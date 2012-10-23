版本:
The long war

A sandstorm blows past an inflatable blimp inside FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A sandstorm blows past an inflatable blimp inside FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Two 500 pound bombs explode at dusk on a Taliban fighting position near Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Two 500 pound bombs explode at dusk on a Taliban fighting position near Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

U.S. Army Captain Michael Kelvington, commander of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, bows next to remains of Gulam Dostager, a member of Afghan Local Police who was killed in the blast of an IED during a joint operation, in Zahri district of Kandahar province, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

U.S. Army Captain Michael Kelvington, commander of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, bows next to remains of Gulam Dostager, a member of Afghan Local Police who was killed in the blast of an IED during a joint operation, in Zahri district of Kandahar province, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Smoke rises from burning NATO supply trucks in Samangan province after a bomb planted by the Taliban exploded, July 18, 2012. The blast destroyed 22 trucks. REUTERS/ Stringer

Smoke rises from burning NATO supply trucks in Samangan province after a bomb planted by the Taliban exploded, July 18, 2012. The blast destroyed 22 trucks. REUTERS/ Stringer

Afghan men offer special prayers in front of the bodies of people who were killed after insurgents attacked a wedding party in Dur Baba district on the border with Pakistan, in Nangarhar province June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan men offer special prayers in front of the bodies of people who were killed after insurgents attacked a wedding party in Dur Baba district on the border with Pakistan, in Nangarhar province June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parwiz

Members of the U.S. Navy carry a comrade wounded by an explosion to a medevac helicopter in Kandahar province, October 2, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Members of the U.S. Navy carry a comrade wounded by an explosion to a medevac helicopter in Kandahar province, October 2, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A U.S. Marine from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company looks out as an evening storm gathers above an outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A U.S. Marine from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company looks out as an evening storm gathers above an outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Chinook helicopter lands to pick up U.S. soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division following a night raid in Yahya Khel, Paktika province February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Robinson

A Chinook helicopter lands to pick up U.S. soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division following a night raid in Yahya Khel, Paktika province February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Robinson

A U.S. Marine from 1st Light Armoured Reconnaisance Battalion, Bravo Company is shrouded in dust while travelling in an armored vehicle in the desert of Helmand, September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

A U.S. Marine from 1st Light Armoured Reconnaisance Battalion, Bravo Company is shrouded in dust while travelling in an armored vehicle in the desert of Helmand, September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Captain Melvin Cabebe with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division stands near a burning M-ATV armored vehicle after it struck an improvised explosive device (IED) near Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Captain Melvin Cabebe with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division stands near a burning M-ATV armored vehicle after it struck an improvised explosive device (IED) near Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Afghan troops and soldiers with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division take up fighting positions after taking incoming fire at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Afghan troops and soldiers with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division take up fighting positions after taking incoming fire at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A worker waits as goods are unloaded from his vehicle next to a street in Kabul, September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A worker waits as goods are unloaded from his vehicle next to a street in Kabul, September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

NATO soldiers play table soccer under flashlights at a military outpost near the village of Bazaar e Panjwaii, in the Panjwaii district of Kandahar province, August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

NATO soldiers play table soccer under flashlights at a military outpost near the village of Bazaar e Panjwaii, in the Panjwaii district of Kandahar province, August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A group of men detained for suspected Taliban activities are held for questioning at a schoolhouse in the village of Kuhak in Arghandab District, north of Kandahar, July 9, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A group of men detained for suspected Taliban activities are held for questioning at a schoolhouse in the village of Kuhak in Arghandab District, north of Kandahar, July 9, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Afghan National Army soldiers carry explosives during preparations to destroy more than 1500kg (3307 lbs) of ammonium nitrate fertiliser, which is used in making bombs, outside Kabul, April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghan National Army soldiers carry explosives during preparations to destroy more than 1500kg (3307 lbs) of ammonium nitrate fertiliser, which is used in making bombs, outside Kabul, April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A Stryker armored vehicle from the U.S. Army's MGS Platoon, Alpha Company, 4-23 Infantry Battalion, 5th Stryker Brigade Combat Team fires a 120mm mortar during a night patrol in Kandahar, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A Stryker armored vehicle from the U.S. Army's MGS Platoon, Alpha Company, 4-23 Infantry Battalion, 5th Stryker Brigade Combat Team fires a 120mm mortar during a night patrol in Kandahar, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

U.S. Army soldiers with the 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, are covered in dust as a Chinook helicopter lands outside their base during a firefight at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

U.S. Army soldiers with the 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, are covered in dust as a Chinook helicopter lands outside their base during a firefight at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

An Afghan Army soldier takes part in a joint patrol with US Army soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division in the village of Kuhak in Arghandab District, north of Kandahar, July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

An Afghan Army soldier takes part in a joint patrol with US Army soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division in the village of Kuhak in Arghandab District, north of Kandahar, July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter lands on a field to evacuate Army specialist William Lembo from Brooklyn, New York with the 1st platoon, Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, part of the 82nd Airborne Division, after he badly twisted his ankle during a patrol by the Arghandab River in Kandahar province, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter lands on a field to evacuate Army specialist William Lembo from Brooklyn, New York with the 1st platoon, Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, part of the 82nd Airborne Division, after he badly twisted his ankle during a patrol by the Arghandab River in Kandahar province, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

U.S. Marines Staff Sgt. Benito Garcia and Lcpl Chris Vavrecka from Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines train in mix martial arts at their patrol base in the area of Karez-e-Sayyidi, near Marjah district, Helmand province, April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

U.S. Marines Staff Sgt. Benito Garcia and Lcpl Chris Vavrecka from Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines train in mix martial arts at their patrol base in the area of Karez-e-Sayyidi, near Marjah district, Helmand province, April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

An Afghan national, who is a possible suspect, is detained in one of the compounds U.S. Marines hold, in Marjah district, Helmand province, March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

An Afghan national, who is a possible suspect, is detained in one of the compounds U.S. Marines hold, in Marjah district, Helmand province, March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Soldiers from the U.S. Army's 3-17 Field Artillery, 5-2ID Striker Brigade Combat Team fire a 155mm Howitzer at night from Forward Operating Base Ramrod in Kandahar Province, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Soldiers from the U.S. Army's 3-17 Field Artillery, 5-2ID Striker Brigade Combat Team fire a 155mm Howitzer at night from Forward Operating Base Ramrod in Kandahar Province, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Afghan men wait to be searched at a checkpoint at Delaram district in Nimroz province, January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Afghan men wait to be searched at a checkpoint at Delaram district in Nimroz province, January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

U.S. Marines from MP Company, 1st Marine Division attached to 3rd Battalion 4th Marines, smoke cigars as they play cards at AHP station in Nimroz province, January 14, 2010. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

U.S. Marines from MP Company, 1st Marine Division attached to 3rd Battalion 4th Marines, smoke cigars as they play cards at AHP station in Nimroz province, January 14, 2010. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A victim is taken away from the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A victim is taken away from the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 425 Field Artillery, 3rd brigade of 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, fire their 155 mm Howitzer in Cop Cherokee base in Logar province, October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 425 Field Artillery, 3rd brigade of 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, fire their 155 mm Howitzer in Cop Cherokee base in Logar province, October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

A U.S. soldier, wounded by sniper fire, is evacuated by his comrades in the village of Bargematal, Nuristan province, August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

A U.S. soldier, wounded by sniper fire, is evacuated by his comrades in the village of Bargematal, Nuristan province, August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

A crowd watches an Afghan National Army Air Corps helicopter carrying President Hamid Karzai during an election rally in Gardez, south of Kabul, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A crowd watches an Afghan National Army Air Corps helicopter carrying President Hamid Karzai during an election rally in Gardez, south of Kabul, August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission in the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission in the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. SPC Henry Rosenquist of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior sits in the computer room in Honaker Miracle camp in the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. SPC Henry Rosenquist of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior sits in the computer room in Honaker Miracle camp in the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. soldiers dance during their time off at Kandahar Airfield, June 6, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

U.S. soldiers dance during their time off at Kandahar Airfield, June 6, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fighters open fire near Garmsir in Helmand Province, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fighters open fire near Garmsir in Helmand Province, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Canadian soldier takes a nap after taking part in an operation in Kandahar, May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Canadian soldier takes a nap after taking part in an operation in Kandahar, May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An Afghan man places his hands over his head as U.S. soldiers search his truck for weapons near Sanjaray in Zhari district, April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Afghan man places his hands over his head as U.S. soldiers search his truck for weapons near Sanjaray in Zhari district, April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

U.S. soldiers turn away as a Black Hawk helicopter takes off from their base near the Afghan-Pakistan border, January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

U.S. soldiers turn away as a Black Hawk helicopter takes off from their base near the Afghan-Pakistan border, January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

U.S Army soldiers and an Afghan policeman look at the bodies of Taliban fighters after a gun battle near the village of Shajoy in Zabol province, March 22, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

U.S Army soldiers and an Afghan policeman look at the bodies of Taliban fighters after a gun battle near the village of Shajoy in Zabol province, March 22, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Afghan girl looks at NATO soldiers on patrol as she travels in the back of a taxi at Bazaar e Panjwai in Kandahar, May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An Afghan girl looks at NATO soldiers on patrol as she travels in the back of a taxi at Bazaar e Panjwai in Kandahar, May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey, shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey, shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

U.S soldiers watch a movie at a military base in the Zhari district, west of Kandahar, April 17, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

U.S soldiers watch a movie at a military base in the Zhari district, west of Kandahar, April 17, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Afghan policemen stand next to a captured Taliban fighter after a gun battle near the village of Shajoy in Zabol province, March 22, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Afghan policemen stand next to a captured Taliban fighter after a gun battle near the village of Shajoy in Zabol province, March 22, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A dust-covered Afghan National Army soldier with a flower tucked behind his ear rides on the back of a vehicle during a patrol near Panjwaii town, November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A dust-covered Afghan National Army soldier with a flower tucked behind his ear rides on the back of a vehicle during a patrol near Panjwaii town, November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Afghan girl looks at U.S, Dutch and Afghan soldiers while they search her house in a village Baluchi pass in Uruzgan province, November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Afghan girl looks at U.S, Dutch and Afghan soldiers while they search her house in a village Baluchi pass in Uruzgan province, November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A French sniper looks through his rifle's scope while keeping watch over Qarabagh district, north of Kabul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A French sniper looks through his rifle's scope while keeping watch over Qarabagh district, north of Kabul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Dutch soldiers sit in front of a fire in the Baluchi pass in Uruzgan province, November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Dutch soldiers sit in front of a fire in the Baluchi pass in Uruzgan province, November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Afghan National Policeman returns to his base after a firefight in Kolk in Zhari district, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Afghan National Policeman returns to his base after a firefight in Kolk in Zhari district, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A defused mortar head is planted during a mine and unexploded ordnances awareness class for school boys in Qarabagh district, north of Kabul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A defused mortar head is planted during a mine and unexploded ordnances awareness class for school boys in Qarabagh district, north of Kabul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A helicopter flies over the site of an explosion in Kabul, March 14, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A helicopter flies over the site of an explosion in Kabul, March 14, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A wounded Canadian soldier from the NATO-led coalition crawls for cover seconds after his position was hit by a Taliban shell fired from an 82-millimeter recoilless rifle during an ambush in Zhari district, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A wounded Canadian soldier from the NATO-led coalition crawls for cover seconds after his position was hit by a Taliban shell fired from an 82-millimeter recoilless rifle during an ambush in Zhari district, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Afghan girl watches through a bus window as Afghan National Army troops and NATO soldiers conduct a foot patrol through the main market in the Taliban stronghold of Panjwaii town, Kandahar province, October 16, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Afghan girl watches through a bus window as Afghan National Army troops and NATO soldiers conduct a foot patrol through the main market in the Taliban stronghold of Panjwaii town, Kandahar province, October 16, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A NATO soldier smokes during a lull in fighting against Taliban insurgents in Sangasar, Zari district, July 3, 2007. REUTERS/ Finbarr O'Reilly

A NATO soldier smokes during a lull in fighting against Taliban insurgents in Sangasar, Zari district, July 3, 2007. REUTERS/ Finbarr O'Reilly

A U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier from Miami, Florida carves the body count that their mortar team has chalked up on a rock, near the villages of Sherkhankheyl, Marzak and Bobelkiel, March 9, 2002 . REUTERS/POOL/Joe Raedle

A U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier from Miami, Florida carves the body count that their mortar team has chalked up on a rock, near the villages of Sherkhankheyl, Marzak and Bobelkiel, March 9, 2002 . REUTERS/POOL/Joe Raedle

A young amputee boy walks through the Eidgah mosque in Kabul, December 8, 2001. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A young amputee boy walks through the Eidgah mosque in Kabul, December 8, 2001. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

US Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit) fill sand bags around their light mortar position on the front lines in southern Afghanistan, December 1, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

US Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit) fill sand bags around their light mortar position on the front lines in southern Afghanistan, December 1, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Afghan civilians observe dead Taliban fighters on the motorway just north of Kabul, November 13, 2001. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Afghan civilians observe dead Taliban fighters on the motorway just north of Kabul, November 13, 2001. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Two Northern Alliance soldiers watch as dust and smoke rise after explosions hit Taliban positions on Kalakata hill, near the village of Ai-Khanum in northern Afghanistan, November 1, 2001. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Two Northern Alliance soldiers watch as dust and smoke rise after explosions hit Taliban positions on Kalakata hill, near the village of Ai-Khanum in northern Afghanistan, November 1, 2001. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

