America and Afghanistan
Maj. Matt O'Donnell of Glenelg, MD shields himself from rotor wash as Ospreys carrying the delegation of U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta leave at Forward Operating Base Shukvani, Afghanistan March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Olson/Pool
U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne looks at an intentional detonation of an explosive device in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Afghan security guards warm themselves in a fire while manning their post near the barracks of U.S. soldiers at Forward Operating Base Connolly in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Commuters drive over "Freedom Bridge" over Interstate-5 freeway past thousands of yellow ribbons fluttering in the wind as they enter the Madigan Army Hospital gate of Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM), Washington March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Freshta Kohgadai (R) of Alameda, California passes candles during a vigil in the wake of a massacre of 16 villagers by a suspected rogue American soldier in Afghanistan, outside President Barack Obama's campaign headquarters in Oakland, California March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (The Wolfhounds), Task Force No Fear climb upon arrival to Observation Post Mace from Forward Operating Base Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province near border of Pakistan August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A U.S. soldier from Task Force "No Fear" 3rd Platoon, 2-27 Infantry "The Wolfhounds", watches from a bunker as a fire rages in the Taliban position after a U.S. military jet fighter dropped a bomb on the Taliban position, during a firefight at Outpost Bari Alai, in Ghaziabad district in Kunar, Afghanistan September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The funeral procession of U.S. Army Major Robert Marchanti proceeds to his gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 20, 2012. Major Marchanti was shot to death in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Paula Davis, mother of fallen U.S. Army Private Justin Ray Davis, sits alone at his grave in Arlington National Cemetery June 25, 2011, as she marks the fifth anniversary of the 19-year-old's death in Afghanistan. He had vowed to his mom he'd never forget his childhood memories of September 11 and enlisted in the U.S. Army one week after graduating from high school. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A U.S. soldier from Alpha Co, 2nd Battalion 35th Infantry, Task Force "Cacti", throws away the empty shell of a 120mm mortar after firing successive rounds at Taliban positions in Shalay Valley from Combat Outpost Penich, in Kunar province, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
U.S. Army cadets bow their heads in prayer during the invocation before President Barack Obama addressed the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A soldier from the 10th Mountain Division says goodbye to family members before boarding a flight to Afghanistan at Fort Drum, New York October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A machine gunner from the First Battalion, Eighth Marines Bravo Company wears a bandolier of bullets around his neck at his base in Talibjan after a patrol in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 9, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
U.S. Army Colonel Lewis Somberg MD. (front R), Chief of Surgical Services of 628 Forward Surgical Team, and Chaplain Captain Edward Wright (rear R) pause as an U.S. soldier, heavily injured by an IED (improvised explosive device), waits to be transferred to a higher level military hospital at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
U.S. Army Specialist Chris Brann of the 737 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company operates a robot by remote as he searches for an IED (improvised explosive device) during a road clearance patrol in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 425 Field Artillery, 3rd brigade of 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, fire their 155 mm Howitzer in Cop Cherokee base in Kherwar district in Logar province October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. soldiers kneel during a memorial ceremony for Captain Daniel Whitten and Private First Class Zachary Lovejoy from Charlie Company, 4th Brigade combat team,1-508, 82nd Parachute Infantry Regiment at the Remote Sweeney FOB in Zabul province, southern Afghanistan, February 8, 2010. CPT Whitten from Grimes, Iowa, and PFC Lovejoy from Albuquerque, New Mexico, were killed by an IED on February 2, 2010 when on patrol in southern...more
Anti-Taliban Afghan fighters watch several explosions from U.S. bombings in the Tora Bora mountains in Afghanistan December 16, 2001. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
U.S Marines from Delta Company of 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion patrol near the town of Khan Neshin in Rig district of Helmand province, southern Afghanistan September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A U.S. Marine, from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rests after a battle with Taliban fighters near the town of Garmser in Helmand Province May 19, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. army soldiers from Charlie company 4th platoon ,1st brigade 3-21 infantry play American football in Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district of Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man holds a sign reading: "War is terrorism" in front of the White House in Washington October 7, 2001. The U.S. and Britain bombed Afghanistan that day in retaliation for the attacks on the World Trade Center buildings and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001. REUTERS/William Philpott
U.S. servicemen sit inside a C-17 Globemaster waiting to take off for Afghanistan at Manas Air Base near Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A woman in a rain poncho walks by part of a collection of portraits of more than 1,300 U.S. military men and women killed in Iraq and Afghanistan on display at the Women in Military Service for America Memorial at Arlington Nation Cemetery, March 23, 2005. The exhibit, 'Faces of the Fallen,' contains work of nearly 200 artists who worked from pictures of the dead. REUTERS/Larry Downing
In this picture released exclusively to Reuters on January 17, 2009, Taliban militants are seen with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghans throw stones at a U.S. vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 29, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fighters opened fire near Garmser in Helmand Province of Afghanistan May 18, 2008. The Marine was not injured. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior rest during an operation near Michigan camp, at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 17, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama participates in the dignified transfer of U.S. Army Sgt. Dale R. Griffin at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, October 29, 2009. Griffin died in Afghanistan and returned to the U.S. on board an Air Force C-17 military transport plane. REUTERS/Jim Young
U.S. army soldiers dance during their time off at Kandahar Airfield June 6, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission near Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. Army Specialist Joe Keck, who lost his left arm in a vehicle accident in Afghanistan in July 2006, talks to his new service dog Nolls during a visit to the Hampshire House of Correction in Northampton, Massachusetts June 26, 2007. Nolls was trained by an inmate at the prison through the National Education for Assistance Dog Service's (NEADS) Dogs for Deaf and Disabled Americans Prison Pup program, in which prison inmates train...more
Monica McNeal (R) cries as she hugs a U.S. Marine at the grave (L) of her 19-year-old son Eric Ward, at Arlington National Cemetery, May 27, 2010. Lance Corporal Eric Ward, a fourth-generation U.S. Marine, was killed in Afghanistan on February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
