Ilia Chernousov as they recieve their medals for the men's cross-country 50-kilometer mass start race during the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Russian gold medalist Alexander Legkov celebrates with silver medalist Maxim Vylegzhanin and bronze medalist Ilia Chernousov as they recieve their medals for the men's cross-country 50-kilometer mass start race during the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Performers gather under a giant chandelier during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Performers gather under a giant chandelier during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Performers of a circus take part in the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Performers of a circus take part in the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>German delegates arrive for the closing ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014.. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

German delegates arrive for the closing ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014.. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Performers are seen upside down during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Performers are seen upside down during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Participants dance during the party at the end of the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Participants dance during the party at the end of the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Performers take part in the show during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Performers take part in the show during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Spectators cheer as performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Spectators cheer as performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Ballet dancers perform during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Ballet dancers perform during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>A performer stands on a vessel during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A performer stands on a vessel during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Fireworks explode over the Fisht Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Fireworks explode over the Fisht Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Members of a South Korean contingent representing the next Olympic host city of Pyeongchang perform during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Members of a South Korean contingent representing the next Olympic host city of Pyeongchang perform during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. The South Korean city of Pyeongchang will host the 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. The South Korean city of Pyeongchang will host the 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

