Photos of the week

Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. Port Authority officials unveiled Tuesday the stunning view from the top of One World Trade Center, a 360-degree eagle’s eye panorama that will instantly become one of the city’s premiere tourist attractions when it is completed in 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jahangir Alam, officer in-charge of Upashahar police camp, lies on the street after Jamaat-e-Islami activists smashed pieces of bricks on his head during a clash in Rajshahi April 1, 2013. At least four policemen were injured, one critically, and a firearm and a walkie-talkie were snatched from them when Jamaat-e-Islami activists and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir clashed with police in Rajshahi city on Monday morning, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman is comforted as relatives wait for the bodies of the victims of a fire to arrive for the funeral at Yaeway cemetery in Yangon April 2, 2013. Thousands of Muslims attended the funeral for the 13 victims of the fire that broke out in a dormitory of an Islamic school in the central, multi-ethnic Botataung district of the former capital. The fire caused by faulty electrical equipment killed 13 boys at the school in Yangon on Tuesday, the fire service said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the Free Syrian Army holds his weapon as he sits on a sofa in the middle of a street in Deir al-Zor April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A villager carries buckets of water from a white polluted stream which is used for his daily drinking water, in Dongchuan district of Kunming, Yunnan province, China, March 20, 2013. According to local media, the sources of the pollution are production waste water discharged by nearby mining industries as the villagers living around have to use the polluted water for field irrigation and even drinking. REUTERS/Stringer
Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia March 30, 2013. Performing stunts such as sidewall skiing and drifts is a popular hobby among Saudi youths. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Sandhya, a four-year-old girl who was injured during the collapse of a residential building, rests with a social worker on a hospital bed in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai April 5, 2013. At least 39 people were killed and dozens injured after an illegal, half-constructed building collapsed in seconds "like a pack of cards" on the outskirts of India's financial center Mumbai, officials and witnesses said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jaime "Jimmy" Santiago, a lower court judge in Manila, shows his tactics during shooting practice with fellow court judges at a police firing range in Manila March 6, 2013. Santiago, a former police officer who headed a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) unit, favors arming Filipino judges to protect themselves from disgruntled litigants who can't accept decisions and criminal syndicates whose members were sent to jail. There had been cases of shootings inside courtrooms. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An aerial view of a boat and a car on a flooded street after heavy rains flooded a large part of the city, is pictured in La Plata April 3, 2013. At least 46 people were killed in Argentina on Wednesday after a torrential downpour battered the eastern city of La Plata and forced some 2,200 people to flee their homes in search of dry ground. REUTERS/Infobae.com/Handout
A burning tire rolls past stone-throwing Palestinian protesters during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron April 3, 2013. The death of Maysara Abu Hamdeya, a prisoner serving a life sentence over an attempt to bomb an Israeli cafe who died of cancer on Tuesday, touched a nerve among Palestinians, who regard their brethren in Israeli jails as heroes in the fight for statehood. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Warren Baxter from Oakville, Ontario, cheers for the Toronto Blue Jays as they play the Cleveland Indians in the second inning of their opening day MLB American League baseball game in Toronto April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
A llama stands next to a cactus growing on Incahuasi Island above the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest reserve of lithium, located at 3,656 meters (11,995 ft) above sea level in southwestern Bolivia, November 7, 2012. Argentina, Chile and Bolivia hold the planet's largest reserves of lithium, the world's lightest metal and a key component in batteries used to power a range of technologies from cell phones to laptops to electric cars. Industrial production from countries in this so-called 'lithium triangle' is already high. Chile is the world's leading source of the metal, turning out around 40 percent of global supply, and Argentina is also a significant producer. Output from the Andes may soon rise after Bolivia - the country that holds an estimated 50 percent of the world's lithium reserves - opened its first lithium pilot plant in January. REUTERS/David Mercado
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks with "Innovation scientists" Paula Linegar (L) and Romain Lepicard while viewing the production of chocolate bars during a visit to Mars Chocolate UK in Slough, England April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/POOL
Racegoers pose for photographers as they arrive for the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Disabled basketball players practice during a training at a stadium in Nimra Talata in Juba, April 5, 2013. The team started playing together five years ago in Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, and moved to Juba in 2011. Most of the players lost their legs during the civil war. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
German Chancellor Angela Merkel enters a swimming pool of the Aphrodite thermal baths at the southern Italian island of Ischia March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A Scots Guard stands to attention outside Buckingham Palace during a snow flurry in central London April 4, 2013. Because of the cold weather, which has gripped Britain since the beginning of March, Britain's gas storage sites have been depleted by 93.71 percent, to just 299 mcm, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A pedestrian walks across a rainbow pedestrian crossing painted on Sydney's Oxford street, the city's main gay district April 4, 2013. Officials have ordered the removal of the rainbow pedestrian crossing painted on a street in Sydney's main gay district, setting off fierce debate in a city known for its annual Mardi Gras gay pride event, one of Australia's main tourist draws. Controversy over the crossing, painted in February to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the annual gay festival, is pitting those proud of Sydney's reputation for tolerance, such as gay former tennis star Martina Navratilova, against government officials who say it is a safety hazard. REUTERS/David Gray
The dead body of a woman who was was killed with three gunshots to the head is seen at a crime scene in San Pedro Sula March 21, 2013. San Pedro Sula, the country's second largest city after Tegucigalpa, has a homicide rate of 169 per 100,000 people and was named the world's most violent city for a second year in a row. Lax laws allow civilians to own up to five personal guns. Arms trafficking has flooded the country with nearly 70% illegal firearms. 83.4% of homicides are by firearms, compared to 60% in the United States. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
An aerial image shows a natural gas flare after sunset outside of Williston, North Dakota March 12, 2013. North Dakota's booming oil business has quickly ran up against a serious shortage of housing for the thousands of workers who have poured into the state looking to cash in on the Bakken oil formation that has made North Dakota the second-largest oil-producing state after Texas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
