May Day rallies
A May Day protester shouts as he tries to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. Turkish riot police clashed with thousands of May Day protesters in Istanbul on Wednesday, firing water cannons and tear gas at crowds that tried to break through barricades to reach the city's main square, witnesses said. The incidents followed the pattern of recent years, when May Day demonstrations in Turkey's largest city have often been marked by clashes between police and protesters. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police walk through a cloud of tear gas as they clash with May Day protesters trying to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An injured journalist is filmed and helped by his colleagues during clashes between riot police and May Day protesters in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish riot police use water cannon against May Day protesters as they disperse crowds that tried to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Protesters hold Polish national flags as they take part during a May Day demonstration organized by leftist organisations in Warsaw May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
French far-left Parti de Gauche (PG) party leader Jean-Luc Melenchon (R) attends the annual Labour May Day march in Paris May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Demonstrators of the UGT (General Workers Union) hold a banner that reads, "More Solidarity", during a march along Avenue of Liberdade (Freedom) in Lisbon May 1, 2013. May Day rallies across crisis-hit Portugal took place on Wednesday as thousands took to the streets to protest against austerity cuts. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
A May Day protester jumps away from a water cannon during clashes between riot police and protesters trying to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) perform during a May Day rally at Seoul City Hall Plaza in central Seoul May 1, 2013. Thousands of workers who took part in the rally asked for an extensive revision of the labour law and demanded that the government provide temporary workers employment stability by converting their status to full-time workers. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
May Day protesters and a dog affected by tear gas rest in phone booths during clashes between protesters and riot police in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A May Day protester uses a slingshot to throw a stone at riot police as he and others try to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
May Day protesters throw stones at riot police as they try to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Serkan Senturk
A May Day protester throws a stone at riot police as he and others try to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man holds Spain's labour union Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) flag during a May Day demonstration on Labour Day in the Andalusian capital of Seville May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Supporters of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) shout slogans during a rally marking May Day, or Labour Day, in central Sofia May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Protesters react during a May Day protest against high living costs and immigration policies at Hong Lim Park in Singapore May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korean police officers (R) attempt to detain a protester (C) as other protesters argue with South Korean police officers during a May Day rally in central Seoul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A Turkish riot police fires tear gas against May Day protesters as they disperse crowds that tried to break through barricades to reach the city's main square in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police protect themselves with their shields from stones thrown by May Day protesters during clashes in central Istanbul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A South Korean protester raises his fist in front of a barricade of riot police during a May Day rally at Seoul City Hall Plaza in central Seoul May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
