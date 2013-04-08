版本:
The Iron Lady

<p>Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher wears a checkered green hat this morning on her 60th birthday as she attends church near her official country residence, Chequers, near Aylesbury, October 13, 1985. REUTERS/Brian Smith</p>

<p>Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher points skyward as she receives a standing ovation at a Conservative Party Conference, October 13, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher with husband Denis acknowledge the applause from the Conservative Party conference on the final day of the conference, October 11, 1985. REUTERS/Roy Letkey</p>

<p>Baroness Thatcher attends a service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands, at the Falkand Islands Memorial Chapel at Pangbourne College, Berkshire, southern England, June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Pool</p>

<p>Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher raises her hand to shield her eyes from media lights during a news conference in London, December 6, 1986. REUTERS/Peter Skingley</p>

<p>Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and President Reagan share a laugh during a meeting of the Allied leaders in New York, October 24, 1985. REUTERS/Chas Cancellare</p>

<p>Soviet Politburo member Mikhail Gorbachev poses with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at Chequers during his December 1984 visit to the UK. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher puffs a breathalyser in Barry, Wales, May 26, 1987. REUTERS/Roy Letkey</p>

<p>Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and husband Denis Thatcher pose outside her residence at 10 Downing Street, London in this undated photo. Reuters/David Osborn</p>

<p>Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher points a finger as she answers questions at a news conference in London, June 8, 1987. REUTERS/Roy Letkey</p>

<p>Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher listens to a reporter's question during a final news conference before leaving New York, October 24, 1985. REUTERS/Chas Cancellare</p>

<p>Former President Ronald Reagan and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during a G7 Summit in Toronto, June 6, 1988. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher talks to the press outside 10 Downing Street, January 3, 1988. REUTERS/David Osborn</p>

<p>Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in a 1985 photo. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher reaches across to congratulate President Ronald Reagan, watched by his wife Nancy, after his speech at the Guildhal in London, June 3, 1988. REUTERS/Roy Letkey</p>

<p>Margaret Thatcher gives the final address of the Conservative Convention in Brighton, October 14, 1988. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy escort British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and husband Dennis to the British Embassy, February 20, 1985. REUTERS/Charles Cancellare</p>

<p>Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and French President Francois Mitterrand talk to the media before a meeting about nuclear arms control at the Chateau de Benouville in Normandy, western France, March 23, 1987. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>African National Congress leader Nelson Mandela is greeted by British Prime Minister Margarat Thatcher at 10 Downing Street, July 4, 1990. REUTERS/Russell Boyce</p>

<p>Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher leaves London's King Edward VII hospital with her right arm in a sling after a successful operation on her hand, August 8, 1986. REUTERS/Peter Skingley</p>

<p>Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and U.S. Vice President George Bush pause for the press on the porch of the Vice President's residence before a breakfast meeting in Washington, November 15, 1986. REUTERS/C. Combes</p>

<p>Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher watches along with Sue Parkin and her husband, Chris, as the coffin of Corporal Derek Wood, Sue Parkin's brother, is unloaded from a Hercules transport plane at RAF Northolt in London, March 23, 1988. Wood and another soldier were murdered by a mob at an IRA funeral in West Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Rob Taggart</p>

<p>Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher hands her pen over to French President Francois Mitterrand after announcing an agreement between France and England to build a tunnel link between the two countries, January 20, 1986. REUTERS/Denis Paquin</p>

<p>Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher walks past flags from some of the European nations as she heads toward the second day of meetings during this summit of European community leaders in Hanover, West Germany, June 28, 1988. REUTERS/Michael Urban</p>

<p>Margaret Thatcher is silhouetted at the annual Conservative Party conference in Blackpool, October 6, 1999. REUTERS/Dan Chung</p>

<p>Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher looks towards the camera as she meets Prime Minister David Cameron inside 10 Downing Street in London, June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Former Prime Minister Baroness Thatcher stands with her husband Dennis in the door of her offices, November 22, 2000. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Baroness Thatcher unveils an 8ft marble statue of herself by artist Neil Simmons at the Guildhall, City of London, May 21, 2002. REUTERS/Stephen Hird</p>

<p>Baroness Thatcher reads the order of service surrounded by empty seats as she waits for Queen Elizabeth to deliver her speech at the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords in London, November 13, 2002. REUTERS/Russell Boyce</p>

<p>Former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher attends the State Opening of Parliament at the House of Lords in Westminster, London, May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool</p>

<p>Former Prime Minister Baroness Thatcher shows her emotion as she leaves a service of remembrance for her late husband Sir Denis Thatcher, in London, October 30, 2003. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher poses for photographers after unveiling a portrait of herself during the opening of a new infirmary at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>Prime Minister David Cameron poses for a photograph with former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher outside 10 Downing Street in London June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher pay her respects as the casket of Ronald Reagan lies in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 9, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher arrives for a service of thanksgiving and re-dedication on Battle of Britain Sunday at Westminster Abbey in London, September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (in pink) meets veterans during a service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Falkland Islands conflict, in London, June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool</p>

<p>Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Falklands veterans take part in a march in London, during a service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Falkland Islands conflict, June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Alistair Grant/Pool</p>

<p>Baroness Thatcher arrives at a dinner in the Savoy Hotel in central London to celebrate 25 years since she became Britain's first female Prime Minister, May 4, 2004. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

<p>Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher waves from her front doorstep as she returns home after leaving hospital, in London, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>A police officer lays flowers outside the home of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher after her death was announced, in London, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

