Somalia's pirate coast

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

The German Frigate 'Hamburg' patrols after destroying two fishing boats which were discovered floating keel side up in open waters off the coast of Somalia, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bundeswehr/Christian Laudan

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Juan Alfonso Rey Echeverry, captain of Mozambican-flagged fishing vessel VEGA 5, is guarded by suspected pirates between Haradere and Hobyo in this undated photograph released to Reuters on April 25, 2011. Echeverry was among 24 crew members of the fishing vessel seized by Somali pirates on December 31, 2010. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Sailors aboard the French Navy ship "La Somme" direct a high-powered light towards a small craft off the Somali coast following a pirate attack during the night, April 20, 2010. REUTERS/HO/Stephane Dziaoba/Marine Nationale

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Sailors from the French Navy ship "La Somme" board a small craft, April 20, 2010. REUTERS/HO/Stephane Dziaoba/Marine Nationale

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

A Somali woman walks near a house suspected to be owned by pirates in Haradheere, 250 miles northeast of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Mohamed Ahmed

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Pirates are boating before German navy from frigate Rheinland-Pfalz intercepted them in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia's coast, March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Bundeswehr

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Portuguese Navy Frigate NRP "Alvares Cabral" special forces marines capture a pirate group that attacked the Spanish flagged fishing vessel "Ortube Berria" in the Indian Ocean, November 30, 2009. REUTERS/NATO

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

A Spanish frigate, Blas De Lezo helicopter fires warning shots in front of a suspected pirate skiff in the Gulf of Aden, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/NATO

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Suspected Somali pirates sit at the dock inside a courtroom in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Zodiac commando boats arrive at the rear of the French luxury yacht Ponant, whose crew were held hostage by pirates, off Somalia's coast, April 12, 2008. REUTERS/ECPAD/Sergent Dupont Sebastien/Handout

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

French commandos are seen arresting pirates in Somalia, shortly after the pirates had released the 30-strong crew of a luxury yacht Ponant, April 11, 2008. REUTERS/ECPAD/Handout

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

The crew of the Ukrainian merchant vessel MV Faina stand on the deck of the ship after a U.S. Navy request to check on their health and welfare, October 19, 2008 . REUTERS/Specialist 2nd Class Jason R. Zalasky-U.S. Navy/Handout

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Aphoto released by the Indian Navy shows a suspected pirate vessel after it was blown up by an Indian Navy warship in the Gulf of Aden, November 24, 2008. REUTERS/India's Defence Ministry/Handout

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

A parachute dropped by a small aircraft is observed by the U.S. Navy as it drops over the MV Sirius Star during an apparent payment via a parachuted container to pirates holding the Sirius Star off the coast of Somalia, January 9, 2009. REUTERS/David B. Hudson/U.S. Navy photo/Handout

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Pirates on a speedboat approach one of their mother boats docked near Eyl, Somalia in a framegrab from November 2008 footage. REUTERS/Reuters TV

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

A Belgian-registered ship Pompei sailing towards Somalia after the dredging vessel was hijacked, April 19, 2009. REUTERS/Belgium's Home Affairs Office

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Puntland marine forces patrol the Gulf of Aden alongside the French naval vessel "Jean de Vienne" (in the background) near the northern port town of Bosasso, January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Abdiqani Hassan

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

A Kalashnikov assault rifle, confiscated from pirates detained by German navy from frigate Rheinland-Pfalz, in the Gulf of Aden, March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Bundeswehr

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Somali troops carry a ladder used by pirates to board the Dubai-flagged ship Al-Khaleej, in the northern port town of Bosasso, April 22, 2008. Somali troops stormed the ship, releasing its crew and arresting seven pirates. REUTERS/Abdiqani Hassan

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

A boat from the guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) closes in on rigid-hulled inflatable boats to apprehend suspected pirates in Gulf of Aden, February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jason R. Zalasky/U.S. Navy photo/Handout

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

A video grab from undated television footage shows pirates walking on the beach in the town of Eyl in the north of Somalia. REUTERS/Reuters TV

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Pirates holding the Ukrainian merchant vessel MV Faina stand on the deck of the ship following a U.S. Navy request to check on the health and welfare of the ship's crew while off the coast of Somalia, October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Jason R. Zalasky, U.S. Navy/Handout

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Several Somali pirates captured by the French Navy, January 4, 2009. REUTERS/HO-French Navy/ECPAD

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Pirates holding the crew of the Chinese fishing vessel FV Tian Yu 8 guard their hostages, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason R. Zalasky-US Navy/Handout

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

A Somali pirate captured in the Gulf of Aden is handed over by French forces to Puntland marine officials in the northern port town of Bosasso, January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Abdiqani Hassan

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Taiwanese vessel Ching Fong Hwa No. 168 arrives at the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa, November 14, 2007. The fishing ship was freed by Somali pirates who held it for five months. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Suspected pirates keep their hands in the air as directed by sailors aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) (not shown), in the Gulf of Aden, February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jason R. Zalasky/U.S. Navy/Handout

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Somali coastal guards during a patrol near the northern port town of Bosasso, October 17, 2008. REUTERS/Abdiqani Hassan

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Marines from NATO's Turkish frigate Gediz arrest suspected pirates on their skiff in the Gulf of Aden, September 26, 2009. REUTERS/Turkish Chief of Staff

2012年 1月 26日 星期四

Marines from NATO's Portuguese frigate Corte-Real arrest pirates on their skiff in the Gulf of Aden, June 22, 2009. REUTERS/NATO/Carlos Dias

Somalia's pirate coast

