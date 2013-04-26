版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 4月 27日 星期六 04:30 BJT

Photos of the week

<p>People cry as they bury a relative killed in the earthquake, in Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People cry as they bury a relative killed in the earthquake, in Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichmore

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

People cry as they bury a relative killed in the earthquake, in Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 20
<p>Rescue workers, army personnel, police and members of media run after they heard someone shouting that a building next to Rana Plaza was collapsing during a rescue operation in Savar, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Rescue workers, army personnel, police and members of media run after they heard someone shouting that a bumore

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

Rescue workers, army personnel, police and members of media run after they heard someone shouting that a building next to Rana Plaza was collapsing during a rescue operation in Savar, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
2 / 20
<p>A man sits in his car which is damaged after a bomb attack in Quetta, Pakistan, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

A man sits in his car which is damaged after a bomb attack in Quetta, Pakistan, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nmore

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

A man sits in his car which is damaged after a bomb attack in Quetta, Pakistan, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
3 / 20
<p>A man washes a bus stop window on Boylston Street after the street reopened to the public for the first time since the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A man washes a bus stop window on Boylston Street after the street reopened to the public for the first timmore

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

A man washes a bus stop window on Boylston Street after the street reopened to the public for the first time since the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
4 / 20
<p>A rubber glove being used as a marker bobs in the water after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A rubber glove being used as a marker bobs in the water after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois, April 22, 201more

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

A rubber glove being used as a marker bobs in the water after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
5 / 20
<p>Student protesters are detained during a clash at a rally demanding Chile's government to change to reform the education system, at Santiago, Chile, April 25, 2013. REUTRES/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Student protesters are detained during a clash at a rally demanding Chile's government to change to reform more

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

Student protesters are detained during a clash at a rally demanding Chile's government to change to reform the education system, at Santiago, Chile, April 25, 2013. REUTRES/Ivan Alvarado

Close
6 / 20
<p>Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William raise their wands on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter films, during the inauguration of the Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in London, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Rogers/POOL</p>

Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William raise their wands on the set umore

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William raise their wands on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter films, during the inauguration of the Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in London, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Rogers/POOL

Close
7 / 20
<p>Vladimir Samsonov, 59, a resident from the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk and a member of the Cryophil winter swimmers club, sunbathes as he sits on an ice floe on the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Vladimir Samsonov, 59, a resident from the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk and a member of the Cryophil wintmore

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

Vladimir Samsonov, 59, a resident from the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk and a member of the Cryophil winter swimmers club, sunbathes as he sits on an ice floe on the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
8 / 20
<p>Runners pass another battling fatigue during the London Marathon in central London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Runners pass another battling fatigue during the London Marathon in central London, April 21, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

Runners pass another battling fatigue during the London Marathon in central London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
9 / 20
<p>Spanish dancer Gema Morado performs during the rehearsal of a performance as part of the exhibition show "Saints of Zurbaran: Devotion and persuasion" dedicated to 17th century Spanish painter Francisco de Zurbaran, in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Spanish dancer Gema Morado performs during the rehearsal of a performance as part of the exhibition show "Smore

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

Spanish dancer Gema Morado performs during the rehearsal of a performance as part of the exhibition show "Saints of Zurbaran: Devotion and persuasion" dedicated to 17th century Spanish painter Francisco de Zurbaran, in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
10 / 20
<p>A housing complex is seen after it was destroyed by a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool</p>

A housing complex is seen after it was destroyed by a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of Westmore

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

A housing complex is seen after it was destroyed by a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool

Close
11 / 20
<p>A dog wrapped in a jacket, belonging to a street artist, sits on a pavement in London, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A dog wrapped in a jacket, belonging to a street artist, sits on a pavement in London, April 22, 2013. REUmore

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

A dog wrapped in a jacket, belonging to a street artist, sits on a pavement in London, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
12 / 20
<p>People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savmore

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
13 / 20
<p>Jury member Pascal Barillon, winner of the 2011 Paris Best Baguette award, sniffs a baguette in competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Jury member Pascal Barillon, winner of the 2011 Paris Best Baguette award, sniffs a baguette in competitionmore

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

Jury member Pascal Barillon, winner of the 2011 Paris Best Baguette award, sniffs a baguette in competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
14 / 20
<p>Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is pictured as a translator repeats remarks by former President George W. Bush at the dedication ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is pictured as a translator repeats remarks by former Presimore

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is pictured as a translator repeats remarks by former President George W. Bush at the dedication ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
15 / 20
<p>Men sleep on a closed street vendor stall at a roadside in New Delhi, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Men sleep on a closed street vendor stall at a roadside in New Delhi, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidimore

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

Men sleep on a closed street vendor stall at a roadside in New Delhi, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
16 / 20
<p>A mother feeds her child, who is being carried by the father, after the earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A mother feeds her child, who is being carried by the father, after the earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'anmore

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

A mother feeds her child, who is being carried by the father, after the earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 20
<p>People search for survivors among the rubble of an area, damaged by what activists say was a missile attack from the Syrian regime, in Raqqa province, east Syria, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

People search for survivors among the rubble of an area, damaged by what activists say was a missile attackmore

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

People search for survivors among the rubble of an area, damaged by what activists say was a missile attack from the Syrian regime, in Raqqa province, east Syria, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
18 / 20
<p>A damaged statue of Bassel Al-Assad, brother of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, is seen in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A damaged statue of Bassel Al-Assad, brother of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, is seen in Raqqa provincemore

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

A damaged statue of Bassel Al-Assad, brother of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, is seen in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
19 / 20
<p>People watch as rescue workers continue their operations at the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People watch as rescue workers continue their operations at the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outmore

2013年 4月 27日 星期六

People watch as rescue workers continue their operations at the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
The Bush years

The Bush years

下一个

The Bush years

The Bush years

A look back at the presidency of George W. Bush.

2013年 4月 25日
The Tsarnaev family

The Tsarnaev family

The early years of Boston bombing suspects Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev.

2013年 4月 23日
Mississippi River flooding

Mississippi River flooding

Flooding occurs along the Mississippi River basin following torrential rains.

2013年 4月 23日
Explosion in Texas

Explosion in Texas

The aftermath of the fertilizer plant blast near Waco.

2013年 4月 23日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐