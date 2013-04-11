American forces in Korea
A U.S. soldier is seen while escorting journalists at a guard post in the truce village of Panmunjom in themore
A U.S. soldier is seen while escorting journalists at a guard post in the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul December 28, 2011. In the background is a huge North Korean flag hung at half-mast at North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A U.S. soldier looks at a M1A2 SEP Abrams battle tank during a joint military exercise between South Korea more
A U.S. soldier looks at a M1A2 SEP Abrams battle tank during a joint military exercise between South Korea and the U.S. at the U.S. Army's Rodriguez Live Firing Range in Pocheon, about 46 km (28 miles) northeast of Seoul and about 15 km (9 miles) south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A South Korean Marine prepares to throw a smoke grenade besides a U.S. Marine (C) during a street battle drmore
A South Korean Marine prepares to throw a smoke grenade besides a U.S. Marine (C) during a street battle drill on urban terrain at the U.S. Army's Rodriguez Live Firing Range in Pocheon, about 46 km (28 miles) northeast of Seoul and about 15 km (9 miles) south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, March 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
The U.S. Army's AH-64 Apache helicopters attend a live-fire exercise of South Korea and U.S. forces held tomore
The U.S. Army's AH-64 Apache helicopters attend a live-fire exercise of South Korea and U.S. forces held to mark the 62nd anniversary of the start of the Korean War, in Pocheon, 46 km (28 miles) northeast of Seoul, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Choi Dae-woong
Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Division of the U.S. rappel down from an army helicopter during an air assaumore
Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Division of the U.S. rappel down from an army helicopter during an air assault training course at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, north of Seoul March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. Marine attends a winter military drill held with South Korean marines in Pyeongchang, about 180 km (more
A U.S. Marine attends a winter military drill held with South Korean marines in Pyeongchang, about 180 km (112 miles) east of Seoul February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
South Korean and U.S. Marines participate in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, about 180 km (112 milemore
South Korean and U.S. Marines participate in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, about 180 km (112 miles) east of Seoul February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A U.S. Marine Corps C-130 Hercules aircraft leads a formation of F/A-18C Hornet strike fighters and A/V-8B more
A U.S. Marine Corps C-130 Hercules aircraft leads a formation of F/A-18C Hornet strike fighters and A/V-8B Harrier jets over the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the East Sea of Korea, July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Charles Oki/U.S. Navy photo/Handout
U.S. soldiers stationed in South Korea participate in a military drill in Paju near the demilitarized zone more
U.S. soldiers stationed in South Korea participate in a military drill in Paju near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, north of Seoul May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lt. Col. James Holley (L) from Kansas stands at a Combined Battle Simulation Center for the annual joint mimore
Lt. Col. James Holley (L) from Kansas stands at a Combined Battle Simulation Center for the annual joint military exercises, dubbed "Key Resolve and Foal Eagle", between the U.S. and South Korea, at a U.S. military base in Seoul March 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/Pool
Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Division of the U.S. rappel down from an army helicopter during an air assaumore
Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Division of the U.S. rappel down from an army helicopter during an air assault training course at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, north of Seoul March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Marines from the U.S. Marine Corps take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill along the more
Marines from the U.S. Marine Corps take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill along the shore in Pohang, about 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Seoul, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A U.S. soldier checks an M88A1 armored recovery vehicle after it was loaded onto a train during a U.S. Armymore
A U.S. soldier checks an M88A1 armored recovery vehicle after it was loaded onto a train during a U.S. Army Preposition Stocks-4 drill at Camp Carroll in Chilgok, about 290 km (180 miles) southeast of Seoul, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A U.S. Marine sniper takes aim during a street battle drill on urban terrain at the U.S. Army's Rodriguez Lmore
A U.S. Marine sniper takes aim during a street battle drill on urban terrain at the U.S. Army's Rodriguez Live Firing Range in Pocheon, about 46 km (28 miles) northeast of Seoul and about 15 km (9 miles) south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, March 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A North Korean soldier takes a picture, as a U.S. soldier (C) and other South Korean soldiers (front R, L) more
A North Korean soldier takes a picture, as a U.S. soldier (C) and other South Korean soldiers (front R, L) stand guard, after a ceremony marking the 59th anniversary of the signing of the armistice agreement that ended the Korean War on July 27, 1953, at the border villages of Panmunjom July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
U.S. soldiers of Stryker Brigade Combat Team stage a live fire drill at Seungjin fire range during a photo more
U.S. soldiers of Stryker Brigade Combat Team stage a live fire drill at Seungjin fire range during a photo call in Pocheon, about 46 km (28 miles) northeast of Seoul and about 15 km (9 miles) south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Soldiers from a U.S. base in Japan arrive during their transportation drill using civilian aircraft at a Somore
Soldiers from a U.S. base in Japan arrive during their transportation drill using civilian aircraft at a South Korean Air Force base in Daegu, about 300 km (189 miles) southeast of Seoul, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
U.S. soldiers travel on a military vehicle in front of an AH-64D Apache attack helicopter of 4th Aviation Amore
U.S. soldiers travel on a military vehicle in front of an AH-64D Apache attack helicopter of 4th Aviation Attack Battalion 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade at a U.S. air base in Gunsan, about 270 km (168 miles) south of Seoul, July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
U.S. soldiers arrive for their military training near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North Korea fmore
U.S. soldiers arrive for their military training near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North Korea from South Korea in Paju, north of Seoul April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Members of the U.S. Marine Corps Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team Pacific, which is comprised of 46 marinemore
Members of the U.S. Marine Corps Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team Pacific, which is comprised of 46 marines from a military base in Norfolk, Virginia and deployed currently to Japan's Yokosuka, participate in a mountain warfare drill in Pohang, about 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Seoul, March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A marine from the U.S. Marine Corps stands guard as the sun rises before a U.S.-South Korea joint landing omore
A marine from the U.S. Marine Corps stands guard as the sun rises before a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill along the shore in Pohang, about 370 km (230 miles) southeast of Seoul, November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
