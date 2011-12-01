Affected by AIDS

A patient rests in a HIV/AIDS hospice founded by a member of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party in Yangon November 25, 2010. Currently patients in this institute need to obtain permits, which are issued by the government, to allow them to stay for two-week periods. All permits will expire and will not be extended by the government, according to a hospice worker. There are currently around 270,000 people who are HIV positive in Myanmar and most are unable to afford anti-retroviral drugs, according to U.N. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun