Hunt for Boston bombers

<p>Suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 are seen in handout photo released through the FBI website, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout</p>

Suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 are seen in handout photo released through the FBI website, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

<p>A suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is seen in handout photo released through the FBI website, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout</p>

A suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is seen in handout photo released through the FBI website, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

<p>A suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is seen in handout photo released through the FBI website, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout</p>

A suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is seen in handout photo released through the FBI website, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

<p>A suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is seen in handout photo released through the FBI website, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout</p>

A suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is seen in handout photo released through the FBI website, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

<p>Suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 are revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout</p>

Suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 are revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

<p>Suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 are revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout</p>

Suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 are revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

<p>Suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 are revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout</p>

Suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 are revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

<p>Suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout</p>

Suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

<p>Suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout</p>

Suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

<p>Suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout</p>

Suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

<p>Suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout</p>

Suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

<p>Suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout</p>

Suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

<p>Suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout</p>

Suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

<p>Suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout</p>

Suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 is revealed in this handout photo during an FBI news conference in Boston, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

<p>Photos of a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings are seen during a news conference in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Photos of a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings are seen during a news conference in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Boston FBI Special Agent in Charge Richard DesLauriers (L) speaks as photos of suspects in the Boston Marathon bombings are revealed during a news conference in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Boston FBI Special Agent in Charge Richard DesLauriers (L) speaks as photos of suspects in the Boston Marathon bombings are revealed during a news conference in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Blood and debris are seen on the sidewalk along Boylston Street a day after two explosions at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Blood and debris are seen on the sidewalk along Boylston Street a day after two explosions at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Investigators prepare to search a roof top near the site of two explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Investigators prepare to search a roof top near the site of two explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Officials take crime scene photos a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Officials take crime scene photos a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Blood in seen on the sidewalk in front of a candy store advertising a Marathon Monday sale a day after two explosions at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Blood in seen on the sidewalk in front of a candy store advertising a Marathon Monday sale a day after two explosions at the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>An investigator carries an evidence bag off a roof top near the site of two explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

An investigator carries an evidence bag off a roof top near the site of two explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Officials survey the roof of Lord &amp; Taylor department store, three days after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon, in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Officials survey the roof of Lord & Taylor department store, three days after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon, in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Investigators search for evidence on the rooftop of a building located above the site of a bomb blast on Boylston Street two-days after multiple explosions at the Boston Marathon killed three and injured 176 in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Investigators search for evidence on the rooftop of a building located above the site of a bomb blast on Boylston Street two-days after multiple explosions at the Boston Marathon killed three and injured 176 in Boston, Massachusetts April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. The photos were produced by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of Boston, provided to Reuters April 16, 2013 by a U.S. government official who declined to be identified. REUTERS</p>

Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. The photos were produced by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of Boston, provided to Reuters April 16, 2013 by a U.S. government official who declined to be identified. REUTERS

<p>Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. The photos were produced by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of Boston, provided to Reuters April 16, 2013 by a U.S. government official who declined to be identified. REUTERS</p>

Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. The photos were produced by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of Boston, provided to Reuters April 16, 2013 by a U.S. government official who declined to be identified. REUTERS

<p>Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. The photos were produced by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of Boston, provided to Reuters April 16, 2013 by a U.S. government official who declined to be identified. REUTERS</p>

Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. The photos were produced by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of Boston, provided to Reuters April 16, 2013 by a U.S. government official who declined to be identified. REUTERS

<p>Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. The photos were produced by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of Boston, provided to Reuters April 16, 2013 by a U.S. government official who declined to be identified. REUTERS</p>

Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. The photos were produced by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of Boston, provided to Reuters April 16, 2013 by a U.S. government official who declined to be identified. REUTERS

<p>Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. The photos were produced by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of Boston, provided to Reuters April 16, 2013 by a U.S. government official who declined to be identified. REUTERS</p>

Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. The photos were produced by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of Boston, provided to Reuters April 16, 2013 by a U.S. government official who declined to be identified. REUTERS

<p>Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. The photos were produced by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of Boston, provided to Reuters April 16, 2013 by a U.S. government official who declined to be identified. REUTERS</p>

Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. The photos were produced by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of Boston, provided to Reuters April 16, 2013 by a U.S. government official who declined to be identified. REUTERS

<p>Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. The photos were produced by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of Boston, provided to Reuters April 16, 2013 by a U.S. government official who declined to be identified. REUTERS</p>

Boston Marathon bomb scene pictures taken by investigators show the remains of an explosive device. The photos were produced by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of Boston, provided to Reuters April 16, 2013 by a U.S. government official who declined to be identified. REUTERS

