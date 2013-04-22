Mississippi River flooding
A rubber glove being used as a marker bobs in the water after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois April 22, 2013more
A rubber glove being used as a marker bobs in the water after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A road is submerged during flooding along the Mississippi River north of Clarksville, Missouri, in this Aprmore
A road is submerged during flooding along the Mississippi River north of Clarksville, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office. REUTERS/Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon/Handout
Joe Kozlowski looks out on his flooded property from his porch in Fox Lake, Illinois April 22, 2013. REUTEmore
Joe Kozlowski looks out on his flooded property from his porch in Fox Lake, Illinois April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A playground is submerged after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A playground is submerged after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Household items are seen submerged in water in front of a house after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois April more
Household items are seen submerged in water in front of a house after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Workers hand off sand bags after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Workers hand off sand bags after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A sign is seen on a residential road after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Youngmore
A sign is seen on a residential road after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
National Guardsmen Specialists Charles Friedrich and Brandon Birge fill sandbags to guard against flooding more
National Guardsmen Specialists Charles Friedrich and Brandon Birge fill sandbags to guard against flooding in Dutchtown, Missouri, in this April 22, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the Missouri National Guard. REUTERS/Michelle Queiser/Missouri National Guard/Handout
Residents and members of the National Guard build a flood wall against the rising Mississippi River in Clarmore
Residents and members of the National Guard build a flood wall against the rising Mississippi River in Clarksville, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office. REUTERS/Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon/Handout
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon watches as members of the National Guard build a flood wall against the rising more
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon watches as members of the National Guard build a flood wall against the rising Mississippi River in Clarksville, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the governor's office. REUTERS/Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon/Handout
Flooding is seen along the Mississippi River in LaGrange, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo comore
Flooding is seen along the Mississippi River in LaGrange, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office. REUTERS/Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon/Handout
Stalled barge traffic is seen along the Mississippi River during flooding near Clarksville, Missouri, in thmore
Stalled barge traffic is seen along the Mississippi River during flooding near Clarksville, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office. REUTERS/Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon/Handout
Flooding is seen along the Mississippi River in Clarksville, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photomore
Flooding is seen along the Mississippi River in Clarksville, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office. REUTERS/Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon/Handout
Flooding is seen along the Mississippi River near LaGrange, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo more
Flooding is seen along the Mississippi River near LaGrange, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office. REUTERS/Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon/Handout
Flooding is seen along the Mississippi River north of Clarksville, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handoutmore
Flooding is seen along the Mississippi River north of Clarksville, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office. REUTERS/Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon/Handout
Flooding is seen along the Mississippi River in Clarksville, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photomore
Flooding is seen along the Mississippi River in Clarksville, Missouri, in this April 21, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office. REUTERS/Office of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon/Handout
下一个
Explosion in Texas
The aftermath of the fertilizer plant blast near Waco.
Suspect #2 Captured in Boston
Suspect #2 of the Boston Marathon bombings is captured after a massive manhunt in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Hunt for Boston bombers
The FBI releases photos of two suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing and solicits the public's help in finding them.
精选图集
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.