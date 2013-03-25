版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 25日 星期一 20:25 BJT

Refugee camp fire in Thailand

<p>A refugee boy walks through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, Thailand, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A refugee boy walks through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, Thailand, March more

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

A refugee boy walks through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, Thailand, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
1 / 25
<p>A man walks between body bags containing the remains of victims of the fire at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. At least 42 people have died in a fire at a camp home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar near the Thai-Myanmar border on Friday, local media reported. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A man walks between body bags containing the remains of victims of the fire at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camore

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

A man walks between body bags containing the remains of victims of the fire at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. At least 42 people have died in a fire at a camp home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar near the Thai-Myanmar border on Friday, local media reported. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
2 / 25
<p>Refugee women and other survivors look on as investigation continues in the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Refugee women and other survivors look on as investigation continues in the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refumore

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Refugee women and other survivors look on as investigation continues in the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
3 / 25
<p>Survivors carry aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors carry aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son,more

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Survivors carry aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
4 / 25
<p>Survivors sit in their temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors sit in their temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, Mmore

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Survivors sit in their temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
5 / 25
<p>Survivors receive aid at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors receive aid at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Survivors receive aid at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
6 / 25
<p>Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Smore

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
7 / 25
<p>Survivors build a new temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors build a new temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, Mamore

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Survivors build a new temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
8 / 25
<p>Refugee children carry food received as aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Refugee children carry food received as aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugeemore

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Refugee children carry food received as aid and belongings salvaged from ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
9 / 25
<p>Survivors wait to receive aid after their homes were burnt at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors wait to receive aid after their homes were burnt at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong more

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Survivors wait to receive aid after their homes were burnt at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
10 / 25
<p>Survivors sit in their temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors sit in their temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, Mmore

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Survivors sit in their temporary shelter in the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
11 / 25
<p>A survivor cries at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A survivor cries at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/more

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

A survivor cries at the fire-gutted Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
12 / 25
<p>Survivors walk through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors walk through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTEmore

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Survivors walk through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
13 / 25
<p>A survivor reacts as remains of victims are collected from the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A survivor reacts as remains of victims are collected from the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Homore

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

A survivor reacts as remains of victims are collected from the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
14 / 25
<p>Survivors register to receive aid after their homes were burnt at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors register to receive aid after their homes were burnt at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hmore

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Survivors register to receive aid after their homes were burnt at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
15 / 25
<p>A forensic expert marks the body of a baby, a victim of the fire at Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A forensic expert marks the body of a baby, a victim of the fire at Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Honmore

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

A forensic expert marks the body of a baby, a victim of the fire at Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
16 / 25
<p>Survivors salvage their belongings at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors salvage their belongings at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 201more

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Survivors salvage their belongings at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
17 / 25
<p>Remains of burnt houses are seen from a helicopter at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nachthapong Muhammad</p>

Remains of burnt houses are seen from a helicopter at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, Marmore

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Remains of burnt houses are seen from a helicopter at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nachthapong Muhammad

Close
18 / 25
<p>Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Smore

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
19 / 25
<p>Por Ku Sae, a 14-year-old refugee who lost eight family members and is the only survivor of her family, cries at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Por Ku Sae, a 14-year-old refugee who lost eight family members and is the only survivor of her family, crimore

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Por Ku Sae, a 14-year-old refugee who lost eight family members and is the only survivor of her family, cries at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
20 / 25
<p>Children watch as experts and rescue workers retrieve charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Children watch as experts and rescue workers retrieve charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban more

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Children watch as experts and rescue workers retrieve charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
21 / 25
<p>Survivors walk through ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp as a helicopter flies over, near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Survivors walk through ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp as a helicopter flies over, near Mae Hmore

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Survivors walk through ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp as a helicopter flies over, near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
22 / 25
<p>A survivor reacts as she stands in ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A survivor reacts as she stands in ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 2more

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

A survivor reacts as she stands in ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
23 / 25
<p>Children walk through ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Children walk through ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Children walk through ruins of the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
24 / 25
<p>Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Sonmore

2013年 3月 25日 星期一

Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Protests against the Muslim Brotherhood

Protests against the Muslim Brotherhood

下一个

Protests against the Muslim Brotherhood

Protests against the Muslim Brotherhood

Several thousand opponents of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood clashed with supporters near its headquarters in Cairo.

2013年 3月 23日
Nigeria's oil thieves

Nigeria's oil thieves

Thousands in Nigeria engage in a practice known locally as 'oil bunkering' - hacking into pipelines to steal and then refine crude.

2013年 3月 23日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 3月 23日
Riots in Myanmar

Riots in Myanmar

Unrest between Buddhists and Muslims in central Myanmar has reduced neighborhoods to ashes and stoked fears that last year's sectarian bloodshed is spreading...

2013年 3月 22日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐