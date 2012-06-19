版本:
Three decades of Mubarak

<p>Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak giving a speech at Cairo's Police Academy, January 24, 1985. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak giving a speech at Cairo's Police Academy, January 24, 1985. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>President Hosni Mubarak places his ballot in the box to vote in Egypt's parlimentary election in Cairo, April 6, 1987. REUTERS/Khaled Abou-Seif </p>

President Hosni Mubarak places his ballot in the box to vote in Egypt's parlimentary election in Cairo, April 6, 1987. REUTERS/Khaled Abou-Seif

<p>British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher greets Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak inside 10 Downing Street, March 14, 1985. REUTERS/Roy Letkey</p>

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher greets Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak inside 10 Downing Street, March 14, 1985. REUTERS/Roy Letkey

<p>Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak greets Military Commanders of the Armed Forces after laying a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier in Cairo, October 6, 1989. REUTERS/Aladin </p>

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak greets Military Commanders of the Armed Forces after laying a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier in Cairo, October 6, 1989. REUTERS/Aladin

<p>President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, and his wife Suzanne prior to a state dinner in honor of Mubarak at the White House, January 28, 1988 . REUTERS/Stelios Varias</p>

President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, and his wife Suzanne prior to a state dinner in honor of Mubarak at the White House, January 28, 1988 . REUTERS/Stelios Varias

<p>Police hold back Egyptians shouting slogans in favour of President Hosni Mubarak outside the polling station where he cast his vote in parliamentary elections in Cairo, April 6, 1987. REUTERS/Khaled Abu Seif </p>

Police hold back Egyptians shouting slogans in favour of President Hosni Mubarak outside the polling station where he cast his vote in parliamentary elections in Cairo, April 6, 1987. REUTERS/Khaled Abu Seif

<p>Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak addresses a session of parliament in Cairo, April 23, 1987. During the address, Mubarak assured the United States that Egypt was not switching super power allegiance with Moscow. REUTERS/Frederic Neema </p>

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak addresses a session of parliament in Cairo, April 23, 1987. During the address, Mubarak assured the United States that Egypt was not switching super power allegiance with Moscow. REUTERS/Frederic Neema

<p>Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets with U.S. Vice-President George Bush at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, August 3, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander </p>

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets with U.S. Vice-President George Bush at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, August 3, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

<p>Egypt's President Kosni Mubarak shakes hands with Gamal Sadat, the son of the late Anwar Sadat, during celebrations marking the 12th anniversary of the 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo, October 6, 1985. REUTERS/Khaled</p>

Egypt's President Kosni Mubarak shakes hands with Gamal Sadat, the son of the late Anwar Sadat, during celebrations marking the 12th anniversary of the 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo, October 6, 1985. REUTERS/Khaled

<p>Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi at the Egyptian border city of Mersa Matrouh, October 16, 1989. REUTERS/Frederic Neema</p>

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi at the Egyptian border city of Mersa Matrouh, October 16, 1989. REUTERS/Frederic Neema

<p>Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves as he passes a column of artillery in the eastern desert during a ceremony to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1973 war, October 6, 1998. REUTERS/Aladin Abdel Naby </p>

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves as he passes a column of artillery in the eastern desert during a ceremony to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1973 war, October 6, 1998. REUTERS/Aladin Abdel Naby

<p>U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak pose for photographers in the White House Oval Office, January 28, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias </p>

U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak pose for photographers in the White House Oval Office, January 28, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias

<p>Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak shows Pope John Paul II the way, at the end of their statements, following their meeting after the Pope's arrival at Cairo International airport, February 24, 2000. REUTERS/Pool </p>

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak shows Pope John Paul II the way, at the end of their statements, following their meeting after the Pope's arrival at Cairo International airport, February 24, 2000. REUTERS/Pool

<p>Egyptian President Hosini Mubarak stresses a point during a bilateral meeting with Palestinian President Yasser Arafat and U.S. President Bill Clinton at the peace summit in Sharm El Sheikh, October 17, 2000. REUTERS/Jim Hollander</p>

Egyptian President Hosini Mubarak stresses a point during a bilateral meeting with Palestinian President Yasser Arafat and U.S. President Bill Clinton at the peace summit in Sharm El Sheikh, October 17, 2000. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

<p>Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak listens to French First Lady Bernadette Chirac while French President Jacques Chirac looks on, during a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 18, 1998. REUTERS/Pool </p>

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak listens to French First Lady Bernadette Chirac while French President Jacques Chirac looks on, during a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 18, 1998. REUTERS/Pool

<p>U.S. President Bill Clinton, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and Jordan's King Hussein all adjust their ties as PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat (far R) looks on, prior to the signing of the Israeli - Palestinian Interim Agreement on the West Bank and Gaza Strip, September 28,1995. REUTERS/File </p>

U.S. President Bill Clinton, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and Jordan's King Hussein all adjust their ties as PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat (far R) looks on, prior to the signing of the Israeli - Palestinian Interim Agreement on the West Bank and Gaza Strip, September 28,1995. REUTERS/File

<p>U.S. President Bill Clinton laughs with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak during a joint press statement at the White House, July 1, 1999. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

U.S. President Bill Clinton laughs with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak during a joint press statement at the White House, July 1, 1999. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>U.S. President George W. Bush is greeted by Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, June 3, 2003. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

U.S. President George W. Bush is greeted by Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, June 3, 2003. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Supporters of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak hold his posters during an election rally in Cairo, September 4, 2005. REUTERS/Rabih Moghrabi/Pool </p>

Supporters of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak hold his posters during an election rally in Cairo, September 4, 2005. REUTERS/Rabih Moghrabi/Pool

<p>Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets with U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell for talks in Cairo, May 12, 2003. REUTERS/Amr Nabil/Pool</p>

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets with U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell for talks in Cairo, May 12, 2003. REUTERS/Amr Nabil/Pool

<p>Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak answers a question while Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair looks on during a news conference at 10 Downing Street, London, June 5, 2002. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool</p>

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak answers a question while Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair looks on during a news conference at 10 Downing Street, London, June 5, 2002. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

<p>A photo of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak sitting on a plastic chair in downtown Cairo, March 26, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A photo of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak sitting on a plastic chair in downtown Cairo, March 26, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak speaks during the opening session of the annual conference of the National Democratic Party (NDP) in Cairo, October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak speaks during the opening session of the annual conference of the National Democratic Party (NDP) in Cairo, October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Hosni Moubarak look at each other before their joint news conference in the Kremlin, April 27, 2001. REUTERS/Pool </p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Hosni Moubarak look at each other before their joint news conference in the Kremlin, April 27, 2001. REUTERS/Pool

<p>Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak smiles during a meeting at the presidential palace in Cairo, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak smiles during a meeting at the presidential palace in Cairo, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meet before a private meeting at Palazzo Chigi in Rome, March 9, 2006. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meet before a private meeting at Palazzo Chigi in Rome, March 9, 2006. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak during a Middle East peace talks event in the East Room at the White House, September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak during a Middle East peace talks event in the East Room at the White House, September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak salutes his supporters during the opening session of the annual conference of the National Democratic Party (NDP) in Cairo, November 1, 2008. REUTERS/Nasser Nuri </p>

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak salutes his supporters during the opening session of the annual conference of the National Democratic Party (NDP) in Cairo, November 1, 2008. REUTERS/Nasser Nuri

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak in the Oval Office of the White House, September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak in the Oval Office of the White House, September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak addresses the nation in this still image taken from video February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Egyptian State TV via Reuters TV </p>

Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak addresses the nation in this still image taken from video February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Egyptian State TV via Reuters TV

<p>Anti-government protesters in Cairo's Tahrir Square listen in dismay as President Hosni Mubarak speaks to the nation February 10, 2011. Protesters also chanted, "down, down with Hosni Mubarak," and "leave, leave," in rage at the speech in which the president did not step down but handed over powers to his vice president. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Anti-government protesters in Cairo's Tahrir Square listen in dismay as President Hosni Mubarak speaks to the nation February 10, 2011. Protesters also chanted, "down, down with Hosni Mubarak," and "leave, leave," in rage at the speech in which the president did not step down but handed over powers to his vice president. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen in the courtroom for his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, in this still image taken from video August 3, 2011. Mubarak was wheeled into a courtroom cage in a hospital bed to face trial for killing protesters -- an image that thrilled those who overthrew him and must have chilled other Arab autocrats facing popular uprisings. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV </p>

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen in the courtroom for his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, in this still image taken from video August 3, 2011. Mubarak was wheeled into a courtroom cage in a hospital bed to face trial for killing protesters -- an image that thrilled those who overthrew him and must have chilled other Arab autocrats facing popular uprisings. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

<p>Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen on a hospital bed as he arrives for his trial at the police academy in Cairo in this August 15, 2011 still image taken from video. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV</p>

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen on a hospital bed as he arrives for his trial at the police academy in Cairo in this August 15, 2011 still image taken from video. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

<p>Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (L) is kissed on the forehead by his son Alaa in the courtroom during his trial at the police academy in Cairo, in this still image taken from video, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV </p>

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (L) is kissed on the forehead by his son Alaa in the courtroom during his trial at the police academy in Cairo, in this still image taken from video, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

<p>Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak lies on a gurney bed while leaving the courtroom at the police academy, where he is on trial, in Cairo January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak lies on a gurney bed while leaving the courtroom at the police academy, where he is on trial, in Cairo January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

