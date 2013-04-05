The lithium triangle
An overview of the Salar del Hombre Muerto, or Dead Man's Salt Flat, an important source of lithium at aroumore
An overview of the Salar del Hombre Muerto, or Dead Man's Salt Flat, an important source of lithium at around 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level on the border of the northern Argentine provinces of Catamarca and Salta, October 28, 2012. Argentina, Chile and Bolivia hold the planet's largest reserves of lithium, the world's lightest metal and a key component in batteries used to power a range of technologies from cell phones to laptops to electric cars. Industrial production from countries in this so-called "lithium triangle" is already high. Chile is the world's leading source of the metal, turning out around 40 percent of global supply, and Argentina is also a significant producer. Output from the Andes may soon rise after Bolivia - the country that holds an estimated 50 percent of the world's lithium reserves - opened its first lithium pilot plant in January. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A view of a lithium mining camp on the Salar del Hombre Muerto, or Dead Man's Salt Flat, at around 4,000 memore
A view of a lithium mining camp on the Salar del Hombre Muerto, or Dead Man's Salt Flat, at around 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level, on the border of the northern Argentine provinces of Catamarca and Salta, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Overview of a mining camp on the Salar del Hombre Muerto, or Dead Man's Salt Flat, an important source of lmore
Overview of a mining camp on the Salar del Hombre Muerto, or Dead Man's Salt Flat, an important source of lithium at around 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level on the border of the northern Argentine provinces of Catamarca and Salta, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Braulio Lopez (R) and Ramon Calpanchay of Galaxy Resources lithium mining division shovel halite concentratmore
Braulio Lopez (R) and Ramon Calpanchay of Galaxy Resources lithium mining division shovel halite concentrate at the Salar del Hombre Muerto, or Dead Man's Salt Flat, an important source of lithium at around 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level on the border of the northern Argentine provinces of Catamarca and Salta, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Engineer Martin Marquez of Galaxy Resources lithium mining division checks a concentration of halite at themore
Engineer Martin Marquez of Galaxy Resources lithium mining division checks a concentration of halite at the Salar del Hombre Muerto, or Dead Man's Salt Flat, an important source of lithium at around 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level on the border of the northern Argentine provinces of Catamarca and Salta, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Braulio Lopez of Galaxy Resources lithium mining division carts halite concentrate at the Salar del Hombre more
Braulio Lopez of Galaxy Resources lithium mining division carts halite concentrate at the Salar del Hombre Muerto, or Dead Man's Salt Flat, an important source of lithium at around 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level on the border of the northern Argentine provinces of Catamarca and Salta, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Geologist Mariela Hoyos (L) and her assistant Lucindo Lamas of Galaxy Resources adjust the flow of brine frmore
Geologist Mariela Hoyos (L) and her assistant Lucindo Lamas of Galaxy Resources adjust the flow of brine from the Salar del Hombre Muerto, or Dead Man's Salt Flat, which is around 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level on the border of the northern Argentine provinces of Catamarca and Salta, as they prepare for future lithium production, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A worker from Galaxy Resources lithium mining division puts on a mask before going to work at the Salar delmore
A worker from Galaxy Resources lithium mining division puts on a mask before going to work at the Salar del Hombre Muerto, or Dead Man's Salt Flat, an important source of lithium at around 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level on the border of the northern Argentine provinces of Catamarca and Salta, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Laundry lies drying in the sun in the area around the Salar del Hombre Muerto, or Dead Man's Salt Flat, at more
Laundry lies drying in the sun in the area around the Salar del Hombre Muerto, or Dead Man's Salt Flat, at around 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level, in Cienaga Redonda on the border of the northern Argentine provinces of Catamarca and Salta, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Flamingos walk on the Salar del Hombre Muerto, or Dead Man's Salt Flat, an important source of lithium at amore
Flamingos walk on the Salar del Hombre Muerto, or Dead Man's Salt Flat, an important source of lithium at around 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level on the border of the northern Argentine provinces of Catamarca and Salta, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A view of sunset of the Salar del Hombre Muerto, or Dead Man's salt flat, at around 4,000 meters (13,123 femore
A view of sunset of the Salar del Hombre Muerto, or Dead Man's salt flat, at around 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level, on the border of the northern Argentine provinces of Catamarca and Salta, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A llama stands next to a cactus growing on Incahuasi Island above the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the worlmore
A llama stands next to a cactus growing on Incahuasi Island above the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest reserve of lithium, located at 3,656 meters (11,995 ft) above sea level in southwestern Bolivia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A tourist sits on Incahuasi Island while looking out over the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largmore
A tourist sits on Incahuasi Island while looking out over the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest reserve of lithium, located at 3,656 meters (11,995 ft) above sea level in southwestern Bolivia, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Flags of different countries fly from posts on the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest reservemore
Flags of different countries fly from posts on the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest reserve of lithium, located at 3,656 meters (11,995 ft) above sea level in southwestern Bolivia, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A view of the crystallized surface of the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest reserve of lithimore
A view of the crystallized surface of the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest reserve of lithium, located at 3,656 meters (11,995 ft) above sea level in southwestern Bolivia, at sunrise on November 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A view of the lithium pilot plant on the southern edge of the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largmore
A view of the lithium pilot plant on the southern edge of the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest reserve of lithium, located at 3,656 meters (11,995 ft) above sea level in southwestern Bolivia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A Bolivian man breaks salt to be trucked away from the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest resmore
A Bolivian man breaks salt to be trucked away from the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest reserve of lithium, located at 3,656 meters (11,995 ft) above sea level in southwestern Bolivia, at sunrise November 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Laboratory technicians Gabriela Torrez (L) and Bernabe Apaza analyze brine samples at the lithium pilot plamore
Laboratory technicians Gabriela Torrez (L) and Bernabe Apaza analyze brine samples at the lithium pilot plant on the southern edge of the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest reserve of lithium, located at 3,656 meters (11,995 ft) above sea level in southwestern Bolivia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A view of one of the brine pools that are part of the lithium pilot plant on the Uyuni salt lake, which holmore
A view of one of the brine pools that are part of the lithium pilot plant on the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest reserve of lithium, located at 3,656 meters (11,995 ft) above sea level in southwestern Bolivia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Piles of salt are pictured before a truck arrives to cart them away on the Uyuni salt lake, which holds themore
Piles of salt are pictured before a truck arrives to cart them away on the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest reserve of lithium, located at 3,656 meters (11,995 ft) above sea level in southwestern Bolivia, at sunrise on November 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Tourists prepare for a picnic on the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest reserve of lithium, lmore
Tourists prepare for a picnic on the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest reserve of lithium, located at 3,656 meters (11,995 ft) above sea level in southwestern Bolivia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A road leads to the brine pools that are part of the lithium pilot plant on the Uyuni salt lake, which holdmore
A road leads to the brine pools that are part of the lithium pilot plant on the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest reserve of lithium, located at 3,656 meters (11,995 ft) above sea level in southwestern Bolivia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
An aerial view of the brine pools and processing areas of the Soquimich lithium mine on the Atacama salt flmore
An aerial view of the brine pools and processing areas of the Soquimich lithium mine on the Atacama salt flat, the largest lithium deposit currently in production, in the Atacama desert of northern Chile, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Workers take samples from a brine pool at the Rockwood Lithium plant on the Atacama salt flat, the largest more
Workers take samples from a brine pool at the Rockwood Lithium plant on the Atacama salt flat, the largest lithium deposit currently in production, in the Atacama desert of northern Chile, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A worker walks in front of brine pools at the Rockwood Lithium plant on the Atacama salt flat, the largest more
A worker walks in front of brine pools at the Rockwood Lithium plant on the Atacama salt flat, the largest lithium deposit currently in production, in the Atacama desert of northern Chile, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of a brine pool and pumps at the Rockwood Lithium plant on the Atacama salt flat, the largest lithiumore
A view of a brine pool and pumps at the Rockwood Lithium plant on the Atacama salt flat, the largest lithium deposit currently in production in the Atacama desert of northern Chile, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A worker walks up a conveyor belt carrying halite at the Rockwood Lithium plant on the Atacama salt flat, tmore
A worker walks up a conveyor belt carrying halite at the Rockwood Lithium plant on the Atacama salt flat, the largest lithium deposit currently in production, in the Atacama desert of northern Chile, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A worker protects his face from the sun as he inspects machinery at the Rockwood Lithium plant on the Atacamore
A worker protects his face from the sun as he inspects machinery at the Rockwood Lithium plant on the Atacama salt flat, the largest lithium deposit currently in production, in the Atacama desert of northern Chile, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A worker for Rockwood Lithium walks among sacks of lithium carbonate produced from the Atacama salt flat, tmore
A worker for Rockwood Lithium walks among sacks of lithium carbonate produced from the Atacama salt flat, the largest lithium deposit currently in production, in Antofagasta, northern Chile, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of samples of lithium carbonate processed from the Rockwood Lithium mine on the Atacama salt flat, tmore
A view of samples of lithium carbonate processed from the Rockwood Lithium mine on the Atacama salt flat, the largest lithium deposit currently in production, in Antofagasta, northern Chile, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An aerial view of the brine pools and processing areas of the Soquimich lithium mine on the Atacama salt flmore
An aerial view of the brine pools and processing areas of the Soquimich lithium mine on the Atacama salt flat, the largest lithium deposit currently in production, in the Atacama desert of northern Chile, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Workers from the Rockwood Lithium mine play soccer during their time off in Peine, on the edge of the Atacamore
Workers from the Rockwood Lithium mine play soccer during their time off in Peine, on the edge of the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert of northern Chile, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of the plant where Rockwood Lithium processes lithium carbonate from brine concentrate brought from more
A view of the plant where Rockwood Lithium processes lithium carbonate from brine concentrate brought from the Atacama salt flat in Antofagasta, northern Chile, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of a church in Peine, on the edge of the Atacama salt flat, in the Atacama desert of northern Chile,more
A view of a church in Peine, on the edge of the Atacama salt flat, in the Atacama desert of northern Chile, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
