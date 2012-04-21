版本:
When they were young

Jeremy Lin on his grandmother's lap iin 1989. REUTERS/Handout

Jeremy Lin now. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann in 1969. REUTERS/Romney for President

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann now. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Benjamin Netanyahu as a Sayeret Matkal commando in the 1970's. REUTERS/GPO

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Barack Obama in the 1960's. REUTERS/File

President Barack Obama now. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Queen Elizabeth in the 1970s. REUTERS/Reeman Dansie

Queen Elizabeth now. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Italian model Carla Bruni. REUTERS/Gilbert Tourte

France's first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy now. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

Sonia Sotomayor at age six or seven. REUTERS/File

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor now. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mick Jagger (seated far right) in 1955. REUTERS/File

Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger now. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

John Kerry in 1970. REUTERS/Bernie Nunez

U.S. Senator John Kerry now. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Madonna in 1988. REUTERS/Mark Peterson

Madonna now. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Actress Halle Berry in 1986. REUTERS/John Eggitt

Halle Berry now. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jane Fonda in 1970. REUTERS/Bernie Nunez

Jane Fonda now. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Bob Geldof in 1985. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Bob Geldof now. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Paul McCartney and the Beatles in the 1960s. REUTERS/File

Paul McCartney now. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Princes William and Harry with their mother in 1985. REUTERS/Roy Letkey

Princes William and Harry now. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Cuban President Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) in 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro now. REUTERS/Courtesy of Granma/Handout

Bruce Springsteen in 1985. REUTERS/Lars Jansson

Bruce Springsteen now. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

