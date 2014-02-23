Best of Sochi
Fireworks explode over the Fisht Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olymmore
Fireworks explode over the Fisht Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Confetti rains down at the end of the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 201more
Confetti rains down at the end of the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Belarus' Anton Kushnir competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Smore
Belarus' Anton Kushnir competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts with Japan figure skating coach Yoshiko Kobayashi in the "kiss and cry" area dumore
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts with Japan figure skating coach Yoshiko Kobayashi in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and more
Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and Switzerland's Fanny Smith (yellow bib) competes during the women's freestyle skiing skicross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 21, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
From L-R: Third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S., winner France's Pierre Vaultier and second-placed Russia'smore
From L-R: Third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S., winner France's Pierre Vaultier and second-placed Russia's Nikolay Olyunin react during their men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
France's Deborah Anthonioz, Faye Gulini of the U.S., Austria's Maria Ramberger, France's Nelly Moenne Loccomore
France's Deborah Anthonioz, Faye Gulini of the U.S., Austria's Maria Ramberger, France's Nelly Moenne Loccoz and Eva Samkova (L-R) of the Czech Republic compete during the women's snowboard cross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Kexin Fan crashes out into the barriemore
Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Kexin Fan crashes out into the barrier in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Second-placed Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (L) of Canada and her sister, first-placed Justine Dufour-Lapointe (R),more
Second-placed Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (L) of Canada and her sister, first-placed Justine Dufour-Lapointe (R), hold hands during the flower ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ukraine's Oleksandr Obolonchyk and Roman Zakharkiv speed down the track as a staff member rests during a memore
Ukraine's Oleksandr Obolonchyk and Roman Zakharkiv speed down the track as a staff member rests during a men's doubles luge training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Winner Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. celebrates after the men's snowboard slopestyle final competition at themore
Winner Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. celebrates after the men's snowboard slopestyle final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finsihs line during the men's biathlon 15 km more
Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finsihs line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 18, 2014. Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen finished first ahead of France's Martin Fourcade and Moravec. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Australia's Lydia Lassila crashes during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 20more
Australia's Lydia Lassila crashes during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Charles Hamelin of Canada celebrates his victory in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating finalsmore
Charles Hamelin of Canada celebrates his victory in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating finals event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games imore
A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2more
Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Canada's goalie Shannon Szabados stands with her national flag near Team USA after Canada won their women'smore
Canada's goalie Shannon Szabados stands with her national flag near Team USA after Canada won their women's gold medal ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Germany's Tobias Wendl (front) and Tobias Arlt celebrate after winning the men's luge doubles event at the more
Germany's Tobias Wendl (front) and Tobias Arlt celebrate after winning the men's luge doubles event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Shaun White of the U.S. crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olmore
Shaun White of the U.S. crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Slovenia's Tina Maze reacts after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympicmore
Slovenia's Tina Maze reacts after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Canada celebrates their men's ice hockey semi-final win as Team USA's Phil Kessel skates away at the Sochi more
Canada celebrates their men's ice hockey semi-final win as Team USA's Phil Kessel skates away at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Norway's Joergen Graabak wins as Germany's Fabian Riessle falls while crossing the finish line during the mmore
Norway's Joergen Graabak wins as Germany's Fabian Riessle falls while crossing the finish line during the men's relay 4x5km cross-country race of the Nordic Combined team Gundersen event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. is cheered as she finishes in the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Wintmore
Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. is cheered as she finishes in the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ondrej Bank of the Czech Republic speeds down the course during the men's alpine skiing Super-G competitionmore
Ondrej Bank of the Czech Republic speeds down the course during the men's alpine skiing Super-G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 16, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Sweden's Johan Olsson skis during the men's 15 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olymmore
Sweden's Johan Olsson skis during the men's 15 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. gets ready during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding centmore
Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. gets ready during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Winner Norway's Joergen Graabak jumps on the podium applauded by second-placed and compatriot Magnus Hovdalmore
Winner Norway's Joergen Graabak jumps on the podium applauded by second-placed and compatriot Magnus Hovdal Moan (L) and third-placed Germany's Fabian Riessle, during the flower ceremony for the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Hannah Teter of the U.S. performs a jump during the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winmore
Hannah Teter of the U.S. performs a jump during the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
China's Li Jianrou skates to a first place finish as Italy's Arianna Fontana (L) and Britain's Elise Christmore
China's Li Jianrou skates to a first place finish as Italy's Arianna Fontana (L) and Britain's Elise Christie (R) crash during the women's 500 metres short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Switzerland's Justin Murisier skis during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014more
Switzerland's Justin Murisier skis during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Course slippers prepare the slalom piste ahead of the slalom run of the men's alpine skiing super combined more
Course slippers prepare the slalom piste ahead of the slalom run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
First placed Marit Bjoergen (bottom) of Norway, her team mate and fourth placed Therese Johaug (top) and semore
First placed Marit Bjoergen (bottom) of Norway, her team mate and fourth placed Therese Johaug (top) and second placed Charlotte Kalla of Sweden react after competing in the women's skiathlon event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification more
Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
(Front L to R) Norway's Magnus Hovdal Moan reacts, as compatriot Joergen Graabak finishes first, while (bacmore
(Front L to R) Norway's Magnus Hovdal Moan reacts, as compatriot Joergen Graabak finishes first, while (back L to R) Germany's Fabian Riessle and compatriot Bjoern Kircheisen follow behind in the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Irene Wust of the Netherlands skates to first place during the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at tmore
Irene Wust of the Netherlands skates to first place during the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Italy's Greta Laurent (2nd L) crashes as Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L), Sweden's Britta Johansson more
Italy's Greta Laurent (2nd L) crashes as Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L), Sweden's Britta Johansson Norgren (top R) and Ida Sargent of the U.S. ski during the women's cross-country sprint quarterfinal at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Russian figure skating team steps onto the podium at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. more
The Russian figure skating team steps onto the podium at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. From left to right: Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, Ksenia Stolbova and Fyodor Klimov, Yulia Lipnitskaya, Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov, Evgeni Plushenko. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Paraguay's Julia Marino walks towards her skis after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing slopestylmore
Paraguay's Julia Marino walks towards her skis after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
David Wise of the U.S.competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Smore
David Wise of the U.S.competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the U.S. celebrate their win with their flag after the flower ceremony durmore
Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the U.S. celebrate their win with their flag after the flower ceremony during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Germany's Alexander Kroeckel speeds down the track during the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Wintermore
Germany's Alexander Kroeckel speeds down the track during the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Russia's Sergey Volkov performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the more
Russia's Sergey Volkov performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Russia's Aleksey Yesin skates during the men's 1,500 metres speed skating race in the Adler Arena at the Somore
Russia's Aleksey Yesin skates during the men's 1,500 metres speed skating race in the Adler Arena at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Norway's Chris Andre Jespersen and Kazakhstan's Alexey Poltoranin (R) lie on the ground after crossing the more
Norway's Chris Andre Jespersen and Kazakhstan's Alexey Poltoranin (R) lie on the ground after crossing the finish line in the men's cross-country 15km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Korea's Yuna Kim competes during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympicsmore
Korea's Yuna Kim competes during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
John Daly of the U.S. reacts after competing in the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics,more
John Daly of the U.S. reacts after competing in the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ukraine's Nadiya Mokhnatska performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification roundmore
Ukraine's Nadiya Mokhnatska performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
China's Li Nina performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014more
China's Li Nina performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Bosnia and Herzegovina's Igor Laikert goes airborne during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing supemore
Bosnia and Herzegovina's Igor Laikert goes airborne during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 14, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Russia's Andrei Markov (79) chases down Slovenia's Ziga Jeglic (8) for the puck during the second period ofmore
Russia's Andrei Markov (79) chases down Slovenia's Ziga Jeglic (8) for the puck during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the ground after winning the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the Sochi 2more
Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the ground after winning the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Romania's Maria Marinela Mazilu speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training event at the Sankimore
Romania's Maria Marinela Mazilu speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training event at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Belgium's pilot Elfje Willemsen and Hanna Emilie Marien speed down the track during the women's bobsleigh emore
Belgium's pilot Elfje Willemsen and Hanna Emilie Marien speed down the track during the women's bobsleigh event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Italy's third-placed Christof Innerhofer does a somersault on podium in front of Switzerland's winner Sandrmore
Italy's third-placed Christof Innerhofer does a somersault on podium in front of Switzerland's winner Sandro Viletta during a flower ceremony after the men's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. waves during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestylmore
Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. waves during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle competition in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov celebrate in first place and Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Rmore
Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov celebrate in first place and Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy stand in third place on the podium after the Figure Skating Pairs Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Winner Germany's Eric Frenzel celebrates as he crosses the finish line followed by second-placed Japan's Akmore
Winner Germany's Eric Frenzel celebrates as he crosses the finish line followed by second-placed Japan's Akito Watabe during the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual normal hill 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Finland's Arttu Kiramo performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the more
Finland's Arttu Kiramo performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
South Korea's Park Se-Yeong falls and takes out Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands, as France's Sebastien Lepmore
South Korea's Park Se-Yeong falls and takes out Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands, as France's Sebastien Lepape (front) and Canada's Francois Hamelin (hidden) skate past during the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shaun White of the U.S. reacts after the men's snowboard halfpipe final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Gamore
Shaun White of the U.S. reacts after the men's snowboard halfpipe final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Austria's Adrian Krainer performs a jump as a giant matryoshka doll is seen below during the men's snowboarmore
Austria's Adrian Krainer performs a jump as a giant matryoshka doll is seen below during the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Australia's David Morris competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014more
Australia's David Morris competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch reacts during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing supermore
Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch reacts during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlomore
Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Winner Ted Ligety of the U.S. holds up his national flag during the flower ceremony for the men's alpine skmore
Winner Ted Ligety of the U.S. holds up his national flag during the flower ceremony for the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air in his trial jump during a qualifying session for the men's ski more
Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air in his trial jump during a qualifying session for the men's ski jumping large hill individual event during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Ty Walker of the U.S.performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi more
Ty Walker of the U.S.performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Joint winners Slovenia's Tina Maze (R) and Switzerland's Dominique Gisin step onto the podium together, nexmore
Joint winners Slovenia's Tina Maze (R) and Switzerland's Dominique Gisin step onto the podium together, next to an empty step for the second-placed competitor at the flower ceremony for the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Febrmore
Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Wintmore
Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
