Debating gay marriage

A supporter of gay marriage holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

A supporter of gay marriage holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Supporters of gay marriage hold rainbow-colored flags as they rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

Supporters of gay marriage hold rainbow-colored flags as they rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People wait in line, in the hopes of being seated, to hear the arguments in the case against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

People wait in line, in the hopes of being seated, to hear the arguments in the case against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A supporter (C) of traditional marriage rallies in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

A supporter (C) of traditional marriage rallies in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

United for Marriage volunteer Marcos Garcia holds flags as he protests against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

United for Marriage volunteer Marcos Garcia holds flags as he protests against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Edie Windsor (L), plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), arrives with her attorney Roberta Kaplan (C) at the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

Edie Windsor (L), plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), arrives with her attorney Roberta Kaplan (C) at the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Alan Eckert (C) of Albany, California, is photographed with his sign as he protests against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

Alan Eckert (C) of Albany, California, is photographed with his sign as he protests against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. s. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A man carries flags at a rally in support of same-sex marriage at the State of California Supreme Court in San Francisco, California March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

A man carries flags at a rally in support of same-sex marriage at the State of California Supreme Court in San Francisco, California March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Anti-gay marriage protesters (L) try to convince Proposition 8 opponents (R) to get out of the way of their march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

Anti-gay marriage protesters (L) try to convince Proposition 8 opponents (R) to get out of the way of their march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Supporters of traditional marriages demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. The Supreme Court is hearing the first of two days of arguments on the legality of gay marriage. U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled on Tuesday that they are reluctant to embrace a broad ruling finding a fundamental right to marriage for gays and lesbians across the United States. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

Supporters of traditional marriages demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. The Supreme Court is hearing the first of two days of arguments on the legality of gay marriage. U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled on Tuesday that they are reluctant to embrace a broad ruling finding a fundamental right to marriage for gays and lesbians across the United States. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY)

Attorney Charles Cooper argues for supporting California's Proposition 8 in the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

Attorney Charles Cooper argues for supporting California's Proposition 8 in the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013.REUTERS/Art Lien

Jo-ann Shain (R) and Mary Jo Kennedy (2nd from R) and Shain's daughter, Aliya Shain, 24, and Aliya's girlfriend, Brianna Clark (L), from Brooklyn, New York, hold signs as they stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

Jo-ann Shain (R) and Mary Jo Kennedy (2nd from R) and Shain's daughter, Aliya Shain, 24, and Aliya's girlfriend, Brianna Clark (L), from Brooklyn, New York, hold signs as they stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The U.S. Supreme Court in session to hear arguments over California's Proposition 8, in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

The U.S. Supreme Court in session to hear arguments over California's Proposition 8, in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Art Lien

A gay couple stands outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

A gay couple stands outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Anti-Proposition 8 protesters are shadowed by a rainbow banner in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

Anti-Proposition 8 protesters are shadowed by a rainbow banner in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Anti-gay marriage protesters hold signs as they march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

Anti-gay marriage protesters hold signs as they march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters in favor of Proposition 8 hold a banner outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

Protesters in favor of Proposition 8 hold a banner outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters against gay marriage shout slogans in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

Protesters against gay marriage shout slogans in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Anti-gay marriage protesters march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

Anti-gay marriage protesters march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Lead attorneys David Boies (center L) and Theodore Olson (center R) talk to reporters outside the Supreme Court after arguing their case against California's Proposition 8, in Washington, March 26, 2013. Also pictured are plaintiffs Jeff Zarrillo (L), Paul Katami (2nd L), Sandra Stier (2nd R) and Kristin Perry (R). U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled on Tuesday that they are reluctant to embrace a broad ruling finding a fundamental right to marriage for gays and lesbians across the United States. As sign-waving demonstrators massed outside, the court completed more than an hour of oral argument on whether to let stand a California ban on same-sex marriage without indicating a clear path forward. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

Lead attorneys David Boies (center L) and Theodore Olson (center R) talk to reporters outside the Supreme Court after arguing their case against California's Proposition 8, in Washington, March 26, 2013. Also pictured are plaintiffs Jeff Zarrillo (L), Paul Katami (2nd L), Sandra Stier (2nd R) and Kristin Perry (R). U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled on Tuesday that they are reluctant to embrace a broad ruling finding a fundamental right to marriage for gays and lesbians across the United States. As sign-waving demonstrators massed outside, the court completed more than an hour of oral argument on whether to let stand a California ban on same-sex marriage without indicating a clear path forward. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY)

A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

Supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Protesters against California Proposition 8 hold banners outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

2013年 3月 27日 星期三

Protesters against California Proposition 8 hold banners outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

