版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 7月 6日 星期五 06:20 BJT

NATO's fragile supply route

<p>Truck drivers sit on the top of fuel tankers, which were used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parked at a compound in Karachi July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain </p>

Truck drivers sit on the top of fuel tankers, which were used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan,more

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

Truck drivers sit on the top of fuel tankers, which were used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parked at a compound in Karachi July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Close
1 / 36
<p>Supporters of Islami Jamiat Talaba, a student wing of Pakistan religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami, hold their party flags as they burn tyres on the road during an anti-American demonstration in Peshawar, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez </p>

Supporters of Islami Jamiat Talaba, a student wing of Pakistan religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islammore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

Supporters of Islami Jamiat Talaba, a student wing of Pakistan religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami, hold their party flags as they burn tyres on the road during an anti-American demonstration in Peshawar, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Close
2 / 36
<p>A man transports women and children in a trolley across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the northwest town of Torkham July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari </p>

A man transports women and children in a trolley across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the northwest tomore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

A man transports women and children in a trolley across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the northwest town of Torkham July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari

Close
3 / 36
<p>Men walk near a road sign showing the distance to cities in Afghanistan, as trucks drive past in the northwest town of Torkham, at the border crossing to Pakistan, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari </p>

Men walk near a road sign showing the distance to cities in Afghanistan, as trucks drive past in the northwmore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

Men walk near a road sign showing the distance to cities in Afghanistan, as trucks drive past in the northwest town of Torkham, at the border crossing to Pakistan, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari

Close
4 / 36
<p>Malik Abdul Rauf (L), a 23-year-old driver, and Karamatullah, a 20-year-old cleaner, sit at a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parked at a compound in Karachi May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

Malik Abdul Rauf (L), a 23-year-old driver, and Karamatullah, a 20-year-old cleaner, sit at a fuel tanker, more

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

Malik Abdul Rauf (L), a 23-year-old driver, and Karamatullah, a 20-year-old cleaner, sit at a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parked at a compound in Karachi May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
5 / 36
<p>Fuel tankers, which were used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, are parked along a roadside near Karachi's Clifton Beach May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

Fuel tankers, which were used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, are parked along a roadside neamore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

Fuel tankers, which were used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, are parked along a roadside near Karachi's Clifton Beach May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
6 / 36
<p>Supporters of the Defense of Pakistan Council shout slogans as they burn an American flag during an anti-US rally in Quetta June 1, 2012. About 200 protesters gathered to take part in a protest rally against the possible re-opening of supply routes through Pakistan to NATO troops in Afghanistan, which have been closed since a cross-border attack by NATO forces in Afghanistan that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers on the Pakistan border on November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

Supporters of the Defense of Pakistan Council shout slogans as they burn an American flag during an anti-USmore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

Supporters of the Defense of Pakistan Council shout slogans as they burn an American flag during an anti-US rally in Quetta June 1, 2012. About 200 protesters gathered to take part in a protest rally against the possible re-opening of supply routes through Pakistan to NATO troops in Afghanistan, which have been closed since a cross-border attack by NATO forces in Afghanistan that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers on the Pakistan border on November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
7 / 36
<p>A man welds on a fuel truck, which was used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, at a compound in Karachi May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain </p>

A man welds on a fuel truck, which was used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, at a compound in more

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

A man welds on a fuel truck, which was used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, at a compound in Karachi May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Close
8 / 36
<p>A man cleans a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parked at a compound in Karachi May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

A man cleans a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parked at a compoumore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

A man cleans a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parked at a compound in Karachi May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Close
9 / 36
<p>U.S. Army soldier SSG David Raffield (L) and SSG Chand Anuresh of 325th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 25th Infantry inspect a civilian truck containing fuel for U.S. military bases at Forward Operating Base Joyce in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

U.S. Army soldier SSG David Raffield (L) and SSG Chand Anuresh of 325th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigmore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

U.S. Army soldier SSG David Raffield (L) and SSG Chand Anuresh of 325th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 25th Infantry inspect a civilian truck containing fuel for U.S. military bases at Forward Operating Base Joyce in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
10 / 36
<p>A driver steps down from a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parked along a road in Karachi May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

A driver steps down from a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parkedmore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

A driver steps down from a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parked along a road in Karachi May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
11 / 36
<p>Boys stand next to a man as they watch fuel trucks which were set ablaze in the Bolan district of Pakistan's Baluchistan province December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Hussain </p>

Boys stand next to a man as they watch fuel trucks which were set ablaze in the Bolan district of Pakistan'more

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

Boys stand next to a man as they watch fuel trucks which were set ablaze in the Bolan district of Pakistan's Baluchistan province December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Hussain

Close
12 / 36
<p>A policeman signals to a truck, transporting flour bags to Afghanistan, to stop at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Quetta December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

A policeman signals to a truck, transporting flour bags to Afghanistan, to stop at a checkpoint on the outsmore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

A policeman signals to a truck, transporting flour bags to Afghanistan, to stop at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Quetta December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
13 / 36
<p>Smoke rises near security officials standing around fuel trucks, which were set ablaze on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

Smoke rises near security officials standing around fuel trucks, which were set ablaze on the outskirts of more

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

Smoke rises near security officials standing around fuel trucks, which were set ablaze on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
14 / 36
<p>A roadsign, photographed from atop gridlocked trucks, shows the distance to cities in Afghanistan after traffic was halted at the Pakistani border town Torkham November 27, 2011. Pakistan buried 24 troops killed in a NATO cross-border air raid that has pushed a crisis in relations with the United States towards rupture. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez </p>

A roadsign, photographed from atop gridlocked trucks, shows the distance to cities in Afghanistan after tramore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

A roadsign, photographed from atop gridlocked trucks, shows the distance to cities in Afghanistan after traffic was halted at the Pakistani border town Torkham November 27, 2011. Pakistan buried 24 troops killed in a NATO cross-border air raid that has pushed a crisis in relations with the United States towards rupture. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Close
15 / 36
<p>Lawyers burn an effigy of U.S. President Barack Obama against a NATO cross-border attack during a protest in Peshawar November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz </p>

Lawyers burn an effigy of U.S. President Barack Obama against a NATO cross-border attack during a protest imore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

Lawyers burn an effigy of U.S. President Barack Obama against a NATO cross-border attack during a protest in Peshawar November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Close
16 / 36
<p>A man walks past an armed paramilitary soldier guarding the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

A man walks past an armed paramilitary soldier guarding the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman more

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

A man walks past an armed paramilitary soldier guarding the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
17 / 36
<p>A policeman stands guard near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Saeed Ali Achakzai </p>

A policeman stands guard near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Saeed Amore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

A policeman stands guard near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Saeed Ali Achakzai

Close
18 / 36
<p>An army soldier stands guard near caskets of soldiers killed in a cross-border attack along Pakistan and Afghan during their funeral prayers in Peshawar November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An army soldier stands guard near caskets of soldiers killed in a cross-border attack along Pakistan and Afmore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

An army soldier stands guard near caskets of soldiers killed in a cross-border attack along Pakistan and Afghan during their funeral prayers in Peshawar November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 36
<p>Cargo trucks, including those carrying supplies to NATO forces in Afghanistan, are seen halted along the Pakistan-Torkham border, after it was shut down to traffic November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari </p>

Cargo trucks, including those carrying supplies to NATO forces in Afghanistan, are seen halted along the Pamore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

Cargo trucks, including those carrying supplies to NATO forces in Afghanistan, are seen halted along the Pakistan-Torkham border, after it was shut down to traffic November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari

Close
20 / 36
<p>Passengers stand outside their vehicles to look at a burning oil tanker set ablaze by a bomb explosion after the road to the Afghan-Pakistan border was temporarily shut, on the outskirts of Landikotal November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari </p>

Passengers stand outside their vehicles to look at a burning oil tanker set ablaze by a bomb explosion aftemore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

Passengers stand outside their vehicles to look at a burning oil tanker set ablaze by a bomb explosion after the road to the Afghan-Pakistan border was temporarily shut, on the outskirts of Landikotal November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari

Close
21 / 36
<p>A teenage boy uses a wheelbarrow to push an elderly Pashtun man past a supply truck after traffic was halted at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

A teenage boy uses a wheelbarrow to push an elderly Pashtun man past a supply truck after traffic was haltemore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

A teenage boy uses a wheelbarrow to push an elderly Pashtun man past a supply truck after traffic was halted at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
22 / 36
<p>A view of the mountain ridges near the Pakistan border as seen from a bunker of U.S. soldiers from Task Force "No Fear" 3rd Platoon, 2-27 Infantry "The Wolfhounds" in Outpost Bari Alai in Ghaziabad district in Kunar, Afghanistan September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

A view of the mountain ridges near the Pakistan border as seen from a bunker of U.S. soldiers from Task Formore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

A view of the mountain ridges near the Pakistan border as seen from a bunker of U.S. soldiers from Task Force "No Fear" 3rd Platoon, 2-27 Infantry "The Wolfhounds" in Outpost Bari Alai in Ghaziabad district in Kunar, Afghanistan September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
23 / 36
<p>A security official stands near an oil tanker that was set ablaze by a bomb blast in Jamrud, located in Pakistan's Khyber region October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari </p>

A security official stands near an oil tanker that was set ablaze by a bomb blast in Jamrud, located in Pakmore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

A security official stands near an oil tanker that was set ablaze by a bomb blast in Jamrud, located in Pakistan's Khyber region October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari

Close
24 / 36
<p>Men retreat as a fireball rises from tankers which were carrying fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, as they explode after being attacked on the outskirts of Quetta August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

Men retreat as a fireball rises from tankers which were carrying fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, as thmore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

Men retreat as a fireball rises from tankers which were carrying fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, as they explode after being attacked on the outskirts of Quetta August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
25 / 36
<p>Children try to salvage metal and other parts from damaged vehicles near burning oil tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, after they were hit by a bomb attack in the outskirts of Landikotal, northwest Pakistan on August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari </p>

Children try to salvage metal and other parts from damaged vehicles near burning oil tankers, used to carrymore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

Children try to salvage metal and other parts from damaged vehicles near burning oil tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, after they were hit by a bomb attack in the outskirts of Landikotal, northwest Pakistan on August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shahid Shinwari

Close
26 / 36
<p>A policeman climbed a truck, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, after it was attacked in Khairpur, in Pakistan's Sindh province August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nadeem Soomro </p>

A policeman climbed a truck, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, after it was attacked in Khmore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

A policeman climbed a truck, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, after it was attacked in Khairpur, in Pakistan's Sindh province August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nadeem Soomro

Close
27 / 36
<p>Fire-fighters attempt to douse burning fuel tankers which were set ablaze in the outskirts of Peshawar in northwest Pakistan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez </p>

Fire-fighters attempt to douse burning fuel tankers which were set ablaze in the outskirts of Peshawar in nmore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

Fire-fighters attempt to douse burning fuel tankers which were set ablaze in the outskirts of Peshawar in northwest Pakistan August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Close
28 / 36
<p>A man pushes a wheel as he crosses from Pakistan into Afghanistan at Torkham gate border crossing in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

A man pushes a wheel as he crosses from Pakistan into Afghanistan at Torkham gate border crossing in Nangarmore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

A man pushes a wheel as he crosses from Pakistan into Afghanistan at Torkham gate border crossing in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
29 / 36
<p>Residents gather near the coffins of victims who were killed after a truck, carrying fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, was hit by a bomb attack in Landikota in Pakistan's Khyber region May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Residents gather near the coffins of victims who were killed after a truck, carrying fuel for NATO forces imore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

Residents gather near the coffins of victims who were killed after a truck, carrying fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, was hit by a bomb attack in Landikota in Pakistan's Khyber region May 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
30 / 36
<p>A resident walks near burning oil tankers which were set ablaze by a bomb explosion in Peshawar, northwest Pakistan February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz </p>

A resident walks near burning oil tankers which were set ablaze by a bomb explosion in Peshawar, northwest more

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

A resident walks near burning oil tankers which were set ablaze by a bomb explosion in Peshawar, northwest Pakistan February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Close
31 / 36
<p>A policeman inspects a bullet riddled truck, which was carrying supplies for NATO troops in Afghanistan, after it was attacked while leaving Karachi for Kandahar, January 28, 2010. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

A policeman inspects a bullet riddled truck, which was carrying supplies for NATO troops in Afghanistan, afmore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

A policeman inspects a bullet riddled truck, which was carrying supplies for NATO troops in Afghanistan, after it was attacked while leaving Karachi for Kandahar, January 28, 2010. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
32 / 36
<p>People watch a burning oil tanker carrying fuel for NATO forces after suspected Taliban fighters attacked it at the Pakistan-Afghan border post of Chaman, March 7, 2007. REUTERS/Saeed Ali Achakzai </p>

People watch a burning oil tanker carrying fuel for NATO forces after suspected Taliban fighters attacked imore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

People watch a burning oil tanker carrying fuel for NATO forces after suspected Taliban fighters attacked it at the Pakistan-Afghan border post of Chaman, March 7, 2007. REUTERS/Saeed Ali Achakzai

Close
33 / 36
<p>A Pakistani paramilitary soldier holds a gas mask next to a U.S. flag that security forces say were stolen from NATO containers, as they are showcased to the media at a military compound in the outskirts of Peshawar, September 27, 2010. REUTERS/K. Parvez </p>

A Pakistani paramilitary soldier holds a gas mask next to a U.S. flag that security forces say were stolen more

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

A Pakistani paramilitary soldier holds a gas mask next to a U.S. flag that security forces say were stolen from NATO containers, as they are showcased to the media at a military compound in the outskirts of Peshawar, September 27, 2010. REUTERS/K. Parvez

Close
34 / 36
<p>A man looks at burnt military vehicles destined for Afghanistan in a compound on the outskirts of Peshawar, December 15, 2008. REUTERS/Ali Imam </p>

A man looks at burnt military vehicles destined for Afghanistan in a compound on the outskirts of Peshawar,more

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

A man looks at burnt military vehicles destined for Afghanistan in a compound on the outskirts of Peshawar, December 15, 2008. REUTERS/Ali Imam

Close
35 / 36
<p>Trucks loaded with supplies for NATO forces wait to cross the southwest Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman, September 6, 2008. REUTERS/Saeed Ali Achakzai </p>

Trucks loaded with supplies for NATO forces wait to cross the southwest Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossinmore

2012年 7月 6日 星期五

Trucks loaded with supplies for NATO forces wait to cross the southwest Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman, September 6, 2008. REUTERS/Saeed Ali Achakzai

Close
36 / 36
重播
下一图片集
Which beard is best?

Which beard is best?

下一个

Space odysseys

Space odysseys

From the scientists on the ground to stunning views from space, a look at man's continuing exploration into the final frontier.

2012年 7月 5日
Container City

Container City

Authorities have built a refugee camp named “Container City” on the Turkish-Syrian border, for families fleeing violence in Syria.

2012年 7月 5日
Therapy dogs

Therapy dogs

A look at the canines who help provide support and stress relief to people in need.

2012年 7月 5日
The Olympians

The Olympians

Athletes around the world prepare for the upcoming London Olympics.

2012年 7月 4日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐