Protests over Venezuela election
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles take part in a demonstration to demand a recount of the vmore
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles take part in a demonstration to demand a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in front of the office of the National Electoral Council (CNE), in Maracaibo April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Venezuela's opposition leader Henrique Capriles gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Caracas Amore
Venezuela's opposition leader Henrique Capriles gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Caracas April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles take part in a demonstration to demand a recount of the vmore
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles take part in a demonstration to demand a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in front of the office of the National Electoral Council (CNE), in Maracaibo April 16, 2013. The sign on left reads, "Fraud". REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
A boy jumps over a barricade of burning garbage that supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles usedmore
A boy jumps over a barricade of burning garbage that supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles used to block a street, as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles block a street as they demonstrate for a recount of the vmore
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles block a street as they demonstrate for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles stand in front of riot police as they demonstrate for a rmore
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles stand in front of riot police as they demonstrate for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles block a street as they demonstrate for a recount of votesmore
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles block a street as they demonstrate for a recount of votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles face off against riot police as they demonstrated for a rmore
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles face off against riot police as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles run away from tear gas fired by riot police as they demonmore
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles run away from tear gas fired by riot police as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles take cover from tear gas fired by riot police as they demmore
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles take cover from tear gas fired by riot police as they demonstrate for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles demonstrate for a recount of the votes in Sunday's electimore
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles demonstrate for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles face off against riot police as they demonstrated for a rmore
Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles face off against riot police as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron
下一个
A fight to save the land
Demonstrators opposed to the slated construction of a new airport in western France clash with French gendarmes in the forested area.
Hunger in Yemen
Aid agencies estimate half the country is now malnourished.
Venezuela decides
The election campaign in the aftermath of Hugo Chavez's desth.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.