America and Afghanistan

U.S. Army Specialist Joe Keck, who lost his left arm in a vehicle accident in Afghanistan in July 2006, talks to his new service dog Nolls during a visit to the Hampshire House of Correction in Northampton, Massachusetts June 26, 2007. Nolls was trained by an inmate at the prison through the National Education for Assistance Dog Service's (NEADS) Dogs for Deaf and Disabled Americans Prison Pup program, in which prison inmates train dogs to be placed with deaf and disabled Americans, including disabled combat veterans. REUTERS/Brian Snyder