Obama going grey?
President Obama listens during one in a series of meetings discussing the mission against Osama bin Laden, in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza
President Obama listens during one in a series of meetings discussing the mission against Osama bin Laden, in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza
President Obama holds a news conference on debt negotiations in the briefing room of the White House, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama holds a news conference on debt negotiations in the briefing room of the White House, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama listens during a town hall discussion about clean energy while visiting Gamesa Technology Corporation in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama listens during a town hall discussion about clean energy while visiting Gamesa Technology Corporation in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama and first lady Michelle react as the car carrying Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrives at Winfield House in London, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama and first lady Michelle react as the car carrying Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrives at Winfield House in London, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama pauses as seen through a teleprompter as he delivers a speech on fiscal and budgetary deficit policy at the George Washington University in Washington, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama pauses as seen through a teleprompter as he delivers a speech on fiscal and budgetary deficit policy at the George Washington University in Washington, April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama toasts with first lady Michelle in Ollie Hayes Pub in Obama's ancestral home in Moneygall, Ireland, May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Maxwell's/Pool
President Obama toasts with first lady Michelle in Ollie Hayes Pub in Obama's ancestral home in Moneygall, Ireland, May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Maxwell's/Pool
President Obama pauses as he addresses the crowd assembled to support and remember the victims of the mass shooting at the University of Arizona in Tucson, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama pauses as he addresses the crowd assembled to support and remember the victims of the mass shooting at the University of Arizona in Tucson, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama speaks about the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College West Campus in Parma, Ohio, near Cleveland, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama speaks about the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College West Campus in Parma, Ohio, near Cleveland, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama sits in the driver's seat of a 2011 Ford Explorer as he tours the Ford Motor Company Chicago Assembly Plant, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama sits in the driver's seat of a 2011 Ford Explorer as he tours the Ford Motor Company Chicago Assembly Plant, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama smiles during a news conference at the end of the G20 Summit in Toronto, June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama smiles during a news conference at the end of the G20 Summit in Toronto, June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama walks to his lectern to make a statement on Wall Street reform in the Rose Garden at the White House, May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama walks to his lectern to make a statement on Wall Street reform in the Rose Garden at the White House, May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama speaks before signing the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 at Harriet Tubman Elementary School in Washington, December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama speaks before signing the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 at Harriet Tubman Elementary School in Washington, December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama walks back to his car after playing basketball at Fort McNair in Washington, November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama walks back to his car after playing basketball at Fort McNair in Washington, November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama talks with student Christopher Dean before Dean introduced Obama to deliver the commencement address for Booker T. Washington High School in Memphis, May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama talks with student Christopher Dean before Dean introduced Obama to deliver the commencement address for Booker T. Washington High School in Memphis, May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama pauses as he speaks to the media in the Grand Foyer of the White House, February 1, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama pauses as he speaks to the media in the Grand Foyer of the White House, February 1, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama and House Speaker John Boehner during a meeting about the debt limit at the White House, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Obama and House Speaker John Boehner during a meeting about the debt limit at the White House, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Obama makes an election night phone call to Rep. John Boehner from his Treaty Room office in the White House residence a couple of minutes after midnight, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Pete Souza/White House
President Obama makes an election night phone call to Rep. John Boehner from his Treaty Room office in the White House residence a couple of minutes after midnight, November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Pete Souza/White House
President Barack Obama boards Air Force One in Ottawa, February 19, 2009. REUTERS/Blair Gable
President Barack Obama boards Air Force One in Ottawa, February 19, 2009. REUTERS/Blair Gable
President Obama delivers remarks at a DNC event at Austin City Limits Moody Theater in Texas, May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama delivers remarks at a DNC event at Austin City Limits Moody Theater in Texas, May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young