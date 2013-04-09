Return of Bird Flu
An employee sprays to sterilize a poultry farm in Hemen township, Jiangsu province, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker packs Chinese patent capsules the medicine which tops the list of a Diagnosis and treatment scheme for human contracted H7N9 virus released by Chinese government earlier, in Bozhou, Anhui province, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
An airport security personnel looks at the screen showing body temperatures scan of arriving travelers at Hong Kong International Airport April 9,2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An airport security personnel takes a body temperature reading of a boy as he arrives at Hong Kong International Airport April 9,2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A boy looks at pigeons at a public park in People Square, downtown Shanghai April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A nurse walks past the negative pressure system of a waiting room of a quarantine station as part of preparations for the H7N9 virus in Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Ducks are displayed for sale at a wholesale poultry market in Ha Vy village, outside Hanoi April 5, 2013. Chinese authorities slaughtered over 20,000 birds at a poultry market in Shanghai as the death toll from a new strain of bird flu mounted to six, spreading concern overseas and sparking a sell-off in airline shares in Europe and Hong Kong. Vietnam banned imports of Chinese poultry. REUTERS/Kham
Chickens are pictured on the floor of a food market in downtown Shanghai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Technicians wearing protection suits begin to cull poultry at a poultry wholesale market, where H7N9 bird flu virus was detected in pigeon samples, in Shanghai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A doctor waits for a blood sample outside an isolation ward where a 67-year-old patient suffering from the H7N9 bird flu strain is being treated at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
A patient with fever (R) is accompanied by a family member while receiving treatment at the hospital where a 67-year-old H7N9 patient is being treated, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
A man throws a hen into a cage at a wholesale poultry market in Ha Vy village, outside Hanoi April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kham
Women wearing face masks walk at the Bund along the Huangpu River in downtown Shanghai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Cabin attendants are seen on a thermographic imaging device during a check upon their arrival on a flight from Shanghai at the quarantine station at Haneda international airport in Tokyo April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Passengers from China walk behind a map of China, part of a signboard regarding H7N9 bird flu, near the quarantine station at Haneda international airport in Tokyo April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A dove flies near a Chinese flag fluttering at a park in Shanghai April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman wears a face mask inside a subway station in Shanghai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pigeon is seen in a cage at a yard, in central Beijing, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A technician carries out a test on a suspected infected sample using the H7N9 bird flu virus test reagents at the center for diseases control and prevention in Hefei, Anhui province April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A technician shows the test reagents for the H7 influenza infection (L) and the N9 influenza infection at the center for diseases control and prevention in Hefei, Anhui province April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A child with the flu receives treatment at a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An employee wearing a protection suit sprays disinfectant on chickens at a poultry market in Hefei, Anhui province April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Technical staff from the animal disease prevention and control center inject chickens with the H5N1 bird flu vaccine in Shangsi county, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A patient (L) with fever receives treatment at the hospital where a 67-year-old H7N9 patient is being treated, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Chickens are seen at a hennery in Beifan village of Zouping county, Shandong province, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Xu Jianguang, director-general and deputy secretary of the CPC Committee of Shanghai Municipal Health Bureau (L) and Wu Fan, chief doctor and director general of Shanghai Municipal Center for Disease Control, attend a news conference on bird flu in Shanghai April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
