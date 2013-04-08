The South Korean military
South Korean Marine Corps' amphibious vehicles take part in a mock landing operation in the sea off Incheonmore
South Korean Marine Corps' amphibious vehicles take part in a mock landing operation in the sea off Incheon, west of Seoul, September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A South Korean soldier patrol as vehicles returning from North Korea's inter-Korean Kaesong Industrial Compmore
A South Korean soldier patrol as vehicles returning from North Korea's inter-Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex back to South Korea arrive at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge, which leads to the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea, in Paju, north of Seoul April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A member of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces reacts during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Kmore
A member of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces reacts during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/ Pool
South Korean soldiers check military fences as they patrol near the demilitarized zone separating North Kormore
South Korean soldiers check military fences as they patrol near the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea, in Paju, north of Seoul February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
The South Korean Army's K21 amphibious infantry fighting vehicles, equipped with air bags for floating, cromore
The South Korean Army's K21 amphibious infantry fighting vehicles, equipped with air bags for floating, cross a river during a trial exercise at a military training field in Namyangju, some 50 km (30 miles) northeast of Seoul, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A South Korean navy submarine launches an indigenous cruise missile during a drill at an undisclosed locatimore
A South Korean navy submarine launches an indigenous cruise missile during a drill at an undisclosed location in this picture released by the navy in Seoul February 14, 2013. REUTERS/South Korean Navy/Handout
South Korean air Force fighter planes participate in a drill in this picture taken and released by the air more
South Korean air Force fighter planes participate in a drill in this picture taken and released by the air force in Seoul February 14, 2013, after North Korea on Tuesday conducted its third nuclear test. REUTERS/South Korean Air Force/Handout
A South Korean soldier looks to the north through a pair of binoculars at an observation post near the demimore
A South Korean soldier looks to the north through a pair of binoculars at an observation post near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The South Korean navy's Choi Young KDX-II destroyer is seen during a military drill on the West Sea in thismore
The South Korean navy's Choi Young KDX-II destroyer is seen during a military drill on the West Sea in this August 5, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Newsis/Korea Pool/Files
Members of the Special Warfare Command take a cold bath during an annual severe winter season drill in a phmore
Members of the Special Warfare Command take a cold bath during an annual severe winter season drill in a photo opportunity for the media in Pyeongchang, about 180km (113 miles) east of Seoul, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Members of the Special Warfare Command take part in an annual severe winter season drill during a photo oppmore
Members of the Special Warfare Command take part in an annual severe winter season drill during a photo opportunity for the media in Pyeongchang, about 180 km (111 miles) east of Seoul January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A primary school student looks at a soldier attending an anti-terrorism drill held in preparation for the Smore
A primary school student looks at a soldier attending an anti-terrorism drill held in preparation for the Seoul Nuclear Security Summit, at a park in Seoul March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A South Korea K-1 tank fires live rounds during air and ground military exercises on the Seungjin Fire Traimore
A South Korea K-1 tank fires live rounds during air and ground military exercises on the Seungjin Fire Training Field, in mountainous Pocheon December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Wally Santana/Pool
South Korean marines patrol on Yeonpyeong Island December 21, 2010. REUTERS/Newsis/Korea Pool
South Korean marines patrol on Yeonpyeong Island December 21, 2010. REUTERS/Newsis/Korea Pool
Members of the special warfare command parachute from a helicopter during practice for the upcoming 61st anmore
Members of the special warfare command parachute from a helicopter during practice for the upcoming 61st anniversary of the Armed Forces Day, in the sky above the Gyeryong military headquarters, about 140 km (87 miles) south of Seoul, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Members of the special warfare command parachute down during a full-dress rehearsal for the upcoming 61st amore
Members of the special warfare command parachute down during a full-dress rehearsal for the upcoming 61st anniversary of the Armed Forces Day at the Gyeryong military headquarters, about 140 km (87 miles) south of Seoul, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
The base of a South Korean Marine's K-9 self-propelled gun is seen ablaze after it was hit by North Korean more
The base of a South Korean Marine's K-9 self-propelled gun is seen ablaze after it was hit by North Korean artillery shells on Yeonpyeong island in this November 23, 2010 picture released on November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Defence Ministry/Handout
South Korean soldiers patrol along the military fence, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the more
South Korean soldiers patrol along the military fence, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Yeoncheon, about 65 km (40 miles) north of Seoul January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean marines patrol on Yeonpyeong Island December 20, 2010. REUTERS/Newsis/Korea Pool
South Korean marines patrol on Yeonpyeong Island December 20, 2010. REUTERS/Newsis/Korea Pool
South Korean Navy patrol combat corvettes stage an anti-submarine exercise off the western coast of Taean omore
South Korean Navy patrol combat corvettes stage an anti-submarine exercise off the western coast of Taean on May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Jae-hwan
A South Korean army soldier conducts shooting practice at a coastal guard post on the east coast in Samcheomore
A South Korean army soldier conducts shooting practice at a coastal guard post on the east coast in Samcheok, about 290 km (180 miles) east of Seoul late June 1, 2009 during a photo opportunity. REUTERS/Stringer
South Korean Army soldiers stand near howitzers as they prepare for their military drill at a firing range more
South Korean Army soldiers stand near howitzers as they prepare for their military drill at a firing range near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Seoul, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A soldier of a South Korean artillery unit looks at his fellow soldiers and military vehicles moving to conmore
A soldier of a South Korean artillery unit looks at his fellow soldiers and military vehicles moving to conduct military training near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A South Korean naval patrol ship approaches to its floating base as the sun rises off Yeonpyeong Island Novmore
A South Korean naval patrol ship approaches to its floating base as the sun rises off Yeonpyeong Island November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A South Korean Air Force airman walks in front of its F-15K (L) and a U.S. Air Force F-16 during the inaugumore
A South Korean Air Force airman walks in front of its F-15K (L) and a U.S. Air Force F-16 during the inaugural Max Thunder Air Exercise, a bilateral training exercise between the South Korean and U.S. Air Force, at a U.S. air base in Gunsan, about 270 km (168 miles) south of Seoul, June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
下一个
The Iron Lady
The life of Margaret Thatcher.
Air strike in Aleppo
The aftermath of an air strike in Syria that killed 15 people, including nine children.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The lithium triangle
Argentina, Chile and Bolivia hold the planet's largest reserves of lithium, a key component used in batteries that power everything from laptops to electric...
精选图集
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.