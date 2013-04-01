Pictures of the month: March
Lesleigh Coyer, 25, of Saginaw, Michigan, lies down in front of the grave of her brother, Ryan Coyer, who served with the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia March 11, 2013. Coyer died of complications from an injury sustained in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Xu Liangfan, 37, escorts students on a cliff path as they make their way to Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province, China, March 12, 2013. Xu, who started working at the school last year, is the headmaster of the school and teaches mathematics and gym class. Located halfway up a mountain, the school has 68 students of which about 20 live in the nearby Gengguan village. Students from Gengguan have to edge their way along the narrow cliff path to go to class everyday, alongside Xu who would escort them. The path, which was carved from cliffs over 40 years ago, is the only route between Gengguan village and the school, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
North Korean soldiers with weapons attend military training in an undisclosed location in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
A mouse climbs onto the back of a snake as it bites another mouse during the snake's feeding time at a zoo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, March 5, 2013. The mouse failed to stop the snake and was swallowed by another snake soon after, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A bodysurfer punches through a wave at the Ehukai sandbar near the surf break known as 'Pipeline' on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Protesters raise their open palms showing the word "No" during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A supporter of gay marriage holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Pope Francis I greets the crowds after conducting a mass in Saint Anna church inside the Vatican, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the March 17, 2013. Pope Francis took on the role of a simple parish priest on Sunday, saying Mass for the Vatican's resident community and urging listeners to not to be so quick to condemn others for their failings. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Csilla Orgel, a geologist with Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission, collects geologic samples for study at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) outside Hanksville in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. The MDRS aims to investigate the feasibility of a human exploration of Mars and uses the Utah desert's Mars-like terrain to simulate working conditions on the red planet. Scientists, students and enthusiasts work together developing field tactics and studying the terrain. All outdoor exploration is done wearing simulated spacesuits and carrying air supply packs and crews live together in a small communication base with limited amounts of electricity, food, oxygen and water. Everything needed to survive must be produced, fixed and replaced on site. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Stella Ferruzola, 3, poses with a Blue Morpho butterfly on her nose at the Sensational Butterflies Exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The barrel of New York Yankees Brennan Boesch's broken bat smacks his face during the first inning of a MLB spring training baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton, Florida, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Competitors warm up in the hallway at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, Massachusetts March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) presides over an urgent operation meeting on the Korean People's Army Strategic Rocket Force's performance of duty for firepower strike at the Supreme Command in Pyongyang, early March 29, 2013, in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Friday. The sign on the left reads, "Strategic force's plan to hit the mainland of the U.S.". REUTERS/KCNA
Farmer Donald O'Reilly searches for sheep or lambs trapped in a snow drift near weakened animals that had just been rescued, in the Aughafatten area of County Antrim, Northern Ireland March 26, 2013. At least 140,000 homes and businesses in Northern Ireland were left without power over the weekend following heavy snowfall, causing snowdrifts of up to 5 meters (18 feet). REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A 3D model of a complex anaplastology case, created in collaboration with the anaplastologist Jan De Cubber, is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe, in Leuven January 24, 2013. 3D printing has already changed the game for manufacturing specialized products such as medical devices but the real revolution will come when designers start to rethink the shapes of objects. Materialise, a pioneer in the process, has a display of a foldable chair printed from one continuous piece of plastic - and made with the hinges already joined together, for example. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A girl walks on the ledge of a mud brick house in Gao, Mali, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The wrapped bodies of two dead people hang from an overpass as three more dead bodies lie on the ground in Saltillo March 8, 2013. Three of the five male bodies were hanging from the overpass while two others were lying on the ground when they were found, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A Balinese man kicks up fire during the "Perang Api" ritual ahead of Nyepi day, which falls on Tuesday in Gianyar on the Indonesian island of Bali March 11, 2013. Nyepi is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu new year, where Hindus in Bali observe meditation and fasting, but are not allowed to work, cook, light lamps or conduct any other activities. Picture taken March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Masai wait to cast ballot papers outside a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man plays on a pinball machine as a hostess (L) uses her mobile phone inside a bar at Nana red-light area in Bangkok February 27, 2013. Bangkok, home to over 9 million people, is both one of the most popular tourist destinations in Southeast Asia and the capital of a country with one of Asia's widest rich-poor disparities. The chaotic and vibrant city is a mishmash of dizzying skyscrapers and colossal shopping malls jammed up against residential apartment buildings and homes. Crowded streets bustle with sidewalk vendors and motorbikes, and 7.5 million registered cars overwhelm roads designed for just 1.4 million. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. Al-Malalha , who said that his bride was not given a permit from Egyptian authorities to enter the Gaza Strip, brought her from neighboring Egypt through a smuggling tunnel to celebrate his wedding in his native Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Body bags cover charred bodies of victims of a fire at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son March 23, 2013. At least 42 people have died in a fire at a camp which is home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar near the Thai-Myanmar border on Friday, local media reported. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-Mursi protesters hit and drag a Muslim Brotherhood member near the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. Several thousand opponents of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood clashed with supporters of the Islamist group near its headquarters in Cairo, and at least 40 people were wounded, authorities said. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Mercedes Santos (2nd R) shares a laugh with her partner Theresa Volpe (2nd L) while playing cards with their son Jaidon (R) and daughter Ava at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. Santos and Volpe are a same-sex couple raising two of their biological children as they struggle to get same-sex marriages passed into law in Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Children watch from the rear window of a car as protesters march past demanding Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh's immunity be stripped and that he stand trial for the killings of protesters who demanded the end of his 33-year rule, in Sanaa March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy sprays coloured foam during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Women wearing traditional mantilla dresses smoke outside a church before taking part in the Brotherhood procession of "Los Estudiantes" (The Students) at the start of Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Danny Josephson (L) and his wife Jesse (R) ride in his father Kent Josephson's 1953 Willys Jeep with a Browning .30 caliber machine gun attached at the center during the Big Sandy Shoot in Mohave County, Arizona, March 23, 2013. The Big Sandy Shoot is the largest organized machine gun shoot in the United States attended by shooters from around the country. Vintage and replica style machine guns and cannons are some of the weapons displayed during the event. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Indians and supporters of Indians point to a baby while shouting at military police, inside the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro March 22, 2013. Brazilian military police took position early morning outside the Indian museum, where a native Indian community of around 30 individuals who have been living in the abandoned Indian Museum since 2006. Indians were summoned to leave the museum in 72 hours by court officials since last week, local media reported. The group is fighting against the destruction of the museum, which is next to the Maracana Stadium. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A suspected al Qaeda militant holds his head as he stands with co-defendants behind bars at the state security court of appeals in Sanaa, Yemen, March 26, 2013. The court upheld jail sentences ranging from four to 10 years against 10 defendants convicted of having links to al Qaeda, the state Saba news agency reported. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The hand of a man who died of hypothermia is seen through a hole in the wall in Zona 18 in Guatemala City, March 4, 2013. According to the rescuers, the homeless man, aged 25, died of hypothermia in a shelter under the stairs of a park in Zona 18. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Three protesters wearing masks approach a small gathering outside the Jefferson County Courthouse in Steubenville, Ohio, March 13, 2013. Two high school football players accused of raping a girl faced trial in Steubenville in a case that has become a national example of social media's powerful influence in modern society. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Azra, 68, looks at her dead pet bird in a cage at her home, which was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. Hundreds of Pakistani Christians took to the streets across the country, demanding better protection after a Christian neighborhood was torched in the city of Lahore a day earlier in connection with the country's controversial anti-blasphemy law. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A boy smeared with colors reacts as another boy pours water on him during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 27, 2013. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Babu
A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila March 21, 2013. The central Myanmar town declared a curfew for a second night after clashes killed 10 people, including a Buddhist monk, and injured at least 20, authorities said. Riots erupted in Meikhtila, 540 km (336 miles) north of Yangon, on Wednesday after an argument between a Buddhist couple and the Muslim owners of a gold shop escalated into a riot involving hundreds of people, police said.REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station, in this handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken January 21, 2013. Hadfield becomes the first Canadian commander of the International Space Station, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Models use an iPad to take a photo backstage before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A foreign activist tries to escape from a jeep after he was detained by Israeli border policemen on suspicion of attacking an officer during minor clashes at a rally marking Land Day in the West Bank village of al-Tuwani, south of Hebron March 29, 2013. Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists took part in the rally which marks the annual commemorations in Israel of six Arab citizens killed by police in 1976 during protests against land confiscations in northern Israel's Galilee region. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
President Barack Obama pauses for a moment as he lays a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A homeless man named Didier watches French President Francois Hollande on France 2 television in Andernos, southwestern France, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
An animal skull is seen on the ground at the abandoned South African military camp in Bangui March 26, 2013. Looters and gunmen roamed the streets of Central African Republic's capital Bangui as rebels and regional peacekeepers struggled to restore order two days after a coup ousted President Francois Bozize and plunged the mineral-rich country into chaos. About 5,000 Seleka rebel fighters poured into the capital on Sunday, brushing aside a 400-strong South African force which attempted to block their path. At least 13 South African soldiers were killed and 27 wounded. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
A man tries to extinguish a fire following shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, according to the Free Syrian Army, in Jobar area in Damascus March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Dimashkia
Boys walk down an alley at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, March 20, 2013.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Venezuela's acting President Nicolas Maduro gestures to supporters after he registered as a candidate for president in the April 14 election outside the national election board in Caracas March 11, 2013. Presidential candidates Maduro and Henrique Capriles have begun Venezuela's election race with scathing personal attacks even as mourners still file past the late Hugo Chavez's corpse. REUTERS/Edwin Montilva
A child stands at the door of a shipping container serving as his accommodation, in Shanghai, China, March 4, 2013. The containers, which house different families, were set up by the landlord, who charges a rent of 500 yuan ($ 80) per month for each container. REUTERS/Aly Song
Cypriot Andrea Kyriakou, 81, carries bags of food that was distributed to her by the Orthodox church of Cyprus' community charity kitchen in Nicosia March 27, 2013. Some Cypriots have turned to charity community kitchens for food after banks closed and they were left without cash to buy groceries. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A visitor poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
People mourn during the funeral of Rabbi Menachem Froman in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Tekoa, near Bethlehem March 5, 2013. Froman, who died at the age of 68, was the chief rabbi of Tekoa and a well-known religious leader who advocated peace with the Palestinians and the establishment of a Palestinian state. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Britain's Prince William (C) supports his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as she pulls her heel from a grate during a visit on St Patrick's Day to Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes position inside a room as he points his weapon through a hole in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
A billboard with pictures of a lingerie model is seen in front of the Commune northwest of Medellin city March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watch TV at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo March 10, 2013. More than 1,200 people from Brazil's roofless movement live in an explosion prone area that has been contaminated with methane since October 2012, local media reported. According to the Environmental Sanitation Technology Company in the State of Sao Paulo (CETESB) the soil and water from the groundwater are contaminated with methane. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (R) offers his condolences to Elena Frias, mother of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral service at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
T. J. Lane takes off his shirt to show a white t-shirt with the words "Killer" spelled out at his sentencing before Geauga County Judge David Fuhry in Cleveland, Ohio, March 19, 2013. Lane was sentenced to life without parole for killing three students in a shooting rampage at a high school in a small town east of Cleveland. REUTERS/Duncan Scott/The News-Herald/Pool
People sunbathe by the wall of the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Ram Bai, mother of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, wails inside her house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. Ram Singh hanged himself in his jail cell, prison authorities said, but his family and lawyer said they suspected "foul play". Singh, the main accused in India's most high-profile criminal case, killed himself in a cell he shared with three other inmates in New Delhi's Tihar jail just before dawn, prison spokesman Sunil Gupta said. Ravi Das camp is the slum where four of the six accused in the rape case including Singh reside at. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
AEK Athens' Giorgos Katidis (C) celebrates a goal during a Super League soccer match against Veria at the Olympic stadium in Athens March 16, 2013. Katidis was at the centre of a fascist row on Saturday after celebrating his winning goal in a 2-1 Super League victory over lowly Veria by appearing to give a Nazi salute to supporters. REUTERS/Icon/Giannis Liakos
Great Train Robber Ronnie Biggs gestures to photographers at the funeral of Bruce Reynolds, at the church of St Bartholomew the Great in London March 20, 2013. Reynolds, the key planner behind the Great Train Robbery in 1963, died at the age of 81 in February. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. Throughout Easter Week "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American "cowboy", from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil visit Montevideo to participate in Criolla Week to win the award of best rider. The competition is held March 24 - March 30. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Palestinians react to tear gas fired by Israeli police during clashes after Friday prayers at a compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City March 8, 2013. Israeli police fired stun grenades to disperse Palestinian worshipers who had thrown rocks and firebombs at them after prayers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, police said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian laborers work on the construction of a synagogue as an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beitar Ilit, near Bethlehem March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is seen through the window of a car as he arrives at his offices in Paris March 25, 2013. Sarkozy was placed under formal investigation for "abuse of weakness" in a 2007 party funding case involving elderly L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, the public prosecutor said. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney and the bells of St. Peter's Basilica rang out, signaling that Roman Catholic cardinals had elected a pope to succeed Benedict XVI. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A Burundian medical officer serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) speaks with Somali women to establish a diagnosis at a free Outpatient's Department (OPD) medical clinic at the Burundi Contingent's headquarters at the former National University in the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo taken March 4, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A couple takes pictures of an LED display on 50-ft tall glass towers, projecting images of faces in Crown Plaza during snow in Chicago March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Cleaners clean the stairs as a man using a mobile phone walks by at Sejong Centre for the Performing Arts in central Seoul March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Paramilitary rangers listen to the commander as they train in their camp in the troubled Yala province in southern Thailand March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man rides his motorcycle with a Union Jack over its light as he takes part in a parade in Stanley, Falkland Islands, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Plaintiffs Sandra B. Stier (L) and Kristin M. Perry hold hands outside the Supreme Court after their case against California's Proposition 8 was argued in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
