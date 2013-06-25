The Korean War
A South Korean refugee holds her belongings as she flees from Pohang, August 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S.more
A South Korean refugee holds her belongings as she flees from Pohang, August 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Army Photograph via National Archives
U.S. Army personnel of Companies A and K, 35th Infantry Regiment, watch the Communist-held area as U.N. formore
U.S. Army personnel of Companies A and K, 35th Infantry Regiment, watch the Communist-held area as U.N. forces bombard the vicinity with white phosphorous shells, February 1, 1951. REUTERS/U.S. Army Signal Corps Collection via National Archives
LSTs unload men and equipment the day after the initial landings on Inchon's Red Beach, September 16, 1950.more
LSTs unload men and equipment the day after the initial landings on Inchon's Red Beach, September 16, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
First Lieutenant Baldomero Lopez of the U.S. Marine Corps leads the 3rd Platoon, Company A, 1st Battalion, more
First Lieutenant Baldomero Lopez of the U.S. Marine Corps leads the 3rd Platoon, Company A, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines over the seawall on the northern side of Red Beach as the second assault wave lands on Inchon, September 15, 1950. Lt. Lopez was killed in action a few minutes later while assaulting a North Korean bunker. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives
A torpedo attack on a bridge over the Yalu River, November 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph vmore
A torpedo attack on a bridge over the Yalu River, November 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives/Handout
Refugees walk along a road leading south after receiving evacuation orders from the South Korean army near more
Refugees walk along a road leading south after receiving evacuation orders from the South Korean army near the city of Pohang, August 12, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Army Photograph via National Archives
U.S. Marines engage in street fighting during the liberation of Seoul, September 1950. REUTERS/Official more
U.S. Marines engage in street fighting during the liberation of Seoul, September 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives
Some of the 14,000 Korean refugees on board the SS Meredith Victory following the evacuation of Hungnam, Demore
Some of the 14,000 Korean refugees on board the SS Meredith Victory following the evacuation of Hungnam, December 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
Amphibious ships at anchor in Wonsan's outer harbor during the landing of the First Marine Division, Octobemore
Amphibious ships at anchor in Wonsan's outer harbor during the landing of the First Marine Division, October 26, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
A grief-stricken U.S. infantryman whose buddy was killed in action is comforted by another soldier in an unmore
A grief-stricken U.S. infantryman whose buddy was killed in action is comforted by another soldier in an undisclosed location, August 28, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Army Photograph via National Archives
U.S. Navy Corpsmen help carry a wounded soldier from a Marine Corps helicopter in the vicinity of Seoul, Ocmore
U.S. Navy Corpsmen help carry a wounded soldier from a Marine Corps helicopter in the vicinity of Seoul, October 3, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives
U.S. Marines of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, try to contact the temporarily cut-off Fox Company to permimore
U.S. Marines of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, try to contact the temporarily cut-off Fox Company to permit the 5th and 7th Marines to withdraw from the Yudam-ni area during the Chosin Reservoir Campaign, November 27, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives
Republic of Korea minesweeper YMS-516 is blown up by a magnetic mine during sweeping operations west of Kalmore
Republic of Korea minesweeper YMS-516 is blown up by a magnetic mine during sweeping operations west of Kalma Pando, Wonsan harbor, October 18, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
A U.S. Marine on the central Korean front in a photo from late 1950 or early 1951. REUTERS/Cpl. W.T. Wolmore
A U.S. Marine on the central Korean front in a photo from late 1950 or early 1951. REUTERS/Cpl. W.T. Wolfe/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives
Hundreds of fuel drums await evacuation on the Hungnam docks, December 14, 1950. This view looks across themore
Hundreds of fuel drums await evacuation on the Hungnam docks, December 14, 1950. This view looks across the inner harbour from Blue Beach. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
Port facilities at Inchon are destroyed as U.N. forces evacuate the city in the face of the Chinese Communimore
Port facilities at Inchon are destroyed as U.N. forces evacuate the city in the face of the Chinese Communist advance, January 4, 1951. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
A U.S. Marine guards two captured enemy soldiers on board a transport vehicle, probably en route from Hungnmore
A U.S. Marine guards two captured enemy soldiers on board a transport vehicle, probably en route from Hungnam to Pusan, December 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
LCVPs from the USS Union circle in the transport area off Inchon before going to the line of departure on tmore
LCVPs from the USS Union circle in the transport area off Inchon before going to the line of departure on the first day of landings, September 15, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
A torpedo attack on the Hwachon Reservoir dam by Attack Squadron 195 from the USS Princeton, May 1, 1951. more
A torpedo attack on the Hwachon Reservoir dam by Attack Squadron 195 from the USS Princeton, May 1, 1951. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
Smoke rises over Hungnam's port area, as facilties and remaining U.N. supplies are demolished by explosivesmore
Smoke rises over Hungnam's port area, as facilties and remaining U.N. supplies are demolished by explosives on the final day of evacuation operations, December 24, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives
下一个
In Mandela's shadow
A glimpse at the life of Nelson Mandela, with scenes from his home town and a number of documents, including Mandela's first official passport.
Ancient finds
A look at artifacts discovered during archaeological digs.
Paris Air Show
The latest from the 50th annual Paris Air Show.
Summer solstice
Revelers celebrate the longest day of the year at popular sites like Stonehenge and Times Square.
精选图集
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.