Obama going grey?

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama listens during one in a series of meetings discussing the mission against Osama bin Laden, in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama holds a news conference on debt negotiations in the briefing room of the White House, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama listens during a town hall discussion about clean energy while visiting Gamesa Technology Corporation in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama and first lady Michelle react as the car carrying Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrives at Winfield House in London, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama pauses as seen through a teleprompter as he delivers a speech on fiscal and budgetary deficit policy at the George Washington University in Washington, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama toasts with first lady Michelle in Ollie Hayes Pub in Obama's ancestral home in Moneygall, Ireland, May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Maxwell's/Pool

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama pauses as he addresses the crowd assembled to support and remember the victims of the mass shooting at the University of Arizona in Tucson, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama speaks about the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College West Campus in Parma, Ohio, near Cleveland, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama sits in the driver's seat of a 2011 Ford Explorer as he tours the Ford Motor Company Chicago Assembly Plant, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama smiles during a news conference at the end of the G20 Summit in Toronto, June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama walks to his lectern to make a statement on Wall Street reform in the Rose Garden at the White House, May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama speaks before signing the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 at Harriet Tubman Elementary School in Washington, December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama walks back to his car after playing basketball at Fort McNair in Washington, November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama talks with student Christopher Dean before Dean introduced Obama to deliver the commencement address for Booker T. Washington High School in Memphis, May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama pauses as he speaks to the media in the Grand Foyer of the White House, February 1, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama and House Speaker John Boehner during a meeting about the debt limit at the White House, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama makes an election night phone call to Rep. John Boehner from his Treaty Room office in the White House residence a couple of minutes after midnight, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Pete Souza/White House

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Barack Obama boards Air Force One in Ottawa, February 19, 2009. REUTERS/Blair Gable

2011年 12月 7日 星期三

President Obama delivers remarks at a DNC event at Austin City Limits Moody Theater in Texas, May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

