The Korean War

First Lieutenant Baldomero Lopez of the U.S. Marine Corps leads the 3rd Platoon, Company A, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines over the seawall on the northern side of Red Beach as the second assault wave lands on Inchon, September 15, 1950. Lt. Lopez was killed in action a few minutes later while assaulting a North Korean bunker. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives