版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 4月 8日 星期一 23:20 BJT

Air strike in Aleppo

<p>People search for survivors in the rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

People search for survivors in the rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrimore

2013年 4月 8日 星期一

People search for survivors in the rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
1 / 14
<p>A general view of the destruction in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

A general view of the destruction in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, what activists said was a result of an airstrmore

2013年 4月 8日 星期一

A general view of the destruction in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
2 / 14
<p>A man points up to warn people about falling rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

A man points up to warn people about falling rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of more

2013年 4月 8日 星期一

A man points up to warn people about falling rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
3 / 14
<p>A man holds a Koran found under the rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

A man holds a Koran found under the rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrmore

2013年 4月 8日 星期一

A man holds a Koran found under the rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
4 / 14
<p>A man drinks water as he searches for survivors in the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi</p>

A man drinks water as he searches for survivors in the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a more

2013年 4月 8日 星期一

A man drinks water as he searches for survivors in the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi

Close
5 / 14
<p>Men search for survivors from the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi</p>

Men search for survivors from the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrikmore

2013年 4月 8日 星期一

Men search for survivors from the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi

Close
6 / 14
<p>A man, with a chemical mask on his head, searches for survivors from the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi</p>

A man, with a chemical mask on his head, searches for survivors from the rubble of a damaged area, what actmore

2013年 4月 8日 星期一

A man, with a chemical mask on his head, searches for survivors from the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi

Close
7 / 14
<p>A man carries a boy who was pulled out from under the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

A man carries a boy who was pulled out from under the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a rmore

2013年 4月 8日 星期一

A man carries a boy who was pulled out from under the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
8 / 14
<p>People stand at a damaged building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zian Rev</p>

People stand at a damaged building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an aimore

2013年 4月 8日 星期一

People stand at a damaged building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zian Rev

Close
9 / 14
<p>Men are seen in a damaged building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

Men are seen in a damaged building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an aimore

2013年 4月 8日 星期一

Men are seen in a damaged building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
10 / 14
<p>A man holds onto his son's bicycle in a damaged building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zian Rev</p>

A man holds onto his son's bicycle in a damaged building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists saidmore

2013年 4月 8日 星期一

A man holds onto his son's bicycle in a damaged building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zian Rev

Close
11 / 14
<p>A man holds a child while people search for survivors in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi</p>

A man holds a child while people search for survivors in a damaged area, what activists said was a result omore

2013年 4月 8日 星期一

A man holds a child while people search for survivors in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi

Close
12 / 14
<p>Men search for survivors from the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi</p>

Men search for survivors from the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrikmore

2013年 4月 8日 星期一

Men search for survivors from the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi

Close
13 / 14
<p>A view of the damage in a building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zian Rev</p>

A view of the damage in a building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an aimore

2013年 4月 8日 星期一

A view of the damage in a building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zian Rev

Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 4月 6日
The lithium triangle

The lithium triangle

Argentina, Chile and Bolivia hold the planet's largest reserves of lithium, a key component used in batteries that power everything from laptops to electric...

2013年 4月 5日
Death in the murder capital

Death in the murder capital

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. The city of San Pedro Sula in Honduras has a homicide rate of 169 per 100,000 people, and was named the world's most violent city.

2013年 4月 5日
Shooting Canada

Shooting Canada

Photographer Andy Clark takes aim at the Vancouver Gun Club and spends an evening at an indoor shooting range.

2013年 4月 2日

精选图集

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐