Suspect #2 Captured in Boston
People wave U.S. flags while cheering as police drive down Arlington street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. The second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, was bleeding, seriously injured and being treated at a Massachusetts hospital on Friday after he was found hiding in a boat, state police said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A tactical police officer gives the thumbs-up as he emerges from the site where police captured Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was taken into custody in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An onlooker waits while police take into custody Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Police officers and SWAT team members greet each other after a police assault on a house on Franklin Street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. The manhunt for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, one of two brothers believed to have carried out the Boston Marathon bombing on Monday ended with his capture while hiding in the stern of a boat parked in the backyard of a house. REUTERS/John Taggart
Police watch as an ambulance leaves Franklin Street at the end of the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police sirens are seen above Franklin Street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. The surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings was surrounded by police on Friday in Watertown, local media reported. The manhunt for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, one of two brothers believed to have carried out the attack, took a dramatic turn just minutes after authorities announced they were lifting a shelter-in-place order imposed on the entire city of Boston. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Residents stand on their stoops to cheer for law enforcement officials after the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to reporters from the White House in Washington, following the capture of the second Boston Marathon bombing suspect, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Boston Mayor Tom Menino, in a wheelchair, speaks about the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, during a news conference in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, was bleeding, seriously injured and being treated at a Massachusetts hospital on Friday after he was found hiding in a boat, state police said. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg
Law enforcement officials stand at the scene on Franklin St. as the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, comes to an end in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A police SWAT team member readies his weapon as he stands in the middle of Franklin Street as gunfire erupts on Franklin during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Police officers move towards a police assault on a house with their guns drawn as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A family reacts after police SWAT teams assaulted a house on their street, firing their weapons on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Police SWAT team members run towards a police assault on a house as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Police officers escort a family away from their house as police SWAT teams assault a house, firing their weapons on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Law enforcement officials depart the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A girl looks out her window as law enforcement searches for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
SWAT teams conduct a house to house search as they look for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Watertown police vehicle with bullet holes in its body and a shattered windshield is towed out of the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police search the area of Keenan street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
West New York Police officers collect evidence from the apartment of Alina Tsarnaeva, sister of the Boston Marathon bombing suspects, in West New York, New Jersey April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Local residents watch as police officers search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Law enforcement officers react to a suspect they deemed a threat on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A FBI agent points a weapon at the house next to 412 Norfolk Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police officers search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
FBI agents search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A FBI agent walks from a residence next to 412 Norfolk street in Cambridge, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Residents are evacuated as FBI agents search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood to search an apartment for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
People look through a window after a flash-bang was set off at 410 Norfolk Street in Cambridge, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man lies on the ground as officers react to his sudden presence on Arsenal Street in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman watches police as they search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man looks out of his door as a SWAT team member knocks on his neighbors door as they search for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A U.S. Military Blackhawk helicopter flies over the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the media take cover on the instruction of law enforcement officers while covering a police reaction to a suspect on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Police officer searches homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A police officer checks dumpsters during a search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Police officers take position during a search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Law enforcement officers place themselves in an overhead position on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Law enforcement officers briefly detain a suspect to verify his ID on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police officers keep a man on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Law enforcement officers talk at the scene of a police manhunt in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Heavy armed police officers arrive at the scene of a police manhunt in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A police officer points his rifle at a man (not pictured) on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Police officers keep a man on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood to search an apartment for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Law enforcement officials stage in a parking lot during a search for the two men suspected of setting off two explosions during the Boston Marathon in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People run out of their house as SWAT teams search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A law enforcement bomb technician walks away after preparing the controlled detonation of a suspicious object during a search for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A law enforcement official checks his rifle during a search for the two men suspected of setting off two explosions during the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A law enforcement bomb technician is helped to put on his protective suit, before he set off a controlled detonation of a suspicious object during a search for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A law enforcement bomb technician prepares a controlled detonation of a suspicious object during a search for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Law enforcement officials depart with their K-9 units during the search for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Law enforcement officials stage in a parking lot during a search for the two men suspected of setting off two explosions during the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
