版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 5月 20日 星期三 09:16 BJT

Gunfight in Waco

A police officer removes a jacket bearing the name of the Bandidos motorcycle gang from a vehicle at the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, Texas, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A police officer removes a jacket bearing the name of the Bandidos motorcycle gang from a vehicle at the Twin more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 星期三
A police officer removes a jacket bearing the name of the Bandidos motorcycle gang from a vehicle at the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, Texas, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
1 / 24
A police officer inspects a weapon removed from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A police officer inspects a weapon removed from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant, whemore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 星期三
A police officer inspects a weapon removed from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
2 / 24
A motorcycle is seen on a wrecker before it is removed from the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A motorcycle is seen on a wrecker before it is removed from the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of amore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 星期三
A motorcycle is seen on a wrecker before it is removed from the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
3 / 24
A bag bearing the name Rebel Riders sits on the tailgate of a pickup after it was removed from a vehicle by officers at the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A bag bearing the name Rebel Riders sits on the tailgate of a pickup after it was removed from a vehicle by ofmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 星期三
A bag bearing the name Rebel Riders sits on the tailgate of a pickup after it was removed from a vehicle by officers at the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
4 / 24
A police officer inspects a weapon removed from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A police officer inspects a weapon removed from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant, whemore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 星期三
A police officer inspects a weapon removed from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
5 / 24
A police officer documents evidence removed from a vehicle at the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A police officer documents evidence removed from a vehicle at the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members ofmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 星期三
A police officer documents evidence removed from a vehicle at the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
6 / 24
A police officer inspects a motorcycle before it is towed away from the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A police officer inspects a motorcycle before it is towed away from the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine membmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 星期三
A police officer inspects a motorcycle before it is towed away from the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed, in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
7 / 24
Police officers stand patrol outside of a Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Police officers stand patrol outside of a Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were smore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 星期三
Police officers stand patrol outside of a Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
8 / 24
A plainclothes police officer looks at motorcycles while a SWAT officer stands patrol outside of a Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A plainclothes police officer looks at motorcycles while a SWAT officer stands patrol outside of a Twin Peaks more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 星期三
A plainclothes police officer looks at motorcycles while a SWAT officer stands patrol outside of a Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
9 / 24
A plainclothes police officer gathers information on vehicles parked in the vicinity of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, Texas May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A plainclothes police officer gathers information on vehicles parked in the vicinity of the Twin Peaks restaurmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 星期三
A plainclothes police officer gathers information on vehicles parked in the vicinity of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, Texas May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
10 / 24
A SWAT officer walks through the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, Texas May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A SWAT officer walks through the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 星期三
A SWAT officer walks through the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, Texas May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
11 / 24
Several motorcycles are seen in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks Sports Bar and Grill in Waco, Texas May 18, 2015. Police warned of revenge attacks from motorcycle gangs after 170 people were charged on Monday in connection with the shootout among rival bikers on Sunday that left nine dead and 18 wounded and turned a Texas restaurant into a blood-soaked crime scene. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Several motorcycles are seen in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks Sports Bar and Grill in Waco, Texas May 18, more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 19日 星期二
Several motorcycles are seen in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks Sports Bar and Grill in Waco, Texas May 18, 2015. Police warned of revenge attacks from motorcycle gangs after 170 people were charged on Monday in connection with the shootout among rival bikers on Sunday that left nine dead and 18 wounded and turned a Texas restaurant into a blood-soaked crime scene. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
12 / 24
A general view of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, Texas May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A general view of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Wamore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 星期三
A general view of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, Texas May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
13 / 24
A police office and canine inspect vehicles in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, Texas May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A police office and canine inspect vehicles in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine membersmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 20日 星期三
A police office and canine inspect vehicles in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, Texas May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
14 / 24
Waco Police Spokesman Sgt. W. Patrick Swanson wipes his face while addressing the media in Waco. Bikers from five rival gangs attacked each other with guns, knives, brass knuckles, clubs and motorcycle chains at a Twin Peaks Sports Bar and Grill in the central Texas city of Waco. No bystanders or police were injured, police said. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Waco Police Spokesman Sgt. W. Patrick Swanson wipes his face while addressing the media in Waco. Bikers from fmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 19日 星期二
Waco Police Spokesman Sgt. W. Patrick Swanson wipes his face while addressing the media in Waco. Bikers from five rival gangs attacked each other with guns, knives, brass knuckles, clubs and motorcycle chains at a Twin Peaks Sports Bar and Grill in the central Texas city of Waco. No bystanders or police were injured, police said. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
15 / 24
Police officers stand watch from the roof of the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. When the bikers began shooting, nearly two dozen officers stationed outside moved in, some of them firing their weapons. When the shooting ended, bodies were scattered in the restaurant and across two parking lots. EUTERS/Laura Buckman

Police officers stand watch from the roof of the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. When the bikers began shootingmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 19日 星期二
Police officers stand watch from the roof of the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. When the bikers began shooting, nearly two dozen officers stationed outside moved in, some of them firing their weapons. When the shooting ended, bodies were scattered in the restaurant and across two parking lots. EUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
16 / 24
Waco Police investigators are at the scene of shooting near a Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. About 100 weapons were recovered from the crime scene, which was strewn with shell casings, police said. "Yesterday's events was bad guys on bad guys. When our officers arrived, those bad guys turned their guns on our officers," Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton told a news briefing. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Waco Police investigators are at the scene of shooting near a Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. About 100 weaponsmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 19日 星期二
Waco Police investigators are at the scene of shooting near a Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. About 100 weapons were recovered from the crime scene, which was strewn with shell casings, police said. "Yesterday's events was bad guys on bad guys. When our officers arrived, those bad guys turned their guns on our officers," Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton told a news briefing. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
17 / 24
A police officer stand guard as investigators are at the scene of shooting at the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. Those taken into custody were charged with engaging in organized crime for capital murder and likely will face other charges related to the bloodshed after an investigation of the sprawling crime scene. Bail was set at $1 million, according to county officials. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

A police officer stand guard as investigators are at the scene of shooting at the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Wacmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 19日 星期二
A police officer stand guard as investigators are at the scene of shooting at the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. Those taken into custody were charged with engaging in organized crime for capital murder and likely will face other charges related to the bloodshed after an investigation of the sprawling crime scene. Bail was set at $1 million, according to county officials. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
18 / 24
Waco Police Department photo shows vacant parking spaces as police investigators are at the scene of shooting at the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. Among the gangs involved in the shooting were the Bandidos, which the U.S. Justice Department says has between 2,000 to 2,500 members in the United States and 13 other countries. It is the one of the biggest motorcycle gangs and a rival to the better-known Hells Angels. REUTERS/Waco Police Department

Waco Police Department photo shows vacant parking spaces as police investigators are at the scene of shooting more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 18日 星期一
Waco Police Department photo shows vacant parking spaces as police investigators are at the scene of shooting at the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. Among the gangs involved in the shooting were the Bandidos, which the U.S. Justice Department says has between 2,000 to 2,500 members in the United States and 13 other countries. It is the one of the biggest motorcycle gangs and a rival to the better-known Hells Angels. REUTERS/Waco Police Department
Close
19 / 24
Waco Police Department photo shows police investigators at the scene at the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. Tension between the Bandidos and their rivals, the Cossacks, came to a head at the meeting in Waco, where about 200 people were present. The two have been battling for control in the state, which has been seen as Bandidos territory. One issue that increased animosity was local Cossacks placing a patch that said "Texas" on their vests, TV broadcaster WFAA cited a state law enforcement bulletin as saying. REUTERS/Waco Police Department

Waco Police Department photo shows police investigators at the scene at the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. Tenmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 18日 星期一
Waco Police Department photo shows police investigators at the scene at the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. Tension between the Bandidos and their rivals, the Cossacks, came to a head at the meeting in Waco, where about 200 people were present. The two have been battling for control in the state, which has been seen as Bandidos territory. One issue that increased animosity was local Cossacks placing a patch that said "Texas" on their vests, TV broadcaster WFAA cited a state law enforcement bulletin as saying. REUTERS/Waco Police Department
Close
20 / 24
State Troopers prevent a man from entering the scene of shooting at a Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. The fight likely started with a shove in a restroom that moved into the restaurant and then spilled out into parking lots, where police had positioned themselves in anticipation of trouble. A few of the injured staggered out of the restaurant and died on the parking lot. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

State Troopers prevent a man from entering the scene of shooting at a Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. The fightmore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 19日 星期二
State Troopers prevent a man from entering the scene of shooting at a Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. The fight likely started with a shove in a restroom that moved into the restaurant and then spilled out into parking lots, where police had positioned themselves in anticipation of trouble. A few of the injured staggered out of the restaurant and died on the parking lot. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
21 / 24
Police officers monitor the scene of a shooting from the roof of the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Police officers monitor the scene of a shooting from the roof of the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. REUTERS/Lamore

Reuters / 2015年 5月 19日 星期二
Police officers monitor the scene of a shooting from the roof of the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
22 / 24
Police officers are seen as investigations continue in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks Sports Bar and Grill in Waco. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Police officers are seen as investigations continue in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks Sports Bar and Grill more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 19日 星期二
Police officers are seen as investigations continue in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks Sports Bar and Grill in Waco. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
23 / 24
The Waco Harley-Davidson remains closed following the shooting at the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

The Waco Harley-Davidson remains closed following the shooting at the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco, May 18, 2more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 19日 星期二
The Waco Harley-Davidson remains closed following the shooting at the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Asia's new boat people

Asia's new boat people

下一个

Asia's new boat people

Asia's new boat people

Boatloads of Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants arrive in the waters of Indonesia and Malaysia, and many thousands more remain adrift.

2015年 5月 20日
Colombia landslide

Colombia landslide

A landslide sends mud and water crashing onto homes in a town in Colombia's northwest mountains, killing more than 50 people and injuring dozens

2015年 5月 19日
Libya's migrant crackdown

Libya's migrant crackdown

With the calmer summer seas in full swing, the number of illegal migrants using Libya as a launching pad for their journey to Europe continues to grow.

2015年 5月 19日
Last house standing

Last house standing

China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.

2015年 5月 19日

精选图集

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐