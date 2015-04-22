Time 100 gala
Kanye West and his wife, reality television star Kim Kardashian, arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUmore
Actor Bradley Cooper and comedian Amy Schumer arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermmore
Skier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Padma Lakshmi arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Laverne Cox arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Emma Watson arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Designer Jenna Lyons arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Designer Diane von Furstenberg arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Dancer Misty Copeland arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
French politician Marine Le Pen arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
CEO and Founder of Mashable, Pete Cashmore arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Television host John Oliver arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Director George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan Mcmore
Talk show host Katie Couric arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Director Lee Daniels arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Mia Farrow and her son television personality Ronan Farrow arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. Rmore
Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Model Karlie Kloss arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Educator Kira Orange Jones arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Biochemist Craig Venter arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress and comedian Amy Schumer arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Craigslist founder Craig Newmark arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Television writer and producer Jenji Kohan arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Television writer Matthew Weiner arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Obiageli Ezekwesili arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lachlan Murdoch arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Julianna Margulies arrives with her husband Keith Lieberthal for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERmore
Former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak and his wife Nili Priel arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. Rmore
Restaurant owner and businessman Danny Meyer and his wife Audrey Meyer arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New Yormore
US-Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos arrives arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Businessman Howard Stringer arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Writer Walter Isaacson arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Author John Green arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
