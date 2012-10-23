The long war

U.S. Army Captain Michael Kelvington, commander of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, bows next to remains of Gulam Dostager, a member of Afghan Local Police who was killed in the blast of an IED during a joint operation, in Zahri district of Kandahar province, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov