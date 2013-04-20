版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 4月 20日 星期六 15:00 BJT

Suspect #2 Captured in Boston

<p>People wave U.S. flags while cheering as police drive down Arlington street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. The second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, was bleeding, seriously injured and being treated at a Massachusetts hospital on Friday after he was found hiding in a boat, state police said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People wave U.S. flags while cheering as police drive down Arlington street in Watertown, Massachusetts Aprmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

People wave U.S. flags while cheering as police drive down Arlington street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. The second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, was bleeding, seriously injured and being treated at a Massachusetts hospital on Friday after he was found hiding in a boat, state police said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
1 / 61
<p>A tactical police officer gives the thumbs-up as he emerges from the site where police captured Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A tactical police officer gives the thumbs-up as he emerges from the site where police captured Dzhokhar Tsmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A tactical police officer gives the thumbs-up as he emerges from the site where police captured Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 61
<p>Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was taken into custody in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspemore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was taken into custody in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 61
<p>Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was taken into custody in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspemore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was taken into custody in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 61
<p>An onlooker waits while police take into custody Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

An onlooker waits while police take into custody Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

An onlooker waits while police take into custody Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 61
<p>Police officers and SWAT team members greet each other after a police assault on a house on Franklin Street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. The manhunt for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, one of two brothers believed to have carried out the Boston Marathon bombing on Monday ended with his capture while hiding in the stern of a boat parked in the backyard of a house. REUTERS/John Taggart</p>

Police officers and SWAT team members greet each other after a police assault on a house on Franklin Streetmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Police officers and SWAT team members greet each other after a police assault on a house on Franklin Street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. The manhunt for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, one of two brothers believed to have carried out the Boston Marathon bombing on Monday ended with his capture while hiding in the stern of a boat parked in the backyard of a house. REUTERS/John Taggart

Close
6 / 61
<p>Police watch as an ambulance leaves Franklin Street at the end of the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Police watch as an ambulance leaves Franklin Street at the end of the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Police watch as an ambulance leaves Franklin Street at the end of the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
7 / 61
<p>Police sirens are seen above Franklin Street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. The surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings was surrounded by police on Friday in Watertown, local media reported. The manhunt for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, one of two brothers believed to have carried out the attack, took a dramatic turn just minutes after authorities announced they were lifting a shelter-in-place order imposed on the entire city of Boston. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Police sirens are seen above Franklin Street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. The surviving suspmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Police sirens are seen above Franklin Street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. The surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings was surrounded by police on Friday in Watertown, local media reported. The manhunt for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, one of two brothers believed to have carried out the attack, took a dramatic turn just minutes after authorities announced they were lifting a shelter-in-place order imposed on the entire city of Boston. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 61
<p>Residents stand on their stoops to cheer for law enforcement officials after the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Residents stand on their stoops to cheer for law enforcement officials after the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnamore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Residents stand on their stoops to cheer for law enforcement officials after the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 61
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to reporters from the White House in Washington, following the capture of the second Boston Marathon bombing suspect, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to reporters from the White House in Washington, following the capture omore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to reporters from the White House in Washington, following the capture of the second Boston Marathon bombing suspect, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
10 / 61
<p>Boston Mayor Tom Menino, in a wheelchair, speaks about the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, during a news conference in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, was bleeding, seriously injured and being treated at a Massachusetts hospital on Friday after he was found hiding in a boat, state police said. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg</p>

Boston Mayor Tom Menino, in a wheelchair, speaks about the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the second suspectmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Boston Mayor Tom Menino, in a wheelchair, speaks about the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, during a news conference in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, was bleeding, seriously injured and being treated at a Massachusetts hospital on Friday after he was found hiding in a boat, state police said. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

Close
11 / 61
<p>Law enforcement officials stand at the scene on Franklin St. as the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, comes to an end in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Law enforcement officials stand at the scene on Franklin St. as the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the survimore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Law enforcement officials stand at the scene on Franklin St. as the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, comes to an end in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 61
<p>A police SWAT team member readies his weapon as he stands in the middle of Franklin Street as gunfire erupts on Franklin during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

A police SWAT team member readies his weapon as he stands in the middle of Franklin Street as gunfire eruptmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A police SWAT team member readies his weapon as he stands in the middle of Franklin Street as gunfire erupts on Franklin during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
13 / 61
<p>Police officers move towards a police assault on a house with their guns drawn as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Police officers move towards a police assault on a house with their guns drawn as gunfire erupts on Franklimore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Police officers move towards a police assault on a house with their guns drawn as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
14 / 61
<p>A family reacts after police SWAT teams assaulted a house on their street, firing their weapons on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

A family reacts after police SWAT teams assaulted a house on their street, firing their weapons on Franklinmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A family reacts after police SWAT teams assaulted a house on their street, firing their weapons on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
15 / 61
<p>Police SWAT team members run towards a police assault on a house as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Police SWAT team members run towards a police assault on a house as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street durinmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Police SWAT team members run towards a police assault on a house as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
16 / 61
<p>Police officers escort a family away from their house as police SWAT teams assault a house, firing their weapons on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Police officers escort a family away from their house as police SWAT teams assault a house, firing their wemore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Police officers escort a family away from their house as police SWAT teams assault a house, firing their weapons on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
17 / 61
<p>Law enforcement officials depart the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Law enforcement officials depart the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Bosmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Law enforcement officials depart the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 61
<p>A girl looks out her window as law enforcement searches for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A girl looks out her window as law enforcement searches for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the remaining suspect in the more

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A girl looks out her window as law enforcement searches for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
19 / 61
<p>SWAT teams conduct a house to house search as they look for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

SWAT teams conduct a house to house search as they look for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in more

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

SWAT teams conduct a house to house search as they look for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
20 / 61
<p>A Watertown police vehicle with bullet holes in its body and a shattered windshield is towed out of the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A Watertown police vehicle with bullet holes in its body and a shattered windshield is towed out of the seamore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A Watertown police vehicle with bullet holes in its body and a shattered windshield is towed out of the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 61
<p>Police search the area of Keenan street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Police search the area of Keenan street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Staplemore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Police search the area of Keenan street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
22 / 61
<p>A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house smore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
23 / 61
<p>West New York Police officers collect evidence from the apartment of Alina Tsarnaeva, sister of the Boston Marathon bombing suspects, in West New York, New Jersey April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

West New York Police officers collect evidence from the apartment of Alina Tsarnaeva, sister of the Boston more

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

West New York Police officers collect evidence from the apartment of Alina Tsarnaeva, sister of the Boston Marathon bombing suspects, in West New York, New Jersey April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
24 / 61
<p>Local residents watch as police officers search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Local residents watch as police officers search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertownmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Local residents watch as police officers search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
25 / 61
<p>Law enforcement officers react to a suspect they deemed a threat on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Law enforcement officers react to a suspect they deemed a threat on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhomore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Law enforcement officers react to a suspect they deemed a threat on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
26 / 61
<p>A FBI agent points a weapon at the house next to 412 Norfolk Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A FBI agent points a weapon at the house next to 412 Norfolk Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts April 19, 2more

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A FBI agent points a weapon at the house next to 412 Norfolk Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
27 / 61
<p>Police officers search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Police officers search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Police officers search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
28 / 61
<p>FBI agents search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

FBI agents search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brimore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

FBI agents search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
29 / 61
<p>A FBI agent walks from a residence next to 412 Norfolk street in Cambridge, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A FBI agent walks from a residence next to 412 Norfolk street in Cambridge, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A FBI agent walks from a residence next to 412 Norfolk street in Cambridge, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
30 / 61
<p>Residents are evacuated as FBI agents search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Residents are evacuated as FBI agents search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, Amore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Residents are evacuated as FBI agents search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
31 / 61
<p>SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood to search an apartment for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood to search an apartment for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood to search an apartment for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
32 / 61
<p>People look through a window after a flash-bang was set off at 410 Norfolk Street in Cambridge, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People look through a window after a flash-bang was set off at 410 Norfolk Street in Cambridge, April 19, 2more

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

People look through a window after a flash-bang was set off at 410 Norfolk Street in Cambridge, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
33 / 61
<p>A man lies on the ground as officers react to his sudden presence on Arsenal Street in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A man lies on the ground as officers react to his sudden presence on Arsenal Street in the search area for more

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A man lies on the ground as officers react to his sudden presence on Arsenal Street in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
34 / 61
<p>A woman watches police as they search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A woman watches police as they search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013more

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A woman watches police as they search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
35 / 61
<p>A man looks out of his door as a SWAT team member knocks on his neighbors door as they search for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A man looks out of his door as a SWAT team member knocks on his neighbors door as they search for the remaimore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A man looks out of his door as a SWAT team member knocks on his neighbors door as they search for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
36 / 61
<p>A U.S. Military Blackhawk helicopter flies over the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A U.S. Military Blackhawk helicopter flies over the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining susmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A U.S. Military Blackhawk helicopter flies over the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
37 / 61
<p>Members of the media take cover on the instruction of law enforcement officers while covering a police reaction to a suspect on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Members of the media take cover on the instruction of law enforcement officers while covering a police reacmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Members of the media take cover on the instruction of law enforcement officers while covering a police reaction to a suspect on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
38 / 61
<p>A Police officer searches homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A Police officer searches homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A Police officer searches homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
39 / 61
<p>Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
40 / 61
<p>A police officer checks dumpsters during a search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A police officer checks dumpsters during a search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, Apmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A police officer checks dumpsters during a search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
41 / 61
<p>Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
42 / 61
<p>Police officers take position during a search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Police officers take position during a search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April more

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Police officers take position during a search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
43 / 61
<p>Law enforcement officers place themselves in an overhead position on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Law enforcement officers place themselves in an overhead position on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Law enforcement officers place themselves in an overhead position on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
44 / 61
<p>Law enforcement officers briefly detain a suspect to verify his ID on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Law enforcement officers briefly detain a suspect to verify his ID on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Law enforcement officers briefly detain a suspect to verify his ID on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
45 / 61
<p>Police officers keep a man on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Police officers keep a man on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Mamore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Police officers keep a man on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
46 / 61
<p>Law enforcement officers talk at the scene of a police manhunt in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Law enforcement officers talk at the scene of a police manhunt in Watertown, following the shooting of a pomore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Law enforcement officers talk at the scene of a police manhunt in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
47 / 61
<p>Heavy armed police officers arrive at the scene of a police manhunt in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Heavy armed police officers arrive at the scene of a police manhunt in Watertown, following the shooting ofmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Heavy armed police officers arrive at the scene of a police manhunt in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
48 / 61
<p>A police officer points his rifle at a man (not pictured) on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A police officer points his rifle at a man (not pictured) on the ground in Watertown, following the shootimore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A police officer points his rifle at a man (not pictured) on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
49 / 61
<p>Police officers keep a man on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Police officers keep a man on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Mamore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Police officers keep a man on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
50 / 61
<p>SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood to search an apartment for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood to search an apartment for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood to search an apartment for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
51 / 61
<p>Law enforcement officials stage in a parking lot during a search for the two men suspected of setting off two explosions during the Boston Marathon in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Law enforcement officials stage in a parking lot during a search for the two men suspected of setting off tmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Law enforcement officials stage in a parking lot during a search for the two men suspected of setting off two explosions during the Boston Marathon in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
52 / 61
<p>People run out of their house as SWAT teams search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

People run out of their house as SWAT teams search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

People run out of their house as SWAT teams search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
53 / 61
<p>A law enforcement bomb technician walks away after preparing the controlled detonation of a suspicious object during a search for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A law enforcement bomb technician walks away after preparing the controlled detonation of a suspicious objemore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A law enforcement bomb technician walks away after preparing the controlled detonation of a suspicious object during a search for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
54 / 61
<p>A law enforcement official checks his rifle during a search for the two men suspected of setting off two explosions during the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A law enforcement official checks his rifle during a search for the two men suspected of setting off two exmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A law enforcement official checks his rifle during a search for the two men suspected of setting off two explosions during the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
55 / 61
<p>A law enforcement bomb technician is helped to put on his protective suit, before he set off a controlled detonation of a suspicious object during a search for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A law enforcement bomb technician is helped to put on his protective suit, before he set off a controlled dmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A law enforcement bomb technician is helped to put on his protective suit, before he set off a controlled detonation of a suspicious object during a search for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
56 / 61
<p>Police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
57 / 61
<p>Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
58 / 61
<p>A law enforcement bomb technician prepares a controlled detonation of a suspicious object during a search for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A law enforcement bomb technician prepares a controlled detonation of a suspicious object during a search fmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

A law enforcement bomb technician prepares a controlled detonation of a suspicious object during a search for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
59 / 61
<p>Law enforcement officials depart with their K-9 units during the search for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Law enforcement officials depart with their K-9 units during the search for a suspect in the Boston Marathomore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Law enforcement officials depart with their K-9 units during the search for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
60 / 61
<p>Law enforcement officials stage in a parking lot during a search for the two men suspected of setting off two explosions during the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Law enforcement officials stage in a parking lot during a search for the two men suspected of setting off tmore

2013年 4月 20日 星期六

Law enforcement officials stage in a parking lot during a search for the two men suspected of setting off two explosions during the Boston Marathon in Boston, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
61 / 61
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 4月 20日
Hunt for Boston bombers

Hunt for Boston bombers

The FBI releases photos of two suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing and solicits the public's help in finding them.

2013年 4月 19日
Boston Marathon bombing

Boston Marathon bombing

The aftermath of the twin bomb blasts.

2013年 4月 19日
Explosion in Texas

Explosion in Texas

A deadly explosion ripped through a Texas fertilizer plant near Waco late on Wednesday, injuring more than 100 people, leveling dozens of homes and damaging...

2013年 4月 18日

精选图集

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

Chanel's cruise collection

Chanel's cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐