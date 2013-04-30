The Syrian front
Smoke rises after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in more
Smoke rises after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Homs April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A member of the Free Syrian Army points his weapon through a hole in a wall as he takes up a defensive posimore
A member of the Free Syrian Army points his weapon through a hole in a wall as he takes up a defensive position during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali
An army soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries his weapon as he moves past piled sandbamore
An army soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries his weapon as he moves past piled sandbags and a curtain erected to provide protection from snipers in the old city of Aleppo April 29, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A general view shows a deserted street with damaged buildings in the old city of Aleppo April 29, 2013. REUmore
A general view shows a deserted street with damaged buildings in the old city of Aleppo April 29, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they move towards their positions during an infiltration omore
Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they move towards their positions during an infiltration operation in Aleppo's neighborhood of Salaheddine, which is partly held by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Free Syrian Army fighter calls on Syrian regime troops to defect in the Khan al-Assal area, near Aleppo Amore
A Free Syrian Army fighter calls on Syrian regime troops to defect in the Khan al-Assal area, near Aleppo April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
A man holding a water cooler runs to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood April 28, 2013. Pimore
A man holding a water cooler runs to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood April 28, 2013. Picture taken April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
A damaged tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen at a deserted street more
A damaged tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen at a deserted street in the besieged area of Homs, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood April 28, 2013. REUTmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his AK-47 rifle through a window in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood Aprilmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his AK-47 rifle through a window in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
Free Syrian Army fighters move through a hole in a wall during an infiltration operation in Aleppo's neighbmore
Free Syrian Army fighters move through a hole in a wall during an infiltration operation in Aleppo's neighborhood of Salaheddine April 21, 2013. Picture taken April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Al Shemali
A bleeding Free Syrian Army fighter is comforted by his comrades as he lies on the ground in Khan al-Assal more
A bleeding Free Syrian Army fighter is comforted by his comrades as he lies on the ground in Khan al-Assal area, near Aleppo April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Free Syrian Army fighters carrying weapons, move towards their positions prior to an offensive against forcmore
Free Syrian Army fighters carrying weapons, move towards their positions prior to an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Khan al-Assal area, near Aleppo April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Members of the Free Syrian army sit in a burnt house in Deir al-Zor April 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi<more
Members of the Free Syrian army sit in a burnt house in Deir al-Zor April 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter (C) gestures, as his colleague (R) holds his camera inside a house in Deir al-Zomore
A Free Syrian Army fighter (C) gestures, as his colleague (R) holds his camera inside a house in Deir al-Zor April 16, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad take up position with their weapons in Sheikh Saeed on thmore
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad take up position with their weapons in Sheikh Saeed on the Airport Road near Aleppo city April 13, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Syrian Army tanks are seen during an offensive in Aleppo's Liramoun area, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/George Oumore
Syrian Army tanks are seen during an offensive in Aleppo's Liramoun area, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A weapon is pointed through a hole at the frontline in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 8, 2013. REUTERmore
A weapon is pointed through a hole at the frontline in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks in a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, April 6, 2013. The 98-foot tunnel was dug undemore
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks in a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, April 6, 2013. The 98-foot tunnel was dug under an area where Syrian Army forces have set up base in Deir Al-Zor, according to members of the Free Syrian Army. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A member of the Free Syrian Army, holding his weapon, gets up from a hole in the ground, in Deir al-Zor, Apmore
A member of the Free Syrian Army, holding his weapon, gets up from a hole in the ground, in Deir al-Zor, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is set on fire during what activists more
A tank belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is set on fire during what activists said were clashes between government forces and the Free Syrian Army, in the main south highway near Damascus, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohammed Dimashkia
A fighter from the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, smokes while resting imore
A fighter from the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, smokes while resting in Aleppo, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, is hemore
Joseph, a 19-year-old fighter of the Aoun-bi-allah Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, is held in a blanket after a sniper shot him in his abdomen in Aleppo, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks back while pointing his weapon at a police academy as smoke rises during fmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks back while pointing his weapon at a police academy as smoke rises during fighting between Free Syrian Army fighters and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, on the outskirt of Aleppo, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Sarmad Al-Shamali /Shaam News Network
Members of the Free Syrian Army break into a house in the old city of Aleppo, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Saad more
Members of the Free Syrian Army break into a house in the old city of Aleppo, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Mohamad, a law student and member of the Martyr Abdallah Al Kaakeh battalion, makes his bed in a safe housemore
Mohamad, a law student and member of the Martyr Abdallah Al Kaakeh battalion, makes his bed in a safe house in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade screams in pain as he is hit by shrapnel from more
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade screams in pain as he is hit by shrapnel from a hand grenade during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fire at Syrian army positions during heavy fighmore
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fire at Syrian army positions during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks at his comrade as he gets shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhomore
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks at his comrade as he gets shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad walk along a street in al-Sabaa Bahrat district, an area cmore
Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad walk along a street in al-Sabaa Bahrat district, an area controlled by Free Syrian Army fighters, in the center of Aleppo, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A rocket is launched by Free Syrian Army fighters towards Nairab military airport and the international airmore
A rocket is launched by Free Syrian Army fighters towards Nairab military airport and the international airport, which are controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes position inside a house during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's Presidmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes position inside a house during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Arabeen neigbourhood of Damascus, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians transport a wounded man into a hospital in Aleppo's al-Shaar distrimore
Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians transport a wounded man into a hospital in Aleppo's al-Shaar district after what activists said was from a ground-to ground missile attack by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo's Hanano district, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AbuBrahim
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries ammunition for a B-10 recoilless gun in the Haresta neighbourhood of Dammore
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries ammunition for a B-10 recoilless gun in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run as they enter a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbomore
Free Syrian Army fighters run as they enter a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter, who was wounded by a sniper, is carried by other fighters outside a Syrian Armymore
A Free Syrian Army fighter, who was wounded by a sniper, is carried by other fighters outside a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a hand grenade inside a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Aramore
A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a hand grenade inside a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ainmore
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket propelled grenade during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighboumore
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket propelled grenade during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter pulls a boy off the street as a sniper fires during fighting with forces loyal tmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter pulls a boy off the street as a sniper fires during fighting with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar el-Assad in Aleppo city, December, 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Almore
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district, December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Mleha suburb in Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Mleha suburb in Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
