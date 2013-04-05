Death in the murder capital

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. The dead body of a woman who was was killed with three gunshots to the head is seen at a crime scene in San Pedro Sula, Honduras March 21, 2013. San Pedro Sula, the country's second largest city after Tegucigalpa, has a homicide rate of 169 per 100,000 people and was named the world's most violent city for a second year in a row. Lax laws allow civilians to own up to five personal guns. Arms trafficking has flooded the country with nearly 70% illegal firearms. 83.4% of homicides are by firearms, compared to 60% in the United States. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera