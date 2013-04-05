Death in the murder capital
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. The dead body of a woman who was was killed with three gunshots to the head is smore
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. The dead body of a woman who was was killed with three gunshots to the head is seen at a crime scene in San Pedro Sula, Honduras March 21, 2013. San Pedro Sula, the country's second largest city after Tegucigalpa, has a homicide rate of 169 per 100,000 people and was named the world's most violent city for a second year in a row. Lax laws allow civilians to own up to five personal guns. Arms trafficking has flooded the country with nearly 70% illegal firearms. 83.4% of homicides are by firearms, compared to 60% in the United States. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A forensic technician stands at a crime scene where a young man was shot dead in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2more
A forensic technician stands at a crime scene where a young man was shot dead in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The covered-up body of a young man who was shot dead lies at a crime scene in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013more
The covered-up body of a young man who was shot dead lies at a crime scene in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Friends and family members stand near a crime scene where a young man had been shot dead in San Pedro Sula more
Friends and family members stand near a crime scene where a young man had been shot dead in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The dead body of a woman who was shot dead by two gunmen on a motorcycle is seen at a crime scene in San Pemore
The dead body of a woman who was shot dead by two gunmen on a motorcycle is seen at a crime scene in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Family members react while standing next to the body of a woman who was shot dead by two gunmen on a motorcmore
Family members react while standing next to the body of a woman who was shot dead by two gunmen on a motorcycle in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Forensic technicians lift the dead body of a woman who was shot by two gunmen on a motorcycle at a crime scmore
Forensic technicians lift the dead body of a woman who was shot by two gunmen on a motorcycle at a crime scene in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Confiscated weapons lie on a couch after the arrest of several members of the Mara 18 street gang after a smore
Confiscated weapons lie on a couch after the arrest of several members of the Mara 18 street gang after a shoot-out with police and military during an anti-drug operation in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Suspected members of the Mara 18 street gang sit on a pick-up truck after their arrest after a shoot-out wimore
Suspected members of the Mara 18 street gang sit on a pick-up truck after their arrest after a shoot-out with police and military during an anti-drug operation in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A woman carries a child while walking near police officers after a shoot-out between gang members of the Mamore
A woman carries a child while walking near police officers after a shoot-out between gang members of the Mara 18 street gang and police and military during an anti-drug operation in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Police officers climb on a pick-up truck after getting word of a shoot-out between gangs during an anti-drumore
Police officers climb on a pick-up truck after getting word of a shoot-out between gangs during an anti-drug operation in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The dead bodies of a woman and a man lie in a car after being shot dead along with two other people in San more
The dead bodies of a woman and a man lie in a car after being shot dead along with two other people in San Pedro Sula March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A security guard holds the door of the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013.more
A security guard holds the door of the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man pushes a stretcher after taking a body to the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 27, more
A man pushes a stretcher after taking a body to the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People peek into the emergency ward near the bloody legs of a woman who had been assaulted by her husband amore
People peek into the emergency ward near the bloody legs of a woman who had been assaulted by her husband at a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man sits in the emergency room of a local hospital after being treated for a gun shot wound and several cmore
A man sits in the emergency room of a local hospital after being treated for a gun shot wound and several cuts with a machete in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Two men on stretchers are taken to the operation room at a local hospital after they had been attacked by amore
Two men on stretchers are taken to the operation room at a local hospital after they had been attacked by a gang in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A syringe rests on a wall inside the emergency room of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. more
A syringe rests on a wall inside the emergency room of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People observe the dead body of a family member who had died of gunshot wounds after being attacked by a gamore
People observe the dead body of a family member who had died of gunshot wounds after being attacked by a gang while a patient lying on a stretcher covers his face at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man reacts as a doctor treats his wounds after he had been attacked by a gang in San Pedro Sula March 28,more
A man reacts as a doctor treats his wounds after he had been attacked by a gang in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Doctors look at an x-ray at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUmore
Doctors look at an x-ray at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Family members react while standing next to a woman who died after she was hit by a stray bullet during a smore
Family members react while standing next to a woman who died after she was hit by a stray bullet during a shoot-out between rival gangs in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man with a gunshot wound to his neck reacts while lying on a stretcher at the emergency ward of a local hmore
A man with a gunshot wound to his neck reacts while lying on a stretcher at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The legs of a man, who received a gunshot to his head, are tied to a stretcher in the emergency ward of a lmore
The legs of a man, who received a gunshot to his head, are tied to a stretcher in the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Medical scissors lie in a puddle of blood on the floor of the emergency room at a hospital in San Pedro Sulmore
Medical scissors lie in a puddle of blood on the floor of the emergency room at a hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The body of a dead man lies inside the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 29, 2013. REUTERmore
The body of a dead man lies inside the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Doctors tend to a man who had a gunshot wound at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula Mmore
Doctors tend to a man who had a gunshot wound at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man with a cross reading "Jesus loves you" lies on a stretcher after receiving a gunshot wound to his legmore
A man with a cross reading "Jesus loves you" lies on a stretcher after receiving a gunshot wound to his leg, at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A doctor talks to a patient's family member at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula Marmore
A doctor talks to a patient's family member at the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Family members of patients sleep in a corridor of the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula more
Family members of patients sleep in a corridor of the emergency ward of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The dead body of a man is seen after he was shot by gang members in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERmore
The dead body of a man is seen after he was shot by gang members in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People stand near a crime scene where the dead body of a man was found after he was shot by gang members inmore
People stand near a crime scene where the dead body of a man was found after he was shot by gang members in San Pedro Sula March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Forensic technicians cast shadows over the dead body of a man killed in a shoot-out in San Pedro Sula Marchmore
Forensic technicians cast shadows over the dead body of a man killed in a shoot-out in San Pedro Sula March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The feet of a dead man lying on a stretcher are seen inside the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sulmore
The feet of a dead man lying on a stretcher are seen inside the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The dead body of a man who died of gunshot wounds is seen at the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sumore
The dead body of a man who died of gunshot wounds is seen at the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A security guard holds his breath while standing next to the covered-up dead body of a 16-year old boy who more
A security guard holds his breath while standing next to the covered-up dead body of a 16-year old boy who had gunshot to his head, at the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The covered-up dead body of a 16-year old boy who received a gunshot to his head lies on a stretcher at themore
The covered-up dead body of a 16-year old boy who received a gunshot to his head lies on a stretcher at the morgue of a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The covered-up body of a man killed in a shoot-out between members of the Mara 18 street gang and police anmore
The covered-up body of a man killed in a shoot-out between members of the Mara 18 street gang and police and military during an anti-drug operation lies in a house entrance in San Pedro Sula March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People carry a coffin for a family member who had died a violent death, outside a local hospital in San Pedmore
People carry a coffin for a family member who had died a violent death, outside a local hospital in San Pedro Sula March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
