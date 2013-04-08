版本:
The South Korean military

<p>South Korean Marine Corps' amphibious vehicles take part in a mock landing operation in the sea off Incheon, west of Seoul, September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

South Korean Marine Corps' amphibious vehicles take part in a mock landing operation in the sea off Incheon, west of Seoul, September 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>A South Korean soldier patrol as vehicles returning from North Korea's inter-Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex back to South Korea arrive at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge, which leads to the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea, in Paju, north of Seoul April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

A South Korean soldier patrol as vehicles returning from North Korea's inter-Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex back to South Korea arrive at a checkpoint on the Grand Unification Bridge, which leads to the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea, in Paju, north of Seoul April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>A member of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces reacts during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/ Pool</p>

A member of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces reacts during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/ Pool

<p>South Korean soldiers check military fences as they patrol near the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea, in Paju, north of Seoul February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

South Korean soldiers check military fences as they patrol near the demilitarized zone separating North Korea from South Korea, in Paju, north of Seoul February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>The South Korean Army's K21 amphibious infantry fighting vehicles, equipped with air bags for floating, cross a river during a trial exercise at a military training field in Namyangju, some 50 km (30 miles) northeast of Seoul, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

The South Korean Army's K21 amphibious infantry fighting vehicles, equipped with air bags for floating, cross a river during a trial exercise at a military training field in Namyangju, some 50 km (30 miles) northeast of Seoul, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>A South Korean navy submarine launches an indigenous cruise missile during a drill at an undisclosed location in this picture released by the navy in Seoul February 14, 2013. REUTERS/South Korean Navy/Handout</p>

A South Korean navy submarine launches an indigenous cruise missile during a drill at an undisclosed location in this picture released by the navy in Seoul February 14, 2013. REUTERS/South Korean Navy/Handout

<p>South Korean air Force fighter planes participate in a drill in this picture taken and released by the air force in Seoul February 14, 2013, after North Korea on Tuesday conducted its third nuclear test. REUTERS/South Korean Air Force/Handout</p>

South Korean air Force fighter planes participate in a drill in this picture taken and released by the air force in Seoul February 14, 2013, after North Korea on Tuesday conducted its third nuclear test. REUTERS/South Korean Air Force/Handout

<p>A South Korean soldier looks to the north through a pair of binoculars at an observation post near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A South Korean soldier looks to the north through a pair of binoculars at an observation post near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>The South Korean navy's Choi Young KDX-II destroyer is seen during a military drill on the West Sea in this August 5, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Newsis/Korea Pool/Files</p>

The South Korean navy's Choi Young KDX-II destroyer is seen during a military drill on the West Sea in this August 5, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Newsis/Korea Pool/Files

<p>Members of the Special Warfare Command take a cold bath during an annual severe winter season drill in a photo opportunity for the media in Pyeongchang, about 180km (113 miles) east of Seoul, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Members of the Special Warfare Command take a cold bath during an annual severe winter season drill in a photo opportunity for the media in Pyeongchang, about 180km (113 miles) east of Seoul, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Members of the Special Warfare Command take part in an annual severe winter season drill during a photo opportunity for the media in Pyeongchang, about 180 km (111 miles) east of Seoul January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Members of the Special Warfare Command take part in an annual severe winter season drill during a photo opportunity for the media in Pyeongchang, about 180 km (111 miles) east of Seoul January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>A primary school student looks at a soldier attending an anti-terrorism drill held in preparation for the Seoul Nuclear Security Summit, at a park in Seoul March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

A primary school student looks at a soldier attending an anti-terrorism drill held in preparation for the Seoul Nuclear Security Summit, at a park in Seoul March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>A South Korea K-1 tank fires live rounds during air and ground military exercises on the Seungjin Fire Training Field, in mountainous Pocheon December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Wally Santana/Pool</p>

A South Korea K-1 tank fires live rounds during air and ground military exercises on the Seungjin Fire Training Field, in mountainous Pocheon December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Wally Santana/Pool

<p>South Korean marines patrol on Yeonpyeong Island December 21, 2010. REUTERS/Newsis/Korea Pool</p>

South Korean marines patrol on Yeonpyeong Island December 21, 2010. REUTERS/Newsis/Korea Pool

South Korean marines patrol on Yeonpyeong Island December 21, 2010. REUTERS/Newsis/Korea Pool

<p>Members of the special warfare command parachute from a helicopter during practice for the upcoming 61st anniversary of the Armed Forces Day, in the sky above the Gyeryong military headquarters, about 140 km (87 miles) south of Seoul, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

Members of the special warfare command parachute from a helicopter during practice for the upcoming 61st anniversary of the Armed Forces Day, in the sky above the Gyeryong military headquarters, about 140 km (87 miles) south of Seoul, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>Members of the special warfare command parachute down during a full-dress rehearsal for the upcoming 61st anniversary of the Armed Forces Day at the Gyeryong military headquarters, about 140 km (87 miles) south of Seoul, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

Members of the special warfare command parachute down during a full-dress rehearsal for the upcoming 61st anniversary of the Armed Forces Day at the Gyeryong military headquarters, about 140 km (87 miles) south of Seoul, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>The base of a South Korean Marine's K-9 self-propelled gun is seen ablaze after it was hit by North Korean artillery shells on Yeonpyeong island in this November 23, 2010 picture released on November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Defence Ministry/Handout</p>

The base of a South Korean Marine's K-9 self-propelled gun is seen ablaze after it was hit by North Korean artillery shells on Yeonpyeong island in this November 23, 2010 picture released on November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Defence Ministry/Handout

<p>South Korean soldiers patrol along the military fence, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Yeoncheon, about 65 km (40 miles) north of Seoul January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

South Korean soldiers patrol along the military fence, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Yeoncheon, about 65 km (40 miles) north of Seoul January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>South Korean marines patrol on Yeonpyeong Island December 20, 2010. REUTERS/Newsis/Korea Pool</p>

South Korean marines patrol on Yeonpyeong Island December 20, 2010. REUTERS/Newsis/Korea Pool

South Korean marines patrol on Yeonpyeong Island December 20, 2010. REUTERS/Newsis/Korea Pool

<p>South Korean Navy patrol combat corvettes stage an anti-submarine exercise off the western coast of Taean on May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Jae-hwan</p>

South Korean Navy patrol combat corvettes stage an anti-submarine exercise off the western coast of Taean on May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Jae-hwan

<p>A South Korean army soldier conducts shooting practice at a coastal guard post on the east coast in Samcheok, about 290 km (180 miles) east of Seoul late June 1, 2009 during a photo opportunity. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A South Korean army soldier conducts shooting practice at a coastal guard post on the east coast in Samcheok, about 290 km (180 miles) east of Seoul late June 1, 2009 during a photo opportunity. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>South Korean Army soldiers stand near howitzers as they prepare for their military drill at a firing range near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Seoul, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

South Korean Army soldiers stand near howitzers as they prepare for their military drill at a firing range near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, about 45 km (28 miles) north of Seoul, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>A soldier of a South Korean artillery unit looks at his fellow soldiers and military vehicles moving to conduct military training near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

A soldier of a South Korean artillery unit looks at his fellow soldiers and military vehicles moving to conduct military training near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>A South Korean naval patrol ship approaches to its floating base as the sun rises off Yeonpyeong Island November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

A South Korean naval patrol ship approaches to its floating base as the sun rises off Yeonpyeong Island November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>A South Korean Air Force airman walks in front of its F-15K (L) and a U.S. Air Force F-16 during the inaugural Max Thunder Air Exercise, a bilateral training exercise between the South Korean and U.S. Air Force, at a U.S. air base in Gunsan, about 270 km (168 miles) south of Seoul, June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

A South Korean Air Force airman walks in front of its F-15K (L) and a U.S. Air Force F-16 during the inaugural Max Thunder Air Exercise, a bilateral training exercise between the South Korean and U.S. Air Force, at a U.S. air base in Gunsan, about 270 km (168 miles) south of Seoul, June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

