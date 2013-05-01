版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 09:20 BJT

Queen Beatrix passes crown to son

<p>Princess Beatrix of Netherlands (C), her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander (L) and his wife Queen Maxima wave to the crowd from the balcony of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker</p>

Princess Beatrix of Netherlands (C), her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander (L) and his wife Queen Maxima wavmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Princess Beatrix of Netherlands (C), her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander (L) and his wife Queen Maxima wave to the crowd from the balcony of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker

Close
1 / 30
<p>The crown is seen at the credence-table prior to the inauguration of Dutch King Willem-Alexander at Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lex Van Lieshout/Pool</p>

The crown is seen at the credence-table prior to the inauguration of Dutch King Willem-Alexander at Nieuwe more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

The crown is seen at the credence-table prior to the inauguration of Dutch King Willem-Alexander at Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lex Van Lieshout/Pool

Close
2 / 30
<p>Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands signs an act of abdication next to her son Crown Prince Willem-Alexander during a ceremony at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pool</p>

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands signs an act of abdication next to her son Crown Prince Willem-Alexander dmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands signs an act of abdication next to her son Crown Prince Willem-Alexander during a ceremony at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pool

Close
3 / 30
<p>People watch Queen Beatrix's abdication ceremony, handing over to her eldest son Willem-Alexander on a giant screen in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People watch Queen Beatrix's abdication ceremony, handing over to her eldest son Willem-Alexander on a gianmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

People watch Queen Beatrix's abdication ceremony, handing over to her eldest son Willem-Alexander on a giant screen in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
4 / 30
<p>The signed act of abdication of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands is shown after the official meeting at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pool</p>

The signed act of abdication of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands is shown after the official meeting at themore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

The signed act of abdication of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands is shown after the official meeting at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pool

Close
5 / 30
<p>Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima with members of the royal household attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/Pool</p>

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima with members of the royal household attend a religioumore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima with members of the royal household attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/Pool

Close
6 / 30
<p>Amsterdam mayor Eberhard van der Laan (top R) smiles as Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (bottom R) Princess Alexia (C) and Princess Ariane wave to the crowd during a boat parade in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Amsterdam mayor Eberhard van der Laan (top R) smiles as Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Crownmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Amsterdam mayor Eberhard van der Laan (top R) smiles as Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (bottom R) Princess Alexia (C) and Princess Ariane wave to the crowd during a boat parade in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
7 / 30
<p>Fireworks explode during a parade, part of the inauguration ceremonies for the Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

Fireworks explode during a parade, part of the inauguration ceremonies for the Dutch King Willem-Alexander more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Fireworks explode during a parade, part of the inauguration ceremonies for the Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Close
8 / 30
<p>Britain's Prince Charles (centre R) and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Robin Utrecht/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Charles (centre R) and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive to attend a religiousmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Britain's Prince Charles (centre R) and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Robin Utrecht/Pool

Close
9 / 30
<p>A woman celebrates the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander who succeeds his mother Queen Beatrix, in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

A woman celebrates the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander who succeeds his mother Queen Beatrix, in Amsterdam'more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A woman celebrates the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander who succeeds his mother Queen Beatrix, in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Close
10 / 30
<p>Sheikha Moza bint Nasser al Misned of Qatar (L) Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco and Prince Albert of Monaco wait for the begining of the religious crowning ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool</p>

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser al Misned of Qatar (L) Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco and Prince Albert of Monacomore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser al Misned of Qatar (L) Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco and Prince Albert of Monaco wait for the begining of the religious crowning ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Close
11 / 30
<p>People relax on a boat on a canal in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People relax on a boat on a canal in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

People relax on a boat on a canal in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
12 / 30
<p>F-16 fighter jets fly over Amsterdam during a parade, part of the inauguration ceremonies for the Dutch King Willem-Alexander April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

F-16 fighter jets fly over Amsterdam during a parade, part of the inauguration ceremonies for the Dutch Kinmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

F-16 fighter jets fly over Amsterdam during a parade, part of the inauguration ceremonies for the Dutch King Willem-Alexander April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Close
13 / 30
<p>A man wears a crown as he celebrates the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander who succeeds his mother Queen Beatrix, in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

A man wears a crown as he celebrates the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander who succeeds his mother Queen Beatmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A man wears a crown as he celebrates the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander who succeeds his mother Queen Beatrix, in Amsterdam's Dam Square April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
14 / 30
<p>General view of the religious crowning ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lex Van Lieshout/Pool</p>

General view of the religious crowning ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

General view of the religious crowning ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lex Van Lieshout/Pool

Close
15 / 30
<p>Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima walk after attending a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jasper Juinen/Pool</p>

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima walk after attending a religious ceremony at the Nieumore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima walk after attending a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jasper Juinen/Pool

Close
16 / 30
<p>Overview of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima inauguration ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool</p>

Overview of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima inauguration ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Overview of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima inauguration ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Close
17 / 30
<p>Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool</p>

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk churchmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Close
18 / 30
<p>European Commission President Manuel Barroso (L) adjust his glasses next to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy (R) and his wife Geertrui Windels as they attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren</p>

European Commission President Manuel Barroso (L) adjust his glasses next to European Council President Hermmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

European Commission President Manuel Barroso (L) adjust his glasses next to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy (R) and his wife Geertrui Windels as they attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
19 / 30
<p>People sit next to anti-monarchy banners reading "Willem no" (L) and "The republic which you knew it would come. Willem the last" during the ceremonies for the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

People sit next to anti-monarchy banners reading "Willem no" (L) and "The republic which you knew it would more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

People sit next to anti-monarchy banners reading "Willem no" (L) and "The republic which you knew it would come. Willem the last" during the ceremonies for the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Close
20 / 30
<p>Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima hold hands as they sing the Dutch national anthem on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima hold hamore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, her son, Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima hold hands as they sing the Dutch national anthem on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
21 / 30
<p>Netherlands Princess Beatrix accompanied by her granddaughters Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (L) and Princess Alexia attends the religious crowning cerimonies at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/POOL</p>

Netherlands Princess Beatrix accompanied by her granddaughters Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (L) and Prinmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Netherlands Princess Beatrix accompanied by her granddaughters Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia (L) and Princess Alexia attends the religious crowning cerimonies at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/POOL

Close
22 / 30
<p>Boats jam a channel during the ceremonies for the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

Boats jam a channel during the ceremonies for the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 20more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Boats jam a channel during the ceremonies for the new Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Close
23 / 30
<p>A couple hug at the end of the celebrations on Dam square in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A couple hug at the end of the celebrations on Dam square in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martimore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

A couple hug at the end of the celebrations on Dam square in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
24 / 30
<p>Spanish Crown Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool</p>

Spanish Crown Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk cmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Spanish Crown Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Close
25 / 30
<p>Albert II, Prince of Monaco leaves the Nieuwe Kerk church after the inauguration in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Albert II, Prince of Monaco leaves the Nieuwe Kerk church after the inauguration in Amsterdam April 30, 201more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Albert II, Prince of Monaco leaves the Nieuwe Kerk church after the inauguration in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
26 / 30
<p>Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium arrive for a boat parade in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. The Netherlands is celebrating Queen's Day on Tuesday, which also marks the abdication of Queen Beatrix and the investiture of her eldest son Willem-Alexander. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule</p>

Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium arrive for a boat parade in Amsterdam April 30more

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium arrive for a boat parade in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. The Netherlands is celebrating Queen's Day on Tuesday, which also marks the abdication of Queen Beatrix and the investiture of her eldest son Willem-Alexander. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Close
27 / 30
<p>Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium leave the Nieuwe Kerk church after the inauguration in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium leave the Nieuwe Kerk church after the inaugurmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde of Belgium leave the Nieuwe Kerk church after the inauguration in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
28 / 30
<p>Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013.REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool</p>

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel arrive to attend a religious ceremony at thmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel arrive to attend a religious ceremony at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam April 30, 2013.REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Close
29 / 30
<p>Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn leave Nieuwe Kerk church after the religious crowning ceremony of Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn leave Nieuwe Kerk church afmore

2013年 5月 1日 星期三

Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn leave Nieuwe Kerk church after the religious crowning ceremony of Dutch King Willem-Alexander in Amsterdam April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Animals around the world

Animals around the world

下一个

Animals around the world

Animals around the world

A selection of images from the animal kingdom.

2013年 5月 1日
Rebuilding Breezy Point

Rebuilding Breezy Point

Six months after Superstorm Sandy's destruction, the Breezy Point section of Queens, New York, continues to rebuild.

2013年 5月 1日
England's Goth festival

England's Goth festival

Around ten thousand people converge in Whitby, England for the Goth festival's 19th year.

2013年 4月 30日
Second Chance for jailed women

Second Chance for jailed women

The Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles offers a cost-saving alternative to prison for women who plead guilty to non-violent crimes and...

2013年 4月 30日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐