Gunfight in Waco
A police officer removes a jacket bearing the name of the Bandidos motorcycle gang from a vehicle at the Twin more
A police officer inspects a weapon removed from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant, whemore
A motorcycle is seen on a wrecker before it is removed from the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members of amore
A bag bearing the name Rebel Riders sits on the tailgate of a pickup after it was removed from a vehicle by ofmore
A police officer inspects a weapon removed from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant, whemore
A police officer documents evidence removed from a vehicle at the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine members ofmore
A police officer inspects a motorcycle before it is towed away from the Twin Peaks restaurant, where nine membmore
Police officers stand patrol outside of a Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were smore
A plainclothes police officer looks at motorcycles while a SWAT officer stands patrol outside of a Twin Peaks more
A plainclothes police officer gathers information on vehicles parked in the vicinity of the Twin Peaks restaurmore
A SWAT officer walks through the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gmore
Several motorcycles are seen in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks Sports Bar and Grill in Waco, Texas May 18, more
A general view of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Wamore
A police office and canine inspect vehicles in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine membersmore
Waco Police Spokesman Sgt. W. Patrick Swanson wipes his face while addressing the media in Waco. Bikers from fmore
Police officers stand watch from the roof of the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. When the bikers began shootingmore
Waco Police investigators are at the scene of shooting near a Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. About 100 weaponsmore
A police officer stand guard as investigators are at the scene of shooting at the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Wacmore
Waco Police Department photo shows vacant parking spaces as police investigators are at the scene of shooting more
Waco Police Department photo shows police investigators at the scene at the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. Tenmore
State Troopers prevent a man from entering the scene of shooting at a Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. The fightmore
Police officers monitor the scene of a shooting from the roof of the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco. REUTERS/Lamore
Police officers are seen as investigations continue in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks Sports Bar and Grill more
The Waco Harley-Davidson remains closed following the shooting at the Twin Peaks Restaurant in Waco, May 18, 2more
精选图集
