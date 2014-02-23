Closing ceremony in Sochi
Performers surround mechanized Olympic mascots under a large vessel suspended in the air during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the U.S. team celebrate during the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Flagbearers arrive holding their national flags in the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fireworks explode over the Fisht Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers of a circus take part in the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Performers form the Olympic rings during a show at the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Performers suspended in the air take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Pictures of Russian writers and poets are seen as performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A performer suspended in mid-air takes part in the closing ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Russian gold medalist Alexander Legkov celebrates with silver medalist Maxim Vylegzhanin and bronze medalist Ilia Chernousov as they recieve their medals for the men's cross-country 50-kilometer mass start race during the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Performers gather under a giant chandelier during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Performers of a circus take part in the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
German delegates arrive for the closing ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014.. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers are seen upside down during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Participants dance during the party at the end of the closing ceremony for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Performers take part in the show during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Spectators cheer as performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ballet dancers perform during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A performer stands on a vessel during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Fireworks explode over the Fisht Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Members of a South Korean contingent representing the next Olympic host city of Pyeongchang perform during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. The South Korean city of Pyeongchang will host the 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
