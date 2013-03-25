Tiger Woods' upswing
Tiger Woods (C) is greeted by members wearing green jackets on the first tee as he began his practice round for the 2010 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best
Fans and patrons take photos of Tiger Woods (R) as he walks to the fourth tee as patrons crowd in to take his picture during a practice round for the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The name of Tiger Woods is posted on the first tee before he begins first round play in the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Tiger Woods gestures at his news conference following his practice round for the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Harry How/Pool
A group of police officers stand next to Tiger Woods' golf bag while Woods was on the putting green following his practice round for the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Tiger Woods waits to hit his approach shot to the second green during first round play in the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiger Woods drops his driver after hitting his tee shot on the first hole to the ninth fairway during final round play in the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiger Woods stretches while waiting to putt on the seventh hole during the third round of play at the Tournament Players Championship PGA tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Tiger Woods walks to his ball in a sand trap on the fifth hole during final round play in the 2010 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Tiger Woods hits out of the bunker on the 12th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, California, June 18, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Tiger Woods crosses a bridge to the third green during the first round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational PGA tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Tiger Woods reacts after his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the 92nd PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin August 13, 2010. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Tiger Woods is framed by umbrellas as he waits to tee off on the 14th hole during the practice round for the Barclays tournament in Paramus, New Jersey August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A swan stands on the fairway of the 11th hole in front of U.S. Ryder Cup players Tiger Woods (2nd L) and Steve Stricker (R) of the U.S. during foursomes play on the second day of the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in Newport, south Wales October 2, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiger Woods watches play on the 18th green, on the third day of the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in Newport, south Wales October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tiger Woods attends a news conference of the upcoming HSBC golf tournament in Shanghai November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
Tiger Woods tees off on the first hole during the second round of the WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament in Shanghai November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Defending champion Tiger Woods tees off on the 18th hole during the final round of the Australian Masters at the Victoria Golf Club near Melbourne November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Tiger Woods speaks at a news conference for the Chevron World Challenge tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tiger Woods swings his club in frustration after hitting his approach shot into the rough short of the green on the 16th hole during the final round of the Chevron World Challenge tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tiger Woods celebrates after his approach shot onto the 18th green during the final round of the Chevron World Challenge tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Golf fans stand under a picture of Tiger Woods during third round play of the Tournament Players Championship PGA tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Tiger Woods tosses his glove as he stands on the eighth fairway during the first round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational PGA tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Tiger Woods reacts after missing a putt at the 17th hole during the first round of the Australian Open in Sydney November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Tiger Woods (R) walks with Mark O'Meara (C) to the 15th green during a practice round for the 2011 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiger Woods (L) talks with Lee Westwood of England on the 15th hole during the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic tournament, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Tiger Woods gets sand in his face after hitting out of a fairway bunker on the third hole during first round play in the WGC-Cadillac Championship tournament at the Doral Golf Resort in Doral, Florida, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Tiger Woods walks to his ball on the second green during a practice round for the 2012 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The sun reflects off the club as Tiger Woods hits off on the seventh tee during the final round of the AT&T National tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tiger Woods reacts after chipping in from a bunker to make birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiger Woods jumps in the air to see the direction of the hole before hitting his shot out of the rough on the 15th hole during the weather delayed conclusion of the third round of the PGA Championship tournament at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Spectators take pictures of Tiger Woods play on the fifth hole during the matchplay exhibition event against Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland at the Jinsha Lake Golf Club in Zhengzhou, Henan Province October 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Tiger Woods hits from a sand trap on the fifth hole during weather delayed fourth round play at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tiger Woods holds up the trophy after winning at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the first hole during final round play in the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA tournament in Doral, Florida March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Tiger Woods poses with the Gene Sarazen Trophy after winning the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA tournament in Doral, Florida March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Donald Trump talks with Tiger Woods after he captured the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA tournament in Doral, Florida March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Tiger Woods watches his shot on the 13rth hole during first round play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA tournament in Orlando, Florida March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Tiger Woods holds the trophy after he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA tournament in Orlando, Florida March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Miller
Tiger Woods (L) shares a laugh with golf legend Arnold Palmer after he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA tournament in Orlando, Florida March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Miller
