The Afghan front

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (The Wolfhounds), Task Force No Fear climb upon arrival to Observation Post Mace from Forward Operating Base Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near border of Pakistan, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (The Wolfhounds), Task Force No Fear climb upon arrival to Observation Post Mace from Forward Operating Base Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near border of Pakistan, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

An explosion is seen after airstrikes by NATO-led forces during fighting between the Afghan and foreign troops and the Taliban insurgents in Shewa district of Nanagarhar province, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parwiz

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

An explosion is seen after airstrikes by NATO-led forces during fighting between the Afghan and foreign troops and the Taliban insurgents in Shewa district of Nanagarhar province, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parwiz

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A U.S. soldier from Task Force "No Fear" Alpha Co 2-27 Infantry carries a 120mm mortar before firing at an enemy position from Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King in Ghaziabad district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A U.S. soldier from Task Force "No Fear" Alpha Co 2-27 Infantry carries a 120mm mortar before firing at an enemy position from Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King in Ghaziabad district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

U.S. Army soldiers carry a wounded comrade on a stretcher towards a MEDEVAC helicopter after an IED (improvised explosive device) explosion in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

U.S. Army soldiers carry a wounded comrade on a stretcher towards a MEDEVAC helicopter after an IED (improvised explosive device) explosion in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

Smoke and flames rise past residents standing along the wall of a truck terminal where fuel tankers loaded with fuel and supplies for NATO troops in Afghanistan were set ablaze in Quetta, Pakistan, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

Smoke and flames rise past residents standing along the wall of a truck terminal where fuel tankers loaded with fuel and supplies for NATO troops in Afghanistan were set ablaze in Quetta, Pakistan, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

An Afghan policeman looks at the bodies of Taliban insurgents (behind the wall) who were killed after the building that they took over was recaptured by NATO and Afghan security forces near the U.S. embassy in Kabul, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

An Afghan policeman looks at the bodies of Taliban insurgents (behind the wall) who were killed after the building that they took over was recaptured by NATO and Afghan security forces near the U.S. embassy in Kabul, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

U.S. soldiers of 2nd Platoon C Company 9th Engineer Battalion COP Dash Towp stand around a fire during an overall security and disruption insurgency mission in Wardak province, eastern Afghanistan, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

U.S. soldiers of 2nd Platoon C Company 9th Engineer Battalion COP Dash Towp stand around a fire during an overall security and disruption insurgency mission in Wardak province, eastern Afghanistan, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Scott Messier, who was injured by an IED, lies onboard a Blackhawk Medevac helicopter from Charlie Company 1st battalion 52nd aviation regiment flying over Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Scott Messier, who was injured by an IED, lies onboard a Blackhawk Medevac helicopter from Charlie Company 1st battalion 52nd aviation regiment flying over Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A foreign soldier investigates the crater caused by an explosion at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A foreign soldier investigates the crater caused by an explosion at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

Smoke and flames rise from the Intercontinental hotel during a battle between NATO-led forces and suicide bombers and Taliban insurgents in Kabul, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

Smoke and flames rise from the Intercontinental hotel during a battle between NATO-led forces and suicide bombers and Taliban insurgents in Kabul, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

Afghan border police fire at Taliban forces from a rooftop during clashes in Kandahar city, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

Afghan border police fire at Taliban forces from a rooftop during clashes in Kandahar city, May 8, 2011. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

An Afghan Army soldier who operates a small shop poses for a photograph at Combat Outpost Terra Nova in the Arghandab Valley, north of Kandahar, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

An Afghan Army soldier who operates a small shop poses for a photograph at Combat Outpost Terra Nova in the Arghandab Valley, north of Kandahar, April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

Canadian army soldiers sun bathe in Seprwan Ghar forward fire base the Panjwai district of Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

Canadian army soldiers sun bathe in Seprwan Ghar forward fire base the Panjwai district of Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

Captain Melvin Cabebe with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division stands near a burning M-ATV armored vehicle after it struck an improvised explosive device (IED) near Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley, north of Kandahar, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

Captain Melvin Cabebe with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division stands near a burning M-ATV armored vehicle after it struck an improvised explosive device (IED) near Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley, north of Kandahar, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

An armoured vehicle from the Centurion Company, 2-1 Infantry Battalion, 5/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team is framed by a bolt of lightning during a storm at Combat Outpost Terminator in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

An armoured vehicle from the Centurion Company, 2-1 Infantry Battalion, 5/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team is framed by a bolt of lightning during a storm at Combat Outpost Terminator in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

U.S. Army soldiers with the 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, are covered in dust as a Chinook helicopter lands outside their base during a firefight at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

U.S. Army soldiers with the 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, are covered in dust as a Chinook helicopter lands outside their base during a firefight at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

Members of Poland's elite Special Forces Unit GROM and Polish Air Force practice extraction prior to their next mission in Afghanistan at a training area in Wegrzyn, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

Members of Poland's elite Special Forces Unit GROM and Polish Air Force practice extraction prior to their next mission in Afghanistan at a training area in Wegrzyn, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

An Afghan policeman tries to put out fire from a burning U.S. armoured vehicle which was hit by a suicide bomber in Nangahar province, June 6, 2010. REUTER/Parwiz

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

An Afghan policeman tries to put out fire from a burning U.S. armoured vehicle which was hit by a suicide bomber in Nangahar province, June 6, 2010. REUTER/Parwiz

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A Chinook helicopter lands to pick up U.S. soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division following a night raid in Yahya Khel, Paktika province, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Robinson

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A Chinook helicopter lands to pick up U.S. soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division following a night raid in Yahya Khel, Paktika province, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Robinson

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

Afghan troops and soldiers with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division take up fighting positions after taking incoming fire at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

Afghan troops and soldiers with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division take up fighting positions after taking incoming fire at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

LCPL. James Edward Orr, 20, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company lifts weights made from barbed wire at a makeshift gym at an outpost in Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

LCPL. James Edward Orr, 20, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company lifts weights made from barbed wire at a makeshift gym at an outpost in Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A U.S. Marine from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company looks out as an evening storm gathers above an outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A U.S. Marine from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company looks out as an evening storm gathers above an outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED (improvised explosion device) blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED (improvised explosion device) blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 425 Field Artillery, 3rd brigade of 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, fire their 155 mm Howitzer in Cop Cherokee base in Kherwar district in Logar province October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 425 Field Artillery, 3rd brigade of 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, fire their 155 mm Howitzer in Cop Cherokee base in Kherwar district in Logar province October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A flare flies over a shadow of a chase helicopter during a Medevac mission in southern Afghanistan's Helmand Province November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A flare flies over a shadow of a chase helicopter during a Medevac mission in southern Afghanistan's Helmand Province November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

U.S. soldiers help a comrade wounded in the leg during a gun-battle with Taliban fighters in the village of Bargematal, Nuristan province, August 23, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

U.S. soldiers help a comrade wounded in the leg during a gun-battle with Taliban fighters in the village of Bargematal, Nuristan province, August 23, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior looks towards the mountains as he responds to an attack during a mission near Honaker Miracle Camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior looks towards the mountains as he responds to an attack during a mission near Honaker Miracle Camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

An Afghan national who is a possible suspect is detained in one of the compounds U.S. Marines hold, in Marjah district, Helmand province, March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

An Afghan national who is a possible suspect is detained in one of the compounds U.S. Marines hold, in Marjah district, Helmand province, March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior rest during an operation near Michigan camp, at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 17, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior rest during an operation near Michigan camp, at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 17, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A victim is taken away from the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A victim is taken away from the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission near Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission near Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

Bullet holds are seen on the windshield of a car used by insurgents after an attack at Camp Phoenix in Kabul, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

Bullet holds are seen on the windshield of a car used by insurgents after an attack at Camp Phoenix in Kabul, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A U.S. Army soldier walks in front of "Dustoff", C Company, 1-214 Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade medevac helicopter as a heavy sandstorm hits Camp Dwyer in Helmand province, Afghanistan, April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

2012年 2月 2日 星期四

A U.S. Army soldier walks in front of "Dustoff", C Company, 1-214 Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade medevac helicopter as a heavy sandstorm hits Camp Dwyer in Helmand province, Afghanistan, April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

