Debating gay marriage
A supporter of gay marriage holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUmore
A supporter of gay marriage holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of gay marriage hold rainbow-colored flags as they rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washinmore
Supporters of gay marriage hold rainbow-colored flags as they rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People wait in line, in the hopes of being seated, to hear the arguments in the case against the Defense ofmore
People wait in line, in the hopes of being seated, to hear the arguments in the case against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter (C) of traditional marriage rallies in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013.more
A supporter (C) of traditional marriage rallies in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
United for Marriage volunteer Marcos Garcia holds flags as he protests against the Defense of Marriage Act more
United for Marriage volunteer Marcos Garcia holds flags as he protests against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Edie Windsor (L), plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), arrives with her attmore
Edie Windsor (L), plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), arrives with her attorney Roberta Kaplan (C) at the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Alan Eckert (C) of Albany, California, is photographed with his sign as he protests against the Defense of more
Alan Eckert (C) of Albany, California, is photographed with his sign as he protests against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. s. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man carries flags at a rally in support of same-sex marriage at the State of California Supreme Court in more
A man carries flags at a rally in support of same-sex marriage at the State of California Supreme Court in San Francisco, California March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Anti-gay marriage protesters (L) try to convince Proposition 8 opponents (R) to get out of the way of theirmore
Anti-gay marriage protesters (L) try to convince Proposition 8 opponents (R) to get out of the way of their march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. more
Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of traditional marriages demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013.more
Supporters of traditional marriages demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. The Supreme Court is hearing the first of two days of arguments on the legality of gay marriage. U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled on Tuesday that they are reluctant to embrace a broad ruling finding a fundamental right to marriage for gays and lesbians across the United States. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY)
Attorney Charles Cooper argues for supporting California's Proposition 8 in the U.S. Supreme Court in Washimore
Attorney Charles Cooper argues for supporting California's Proposition 8 in the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013.REUTERS/Art Lien
Jo-ann Shain (R) and Mary Jo Kennedy (2nd from R) and Shain's daughter, Aliya Shain, 24, and Aliya's girlfrmore
Jo-ann Shain (R) and Mary Jo Kennedy (2nd from R) and Shain's daughter, Aliya Shain, 24, and Aliya's girlfriend, Brianna Clark (L), from Brooklyn, New York, hold signs as they stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. more
Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The U.S. Supreme Court in session to hear arguments over California's Proposition 8, in Washington, March 2more
The U.S. Supreme Court in session to hear arguments over California's Proposition 8, in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien
A gay couple stands outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernstmore
A gay couple stands outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anti-Proposition 8 protesters are shadowed by a rainbow banner in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washinmore
Anti-Proposition 8 protesters are shadowed by a rainbow banner in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anti-gay marriage protesters hold signs as they march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Marmore
Anti-gay marriage protesters hold signs as they march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters in favor of Proposition 8 hold a banner outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 2more
Protesters in favor of Proposition 8 hold a banner outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters against gay marriage shout slogans in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2more
Protesters against gay marriage shout slogans in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anti-gay marriage protesters march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTEmore
Anti-gay marriage protesters march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lead attorneys David Boies (center L) and Theodore Olson (center R) talk to reporters outside the Supreme Cmore
Lead attorneys David Boies (center L) and Theodore Olson (center R) talk to reporters outside the Supreme Court after arguing their case against California's Proposition 8, in Washington, March 26, 2013. Also pictured are plaintiffs Jeff Zarrillo (L), Paul Katami (2nd L), Sandra Stier (2nd R) and Kristin Perry (R). U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled on Tuesday that they are reluctant to embrace a broad ruling finding a fundamental right to marriage for gays and lesbians across the United States. As sign-waving demonstrators massed outside, the court completed more than an hour of oral argument on whether to let stand a California ban on same-sex marriage without indicating a clear path forward. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY)
A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonatmore
A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013.more
Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters against California Proposition 8 hold banners outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Mmore
Protesters against California Proposition 8 hold banners outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
下一个
The Big Sandy Shoot
The Big Sandy Shoot is the largest organized machine gun shoot in the United States attended by shooters from around the country.
Two moms, two kids, one family
Mercedes Santos and Theresa Volpe are a same-sex couple raising two of their biological children as they struggle to get same-sex marriages passed into law in...
Refugee camp fire in Thailand
Dozens are dead after a fire at a camp home to thousands of refugees near the Thai-Myanmar border.
Protests against the Muslim Brotherhood
Several thousand opponents of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood clashed with supporters near its headquarters in Cairo.
精选图集
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.