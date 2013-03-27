Debating gay marriage

Lead attorneys David Boies (center L) and Theodore Olson (center R) talk to reporters outside the Supreme Court after arguing their case against California's Proposition 8, in Washington, March 26, 2013. Also pictured are plaintiffs Jeff Zarrillo (L), Paul Katami (2nd L), Sandra Stier (2nd R) and Kristin Perry (R). U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled on Tuesday that they are reluctant to embrace a broad ruling finding a fundamental right to marriage for gays and lesbians across the United States. As sign-waving demonstrators massed outside, the court completed more than an hour of oral argument on whether to let stand a California ban on same-sex marriage without indicating a clear path forward. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY)