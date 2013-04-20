Suspect #2 Captured in Boston

Police sirens are seen above Franklin Street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. The surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings was surrounded by police on Friday in Watertown, local media reported. The manhunt for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, one of two brothers believed to have carried out the attack, took a dramatic turn just minutes after authorities announced they were lifting a shelter-in-place order imposed on the entire city of Boston. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton