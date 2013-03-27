版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四 06:30 BJT

Coup in Central African Republic

<p>Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. Looters and gunmen roamed the streets of Central African Republic's capital Bangui on Tuesday as rebels and regional peacekeepers struggled to restore order two days after a coup plunged the mineral-rich country into chaos. The ousting of President Francois Bozize and the political turmoil around it has raised fears of a humanitarian crisis in the former French colony - and embarrassed regional power South Africa which had sent troops to defend the government. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Banguimore

2013年 3月 28日 星期四

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. Looters and gunmen roamed the streets of Central African Republic's capital Bangui on Tuesday as rebels and regional peacekeepers struggled to restore order two days after a coup plunged the mineral-rich country into chaos. The ousting of President Francois Bozize and the political turmoil around it has raised fears of a humanitarian crisis in the former French colony - and embarrassed regional power South Africa which had sent troops to defend the government. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
1 / 16
<p>Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Banguimore

2013年 3月 28日 星期四

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
2 / 16
<p>Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Banguimore

2013年 3月 28日 星期四

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
3 / 16
<p>Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Banguimore

2013年 3月 28日 星期四

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
4 / 16
<p>Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Banguimore

2013年 3月 28日 星期四

Armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance patrol the streets in pickup trucks to stop looting in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
5 / 16
<p>A woman holding an umbrella walks past armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

A woman holding an umbrella walks past armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance in Bangui, March 26, 2more

2013年 3月 28日 星期四

A woman holding an umbrella walks past armed fighters from the Seleka rebel alliance in Bangui, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
6 / 16
<p>A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition stands guard in front of the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa</p>

A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition stands guard in front of the abandoned South African military cammore

2013年 3月 28日 星期四

A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition stands guard in front of the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Close
7 / 16
<p>A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition looks out at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa</p>

A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition looks out at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui more

2013年 3月 28日 星期四

A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition looks out at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Close
8 / 16
<p>Cars belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize are seen parked in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa</p>

Cars belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize are seen parked in the courtyard of the presidential palmore

2013年 3月 28日 星期四

Cars belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize are seen parked in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Close
9 / 16
<p>A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition sits on crates of ammunition belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa</p>

A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition sits on crates of ammunition belonging to ousted President Francomore

2013年 3月 28日 星期四

A fighter from the Seleka rebel coalition sits on crates of ammunition belonging to ousted President Francois Bozize in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bangui March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Close
10 / 16
<p>French soldiers stand guard in an armored vehicle at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

French soldiers stand guard in an armored vehicle at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Rmore

2013年 3月 28日 星期四

French soldiers stand guard in an armored vehicle at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
11 / 16
<p>Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central Amore

2013年 3月 28日 星期四

Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
12 / 16
<p>Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central Amore

2013年 3月 28日 星期四

Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
13 / 16
<p>French soldiers stand guard at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

French soldiers stand guard at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 201more

2013年 3月 28日 星期四

French soldiers stand guard at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
14 / 16
<p>Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi</p>

Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central Amore

2013年 3月 28日 星期四

Fighters for the Seleka rebel alliance stand guard in front of the presidential palace in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

Close
15 / 16
<p>An animal skull is seen on the ground at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa</p>

An animal skull is seen on the ground at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013more

2013年 3月 28日 星期四

An animal skull is seen on the ground at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Photo focus: Hands

Photo focus: Hands

下一个

Photo focus: Hands

Photo focus: Hands

Hands can express a variety of emotions and can represent significant moments.

2013年 3月 28日
Debating gay marriage

Debating gay marriage

The Supreme Court weighs the meaning of marriage.

2013年 3月 27日
The Big Sandy Shoot

The Big Sandy Shoot

The Big Sandy Shoot is the largest organized machine gun shoot in the United States attended by shooters from around the country.

2013年 3月 26日
Two moms, two kids, one family

Two moms, two kids, one family

Mercedes Santos and Theresa Volpe are a same-sex couple raising two of their biological children as they struggle to get same-sex marriages passed into law in...

2013年 3月 26日

精选图集

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

North Korea on parade

North Korea on parade

North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐