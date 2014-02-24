版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 25日 星期二 05:15 BJT

The rise and fall of Yanukovich

<p>Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich (L) gives a wink to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a signing ceremony after a meeting of the Russian-Ukrainian Interstate Commission at the Kremlin in Moscow, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich makes a statement about anti-government protests in Kiev, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ukraine's Presidential Press Service/Handout</p>

<p>Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich looks on during a signing ceremony of an EU-mediated peace deal with opposition leaders, at the presidential headquarters in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A woman takes photos of a "Wanted" notice for fugitive Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovich, plastered on the window of a car used as a barricade, near Kiev's Independent Square, February 24, 2014. Yanukovich, ousted after bloody street protests in which demonstrators were shot by police snipers, is wanted for mass murder, authorities announced. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>(L-R) Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev, his Ukrainian counterpart Viktor Yanukovich and Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin speak as they walk at the residence in Zavidovo, Russia, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich shakes hands with opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko (L) after signing an EU-mediated peace deal with opposition leaders at the presidential headquarters in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A man takes pictures as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>People look through windows of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A man takes a picture of a golf bag as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A man turns on a water tap inside the residence as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma (C), parliamentary speaker Volodymyr Lytvyn (L) and Prime Minister Viktor Yanukovich (R) take part in a ceremony to lay flowers at the monument of Taras Shevchenko, a national symbol of Ukraine's fight for independence and a respected poet, in Kiev, January 22, 2004. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Ukrainian Prime Minister Viktor Yanukovich (C) and Defense Minister Evhen Marchuk leave the plane accompanied by Iraqi children at Borispil airport outside Kiev, late September 3, 2004. Yanukovich and Marchuk were in Iraq to meet top officials and brought a group of Iraqi children for vacation in Ukraine. REUTERS/Pool</p>

<p>Ukrainian Prime Minister and Moscow-backed presidential candidate Viktor Yanukovich listens to questions during a news conference in Kiev, December 10, 2004. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Ukrainian presidential candidate Viktor Yanukovich (C) makes the sign of the cross during a religious service in Kiev, during an Orthodox Epiphany celebration, January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev</p>

<p>Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich (L) greets Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during their meeting at a summer presidential residence in Foros near Yalta, July 24, 2010. REUTERS/Andrei Mosienko/Pool</p>

<p>Ukrainian Prime Minister Viktor Yanukovich speaks with an elderly woman during a visit to the eastern industrial town of Mariupol, December 1, 2006. REUTERS/Valeriy Belokryl</p>

<p>Ukrainian Prime Minister and Moscow-backed presidential candidate Viktor Yanukovich greets his supporters during a rally in Kiev, December 24, 2004. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Ukraine's President Viktor Yushchenko (R) shakes hands with Prime Minister Viktor Yanukovich in Kiev, October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Mykola Lazarenko/Pool</p>

<p>Ukrainian presidential candidate Viktor Yanukovich talks to the media after voting during the presidential election at a polling station in Kiev, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters hold a photo of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as they attack an office of the pro-presidential Party of the Regions in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maksym Kudymets</p>

