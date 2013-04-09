Return of Bird Flu

Ducks are displayed for sale at a wholesale poultry market in Ha Vy village, outside Hanoi April 5, 2013. Chinese authorities slaughtered over 20,000 birds at a poultry market in Shanghai as the death toll from a new strain of bird flu mounted to six, spreading concern overseas and sparking a sell-off in airline shares in Europe and Hong Kong. Vietnam banned imports of Chinese poultry. REUTERS/Kham