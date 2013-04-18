版本:
Boston Marathon bombing

<p>A Boston Marathon runner stands with his medal, which he dyed black, outside the Cathedral of the Holy Cross where President Barack Obama attended an interfaith service for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A Boston Marathon runner stands with his medal, which he dyed black, outside the Cathedral of the Holy Cross where President Barack Obama attended an interfaith service for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Officials survey the roof of Lord &amp; Taylor department store, three days after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon, in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Officials survey the roof of Lord & Taylor department store, three days after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon, in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A Boston Red Sox hat is seen among a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings on Boylston street in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A Boston Red Sox hat is seen among a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings on Boylston street in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A jogging shoe is seen at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings on Boylston street in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A jogging shoe is seen at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings on Boylston street in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Mourners raise candles for bomb victims two days after multiple explosions at the Boston Marathon killed three and injured 176 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Mourners raise candles for bomb victims two days after multiple explosions at the Boston Marathon killed three and injured 176 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>A photo of Boston Marathon bombing victim Lu Lingzi, a Boston University graduate student and Chinese citizen, is seen outside the Boston University Marsh Chapel before her memorial in Boston, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A photo of Boston Marathon bombing victim Lu Lingzi, a Boston University graduate student and Chinese citizen, is seen outside the Boston University Marsh Chapel before her memorial in Boston, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Mourners pray for bomb victims at a vigil outside the Cambridge City Hall, two days after multiple explosions at the Boston Marathon, in Cambridge, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Mourners pray for bomb victims at a vigil outside the Cambridge City Hall, two days after multiple explosions at the Boston Marathon, in Cambridge, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>An investigator carries an evidence bag off a roof top near the site of two explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

An investigator carries an evidence bag off a roof top near the site of two explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A security guard inspects the trunk of a car before allowing it to enter the parking garage beneath TD Garden before the start of the game between the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres in Boston, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A security guard inspects the trunk of a car before allowing it to enter the parking garage beneath TD Garden before the start of the game between the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres in Boston, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Fans are patted down as they enter the TD Garden before the Boston Bruins play the Buffalo Sabres in Boston, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Fans are patted down as they enter the TD Garden before the Boston Bruins play the Buffalo Sabres in Boston, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Officials take crime scene photos two days after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Officials take crime scene photos two days after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>An American flag waves from a make-shift memorial as police stand guard on Boylston Street, which was still closed to traffic two days after two bomb explosions killed three and wounded 176 at the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An American flag waves from a make-shift memorial as police stand guard on Boylston Street, which was still closed to traffic two days after two bomb explosions killed three and wounded 176 at the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Samantha Lacovara takes pictures of a banner mourners were signing during a candlelight vigil for bomb victims a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon, in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Samantha Lacovara takes pictures of a banner mourners were signing during a candlelight vigil for bomb victims a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon, in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Neighbors of Boston Marathon explosion victim Krystle Campbell sit on the porch of her family home in Medford, Massachusetts, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Neighbors of Boston Marathon explosion victim Krystle Campbell sit on the porch of her family home in Medford, Massachusetts, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Scott Turner (C) is hugged by friends as he weeps at a vigil for bomb victims a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon, in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Scott Turner (C) is hugged by friends as he weeps at a vigil for bomb victims a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon, in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>U.S. Army soldiers walk through a park towards bomb sites a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

U.S. Army soldiers walk through a park towards bomb sites a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>A man ties a bouquet of flowers onto a tree at the edge of a barricade set up along Boylston Street a day after two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, Massachusetts, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A man ties a bouquet of flowers onto a tree at the edge of a barricade set up along Boylston Street a day after two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, Massachusetts, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Investigators survey the site of a bomb blast on Boylston Street a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Investigators survey the site of a bomb blast on Boylston Street a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>A Boston police officer stands inside the barricaded entrance at Boylston Street near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A Boston police officer stands inside the barricaded entrance at Boylston Street near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Wheel chairs are seen behind a Boston police barricade near the finish line in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Wheel chairs are seen behind a Boston police barricade near the finish line in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Boston Marathon runners (L to R) Lisa Kresky-Griffin, Diane Deigmann and Tammy Snyder embrace at the barricaded entrance at Boylston Street near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Boston Marathon runners (L to R) Lisa Kresky-Griffin, Diane Deigmann and Tammy Snyder embrace at the barricaded entrance at Boylston Street near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A couple walks down Boylston Street away from the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A couple walks down Boylston Street away from the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A U.S. national guardsman waits in a school bus near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A U.S. national guardsman waits in a school bus near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A runner looks through unclaimed runners' bags from the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A runner looks through unclaimed runners' bags from the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Runners continue to run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line of the race in a photo by photographer Dan Lampariello, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello</p>

Runners continue to run towards the finish line of the Boston Marathon as an explosion erupts near the finish line of the race in a photo by photographer Dan Lampariello, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Lampariello

<p>Blood in seen on the sidewalk in front of a candy store advertising a Marathon Monday sale a day after two explosions at the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Blood in seen on the sidewalk in front of a candy store advertising a Marathon Monday sale a day after two explosions at the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent set up for the Boston Marathon after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A woman is comforted by a man near a triage tent set up for the Boston Marathon after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A runner in a wheelchair is taken from a triage tent after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A runner in a wheelchair is taken from a triage tent after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Table settings are seen abandoned at a cafe along Newbury street near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Table settings are seen abandoned at a cafe along Newbury street near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Ambulances line the street after explosions reportedly interrupted the running of the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Ambulances line the street after explosions reportedly interrupted the running of the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>A woman comforts another, who appears to have suffered an injury to her hand, after explosions interrupted the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

A woman comforts another, who appears to have suffered an injury to her hand, after explosions interrupted the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>The scene of multiple explosions near the end of the Boston Marathon finish line in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Eisen</p>

The scene of multiple explosions near the end of the Boston Marathon finish line in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Eisen

<p>A child is comforted after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A child is comforted after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A runner is escorted from the scene after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A runner is escorted from the scene after explosions went off at the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A man in a bomb-disposal suit investigates the site of an explosion which went off on Boylston Street during the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A man in a bomb-disposal suit investigates the site of an explosion which went off on Boylston Street during the 117th Boston Marathon in Boston, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Two police officers walk down Boylston Street, away from the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Two police officers walk down Boylston Street, away from the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

