Air strike in Aleppo
People search for survivors in the rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A general view of the destruction in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A man points up to warn people about falling rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A man holds a Koran found under the rubble in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A man drinks water as he searches for survivors in the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi
Men search for survivors from the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi
A man, with a chemical mask on his head, searches for survivors from the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi
A man carries a boy who was pulled out from under the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
People stand at a damaged building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zian Rev
Men are seen in a damaged building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A man holds onto his son's bicycle in a damaged building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zian Rev
A man holds a child while people search for survivors in a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi
Men search for survivors from the rubble of a damaged area, what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Al-Sukkari neighborhood in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Haleem Al-Halabi
A view of the damage in a building in Al-Sukkari neighborhood, by what activists said was a result of an airstrike by the Syrian Regime, in Aleppo April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zian Rev
