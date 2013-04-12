Photos of the week

版本:
<p>Female North Korean soldiers patrol along the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

<p>Israeli soldiers salute after placing flags on the graves of fallen soldiers during a ceremony at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, ahead of Memorial Day, April 10, 2013. Israel commemorates its fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, which begins Sunday night. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>A student protester (rear) takes cover from a jet of water released by a riot police vehicle as a dog jumps during a rally in which demonstrators demanded that the government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago April 11, 2013. Chilean students and their supporters took back to the streets in a massive demonstration in demands of free and quality education for all. Thousands of people, led by both secondary and university student organizations, marched through downtown streets in the capital city as they continue to demand an educational overhaul in the latest student demonstration since the movement began in 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Men prepare a grave for an earthquake victim in the earthquake-stricken town of Khormoj in Bushehr province April 11, 2013 in this picture provided by the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA). A powerful earthquake struck close to Iran's only nuclear power station on Tuesday, killing 37 people and injuring 850 as it destroyed homes and devastated two small villages, Iranian media reported. REUTERS/Ali Hovaisi/ISNA/Handout</p>

<p>Youths dressed as punks drink beer as they wait for a punk music show during the Myanmar New Year Water Festival in Yangon April 12, 2013. Myanmar celebrates the New Year Water Festival of Thingyan during the month of Tagu, which usually falls around mid-April. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>A couple juggles with a hat at a square called Circo do Beco (Circus of the Alley), at the Vila Madalena neighborhood of Sao Paulo April 8, 2013. Street jugglers and members of Sao Paulo's circus have gathered to perform, teach each other tricks, de-stress and have fun at the square every Monday for more than 10 years. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Locals carry a dead leopard which was killed after wandering into the town in Kathmandu April 10, 2013. The leopard attacked and injured 15 people including 3 policemen before it was killed, according to local media. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A volunteer places crosses symbolizing grave markers on the National Mall in Washington April 11, 2013. The PICO National Network's Lifelines to Healing and Sojourners are holding a 24-hour vigil featuring a gathering of Newtown clergy and 3,300 grave markers to "remind Congress action is needed on gun violence prevention." The number 3,300 represents the supposed number of people who have died as a result of gun violence since the tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Scarce supplies are seen on the shelves of the Salvation Army in Williston, North Dakota March 14, 2013. North Dakota's booming oil business has quickly ran up against a serious shortage of housing for the thousands of workers who have poured into the state looking to cash in on the Bakken oil formation that has made North Dakota the second-largest oil-producing state after Texas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre of Contemporary Art in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>A boy stands in front of a statue of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher by Neil Simmons, 2001, on display in the Guildhall Art Gallery in the city of London April 8, 2013. In 2002 a man decapitated the statute on display but it was later restored. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Cameron Kuchar, son of Matt Kuchar of the U.S. carries his father's bag onto the first hole during the annual Masters Par 3 Contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Jockey Davy Condon (L, in white) struggles to stay on board Jamsie Hall at the 11th fence in the fourth race of the day of The Topham Steeple Chase at Aintree, northern England April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

<p>A fox is pictured in front of the Reichstag building before German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>A breeder covers his face as he sits behind his chickens, which according to the breeder are not infected with the H7N9 virus, in Yuxin township, Zhejiang province, April 11, 2013. According to chicken breeders, their businesses are strongly affected as all six local poultry markets in Yuxin are closed for preventing the transmission of the H7N9 virus. Nine people have died out of 33 confirmed cases of the virus, all in eastern China, according to data from the National Health and Family Planning Commission. State media quoted authorities as saying a vaccine should be ready within months. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

<p>Aslamkhan Bikankha, 28, (C) walks up the staircase in an illegal building in which he lives in Thane district on the outskirts of Mumbai April 10, 2013. A shortage of affordable housing in Indian cities has led to rampant illegal construction by developers using cheap materials and shoddy methods in order to offer low-cost homes to low-paid workers, paying bribes to officials to turn a blind eye. Despite several promises by the government to build affordable homes for India's poor in densely populated cities, the country's urban housing shortage is estimated at nearly 19 million households. That lack of affordable housing is especially acute in Mumbai, India's financial capital and home to some of the world's costliest real estate, where an estimated six out of every 10 people live in slums. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Young ballet dancers (L - R)Chloe Rotonda, Natacha Ross and Isabella Riordan inspect their ballet shoes while waiting for their turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles greets supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Guarico April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>South Korean soldiers of an artillery unit check their gears during a drill as it snows in Hwacheon, about 20 km (12 miles) south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas and about 120 km (75 miles) northeast of Seoul April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

<p>U.S. Border Patrol agents patrol along the international border between Mexico and the United States near San Diego, California, March 26, 2013. Picture taken March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

