Photos of the week
A boy smeared with colors reacts as another boy pours water on him during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 27, 2013. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Babu
Children watch from the rear window of a car as protesters march past demanding Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh's immunity be stripped and that he stand trial for the killings of protesters who demanded the end of his 33-year rule, in Sanaa March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Models use an iPad to take a photo backstage before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. Fashion week runs till March 30. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. Throughout Easter Week "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American "cowboy", from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil visit Montevideo to participate in Criolla Week to win the award of best rider. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Horses graze in a field in front of the "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge) during the Earth Hour in Ronda, near Malaga March 23, 2013. Earth Hour, when everyone around the world is asked to turn off lights for an hour from 8.30 p.m. local time, is meant as a show of support for tougher actions to confront climate change. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is seen through the window of a car as he arrives at his offices in Paris March 25, 2013. Sarkozy was placed under formal investigation on Thursday for "abuse of weakness" in a 2007 party funding case involving elderly L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, the public prosecutor said. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Edie Windsor, plaintiff in the hearing against the Defense of Marriage Act, celebrates after arguments outside the Supreme Court in Washington on March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Xu Liangfan, 37, escorts students on a cliff path as they make their way to Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province March 12, 2013. Xu, who started working at the school last year, is the headmaster of the school and teaches mathematics and gym class. Located halfway up a mountain, the school has 68 students of which about 20 live in the nearby Gengguan village. Students from Gengguan have to edge their way along the narrow cliff path to go to class everyday, alongside Xu who would escort them. The path, which was carved from cliffs over 40 years ago, is the only route between Gengguan village and the school, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A refugee boy walks through the ruins of the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son March 24, 2013. At least 42 people have died in a fire at a camp which is home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar near the Thai-Myanmar border on Friday, local media reported. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A boy cries for help to come out of a puddle of mud during celebrations for El Nino Fidencio in Espinazo town, some 120 km (74.5 miles) away from Monterrey March 18, 2013. Thousands of pilgrims from across the Americas descend on the town between March and October to visit the tomb of El Nino Fidencio, an eerie man-child figure famed for his playful cures and folk wisdom dispensed in a shrill contralto during the 1920s and 1930s. Fidencio, who is not recognized as a saint by the Vatican, gained an early reputation for faith healing and clairvoyance, and won fame throughout Mexico for his playful and unorthodox cures for a range of maladies, including cancer and lameness. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Soldiers of the Korean People's Army (KPA) take part in the landing and anti-landing drills of KPA Large Combined Units 324 and 287 and KPA Navy Combined Unit 597, as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (not pictured) watches, in the eastern sector of the front and the east coastal area on March 25, 2013, in this picture released by the North's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 26, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
A foreign activist tries to escape from a jeep after he was detained by Israeli border policemen on suspicion of attacking an officer during minor clashes at a rally marking Land Day in the West Bank village of al-Tuwani, south of Hebron March 29, 2013. Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists took part in the rally which marks the annual commemorations in Israel of six Arab citizens killed by police in 1976 during protests against land confiscations in northern Israel's Galilee region. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A boy plays with a water pistol during holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rusnee Maeloh, wife of Mahrosu Jantarawadee, speaks to Reuters reporters at her home in Duku village near Bacho in the troubled southern province of Narathiwat March 7, 2013. Rusnee slept through the 30-minute gun-fight that killed her husband, but her neighbours in this notoriously violent district of southern Thailand heard distant explosions and feared the worst. Thailand is dominated by Thai-speaking Buddhists, but its three southernmost provinces are home to mostly Malay-speaking Muslims. They have chafed under the rule of faraway Bangkok since Thailand annexed the Islamic sultanate of Patani a century ago. More insurgents were killed during the Bacho raid than in any other single clash since April 2004. But even this rare defeat revealed their growing military sophistication, the depth of local support they enjoy, and their links to Malaysia - long an insurgent safe haven and source of bomb-making materials and other supplies, say security analysts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mercedes Santos (2nd R) shares a laugh with her partner Theresa Volpe (2nd L) while playing cards with their son Jaidon (R) and daughter Ava at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. Santos and Volpe are a same-sex couple raising two of their biological children as they struggle to get same-sex marriages passed into law in Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Competitors warm up in the hallway at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, Massachusetts March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Farmer Donald O'Reilly searches for sheep or lambs trapped in a snow drift near weakened animals that had just been rescued, in the Aughafatten area of County Antrim, Northern Ireland March 26, 2013. At least 140,000 homes and businesses in Northern Ireland were left without power over the weekend following heavy snowfall, causing snowdrifts of up to 5 metres (18 feet). REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pope Francis washes the foot of a prisoner at Casal del Marmo youth prison in Rome March 28, 2013. Two young women were among 12 people whose feet Pope Francis washed and kissed at a traditional ceremony in a Rome youth prison on Holy Thursday, the first time a pontiff has included females in the rite. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A man cleans a huge pan to prepare a non-alcoholic drink during celebrations of Hola Mohalla festival at Anandpur Sahib in the northern Indian state of Punjab March 28, 2013. "Hola Mohalla", or the festival of Nihangs, is celebrated during the Hindu religious festival of Holi, marking the congregation of Sikh devotees from all over the country. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A young protester stands atop the fence at the Presidential Palace during an anti-bailout rally in Nicosia March 27, 2013. Banks in Cyprus will reopen at midday on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the island's Central Bank said, 10 days after they closed their doors to avert a run on deposits. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
