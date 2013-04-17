版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 4月 17日 星期三 09:35 BJT

Protests over Venezuela election

<p>Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles take part in a demonstration to demand a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in front of the office of the National Electoral Council (CNE), in Maracaibo April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia</p>

<p>Venezuela's opposition leader Henrique Capriles gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Caracas April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles take part in a demonstration to demand a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in front of the office of the National Electoral Council (CNE), in Maracaibo April 16, 2013. The sign on left reads, "Fraud". REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia</p>

<p>A boy jumps over a barricade of burning garbage that supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles used to block a street, as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles block a street as they demonstrate for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello</p>

<p>Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles stand in front of riot police as they demonstrate for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello</p>

<p>Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles block a street as they demonstrate for a recount of votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles face off against riot police as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

<p>Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles run away from tear gas fired by riot police as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

<p>Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles take cover from tear gas fired by riot police as they demonstrate for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles demonstrate for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles face off against riot police as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

