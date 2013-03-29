Photos of the week

Rusnee Maeloh, wife of Mahrosu Jantarawadee, speaks to Reuters reporters at her home in Duku village near Bacho in the troubled southern province of Narathiwat March 7, 2013. Rusnee slept through the 30-minute gun-fight that killed her husband, but her neighbours in this notoriously violent district of southern Thailand heard distant explosions and feared the worst. Thailand is dominated by Thai-speaking Buddhists, but its three southernmost provinces are home to mostly Malay-speaking Muslims. They have chafed under the rule of faraway Bangkok since Thailand annexed the Islamic sultanate of Patani a century ago. More insurgents were killed during the Bacho raid than in any other single clash since April 2004. But even this rare defeat revealed their growing military sophistication, the depth of local support they enjoy, and their links to Malaysia - long an insurgent safe haven and source of bomb-making materials and other supplies, say security analysts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj