Best of Augusta

<p>Former champion Ben Crenshaw acknowledges the applause of the gallery as he walks onto the 18th green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Former champion Ben Crenshaw acknowledges the applause of the gallery as he walks onto the 18th green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa hits from a sand trap on the 18th green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa hits from a sand trap on the 18th green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark (C, wearing hat) follows her boyfriend Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark (C, wearing hat) follows her boyfriend Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Phil Mickelson of the U.S. reacts to missing an eagle putt on the 13th green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Phil Mickelson of the U.S. reacts to missing an eagle putt on the 13th green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Sergio Garcia of Spain tips his hat as he leaves the 18th green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Sergio Garcia of Spain tips his hat as he leaves the 18th green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Fourteen-year-old amateur Guan Tianlang of China sinks a birdie putt on the 18th green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Fourteen-year-old amateur Guan Tianlang of China sinks a birdie putt on the 18th green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Dustin Johnson of the U.S. lines up an eagle putt as compatriot Fred Couples (R) walks on the 13th green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dustin Johnson of the U.S. lines up an eagle putt as compatriot Fred Couples (R) walks on the 13th green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Tiger Woods of the U.S. carries his scorecard as he leaves the 18th green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tiger Woods of the U.S. carries his scorecard as he leaves the 18th green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano of Spain lines up a putt on the second green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano of Spain lines up a putt on the second green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Phil Mickelson of the U.S. steps over a gallery rope after hitting his approach shot to the ninth green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Phil Mickelson of the U.S. steps over a gallery rope after hitting his approach shot to the ninth green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts as his girlfriend, tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, gives him a club during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts as his girlfriend, tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, gives him a club during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Arnold Palmer reacts after hitting his tee shot during the ceremonial start for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Arnold Palmer reacts after hitting his tee shot during the ceremonial start for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Ian Poulter of England fixes a divot on the second green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Ian Poulter of England fixes a divot on the second green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Skier Lindsey Vonn, girlfriend of Tiger Woods, watches play with physical therapist Lindsay Winninger during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Skier Lindsey Vonn, girlfriend of Tiger Woods, watches play with physical therapist Lindsay Winninger during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Former Secretary of State and new member of Augusta National Golf Club, Condoleezza Rice looks on with member Bruce A. Lilly of Minnesota during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Former Secretary of State and new member of Augusta National Golf Club, Condoleezza Rice looks on with member Bruce A. Lilly of Minnesota during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Defending champion Bubba Watson of the U.S. walks up the second fairway during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Defending champion Bubba Watson of the U.S. walks up the second fairway during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Nick Watney of the U.S. (3rd R) reacts after hitting a hole in one on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Nick Watney of the U.S. (3rd R) reacts after hitting a hole in one on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship winner, 14 year old Guan Tianlang of China runs up a hill to the 13th green during a practice round in preparation for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship winner, 14 year old Guan Tianlang of China runs up a hill to the 13th green during a practice round in preparation for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>A spectator rests against a tree on the 13th fairway during a practice round in preparation for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A spectator rests against a tree on the 13th fairway during a practice round in preparation for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Defending champion Bubba Watson of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the second hole during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Defending champion Bubba Watson of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the second hole during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Zach Johnson of the U.S. holds his daughter Abby Jane on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Zach Johnson of the U.S. holds his daughter Abby Jane on the ninth hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland takes a club from his girlfriend, tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on the eighth green during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland takes a club from his girlfriend, tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on the eighth green during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship winner, 14 year old Guan Tianlang of China, walks with Dustin Johnson of the U.S. and Tiger Woods along the 10th fairway during a practice round in preparation for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship winner, 14 year old Guan Tianlang of China, walks with Dustin Johnson of the U.S. and Tiger Woods along the 10th fairway during a practice round in preparation for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Sophia, the daughter of Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, runs across the first green during the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Sophia, the daughter of Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, runs across the first green during the annual Par 3 contest ahead of the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Former champion Tom Watson (R) of the U.S. walks up the first fairway with Ryan Moore (3rd L) of the U.S. and Kevin Streelman (3rd R) of the U.S. during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Former champion Tom Watson (R) of the U.S. walks up the first fairway with Ryan Moore (3rd L) of the U.S. and Kevin Streelman (3rd R) of the U.S. during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>The names of the ceremonial starters are displayed during the ceremonial start for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

The names of the ceremonial starters are displayed during the ceremonial start for the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>David Lynn of England hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

David Lynn of England hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A patron wearing a hat with previous years spectator badges stands near the main scoreboard during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A patron wearing a hat with previous years spectator badges stands near the main scoreboard during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Tiger Woods of the U.S. watches his approach shot to the seventh green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tiger Woods of the U.S. watches his approach shot to the seventh green during first round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

