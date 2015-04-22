版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 23日 星期四 02:52 BJT

Time 100 gala

Kanye West and his wife, reality television star Kim Kardashian, arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actor Bradley Cooper and comedian Amy Schumer arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Skier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Padma Lakshmi arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actress Laverne Cox arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actress Emma Watson arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Designer Jenna Lyons arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Designer Diane von Furstenberg arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dancer Misty Copeland arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

French politician Marine Le Pen arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

CEO and Founder of Mashable, Pete Cashmore arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Television host John Oliver arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Director George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Talk show host Katie Couric arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Director Lee Daniels arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actress Mia Farrow and her son television personality Ronan Farrow arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Model Karlie Kloss arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Educator Kira Orange Jones arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Biochemist Craig Venter arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Craigslist founder Craig Newmark arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Television writer and producer Jenji Kohan arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Television writer Matthew Weiner arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Obiageli Ezekwesili arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Lachlan Murdoch arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actress Julianna Margulies arrives with her husband Keith Lieberthal for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak and his wife Nili Priel arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Restaurant owner and businessman Danny Meyer and his wife Audrey Meyer arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

US-Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos arrives arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Businessman Howard Stringer arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Writer Walter Isaacson arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Author John Green arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

